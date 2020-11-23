Watch now: Bloomington musician adjusts to holidays during a pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite this, Chung said the realization she is missing her first Thanksgiving with her parents was difficult. But, she and her husband will try to make the most of it for their daughters.

"I'm excited to try and make it memorable for my kids here because they won't be able to see their cousins or their aunts and their grandparents," she said. "We're trying to do something. We're probably all going to do a big family zoom call and celebrate that way."

As a member of the McLean County Board, Chung is also encouraging people to remain vigilant and avoid large gatherings to slow spread of the virus. She urged people to avoid the temptation and to stay safe.

"We're in eight months of this, and I know a lot of people are at that pandemic fatigue that we've been reading about," said Chung. We're all in this together and can get through this together."

Although Chung and her family have found a special way to celebrate this year, she said holidays can be a difficult time for many people. For that reason, she said it is important for people to make connections with others and find someone to lean on when times are tough.

Chung herself has found comfort in talking with friends and people outside of her household either through Zoom or on the phone.