Watch now: Central Illinois new parents faced tough choices, unusual circumstances for babies born during COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — When Macie and James Monroe discovered Macie was pregnant shortly after their September 2019 marriage, it turned out to just be one in a series of surprises.
First, there was pregnancy itself, as Macie had always believed she couldn’t have children. When she and James returned from a Las Vegas honeymoon, she told her mother she was feeling sick — queasy, almost.
“My mom was like, ‘Are you pregnant?’ and I was like, ‘No, no way. There's no way,'” Macie remembered. “I ended up taking a test like a week after that and then found out I was pregnant.”
An ultrasound appointment in late January 2020 brought another shock: Macie was having twins.
“To find that out, oh my gosh — totally surprised again,” she said.
They didn’t know it at the time, but that would be the last doctor visit she and James would make together for the rest of her pregnancy.
Like thousands of other families, they were suddenly thrust into a new reality as the coronavirus hit the U.S. in earnest in March 2020, bringing new risks and life changes on top of everything else with which they were wrangling. Families who were expecting — including the Monroes' friends Katie and Jeff Gerald, who were also surprised by a pregnancy in December 2019 — were suddenly confronted with a slew of difficult choices for which no one was really prepared. How each family and each new mother would adapt varied.
Katie Gerald called the first days of the pandemic the "freak-out phase." She stopped going to the grocery store, started wiping down packages in her garage, told her husband — an essential worker at FedEx — to remove his shoes outside and wash up before doing anything else at home.
"I was like, 'I’m not going to kick you out,' but it scared me," she said. "I went through that freak-out moment."
That spring, Katie told Jeff she wouldn't be going to a family Easter dinner in Champaign.
"I don’t feel comfortable going," she remembers telling him. "'I can’t put my unborn child at risk.'"
Meanwhile, Macie, a cosmetologist, found herself temporarily unemployed, while James, a driver and EMT for LeRoy Ambulance Service, was still working. Both of them, initially, were scared.
“At first, we were super freaked out because I was like, ‘Well, I don’t want to get sick — I’m pregnant,” Macie said. “I was terrified. I was super scared because they made it sound like if you left your house you're going to die.”
Only a handful of states are reporting data about pregnant people who test positive for COVID-19, and Illinois isn’t among those reporting that information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which, early on, identified pregnant people as “at risk” of serious complications related to the virus. From the states that have provided that data, figures show that from March 2020 to Feb. 10, a total of 11,764 people reported catching COVID-19 while pregnant.
When Macie delivered their twins, Malakai and Truett, in June, only James was in the room, and no visitors or family were allowed to visit.
Katie had planned to have her son at an OSF HealthCare hospital, since that's where she had been born, but she switched to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, since that system allowed a doula and her husband to be in the room with her. Baby Linus was born in August.
When the Monroes' twins finally did meet family members, James said, everyone wore masks. So, too, did the Geralds' family; Katie believes that having her son see family members in masks has affected him in a way that's difficult to explain to others.
"We joke about him mean-mugging people," she said. "He looks like he's doing that when he’s getting used to your face."
During a grocery store visit on March 7 this year — her son's first in eight months — Katie would occasionally pull her mask down, quickly, "to be like, 'Hey, it's still me!'"
The Monroes and the Geralds were confronted with questions, choices: How many of their milestones as a new family would they lose, or see become unrecognizable because of COVID-19? How much would their children, new to the world, be affected by a life their parents had only recently encountered themselves?
Their worries — about socialization, about immune systems, about development — weren’t unique. Bloomington Pediatrics’ Dr. Erik Boe said he's heard the question from parents over and over as the pandemic continues.
“I saw that question a lot, especially with first-time parents, saying, ‘My baby has not seen anyone,’” he said. “It’s hard to know what to even tell people... I just don’t know that there’s any good answer for those young … babies. Until things open up, they’re just not going to be exposed.”
Katie said an extra-long healing time after her birth helped her keep her son indoors over the summer. She'd wanted to go outside, to socially distance with friends, but she believes having to stay inside worked out "for the best."
"It made me more cautious than I would have been, and I think that kept us both healthy," she said.
As for Macie, after a lonely three months, she decided she'd had enough — and so, too, had her twins, she thought.
“I don't want to look back on my life and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did nothing in two years — the first two years of their life,” she said. “We obviously want to be careful, but I’m not as crazy scared of it as I was before. I want them to experience things.”
Worn down by the endurance of the pandemic and hopeful about the future, the Monroes are, for their boys’ sake, trying to live a life as close to one in pre-pandemic era as possible, Macie said.
The Geralds, too, are trying to return to normal — whatever that looks like a year after COVID. They're grateful for their family and their health, but Katie still talks wryly of the situation they found themselves in last year.
"If I would have known it would have been a pandemic for the first time I was pregnant, I would have waited," she said with a laugh.
