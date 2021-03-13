Watch now: Central Illinois new parents faced tough choices, unusual circumstances for babies born during COVID-19

“I saw that question a lot, especially with first-time parents, saying, ‘My baby has not seen anyone,’” he said. “It’s hard to know what to even tell people... I just don’t know that there’s any good answer for those young … babies. Until things open up, they’re just not going to be exposed.”

Katie said an extra-long healing time after her birth helped her keep her son indoors over the summer. She'd wanted to go outside, to socially distance with friends, but she believes having to stay inside worked out "for the best."

"It made me more cautious than I would have been, and I think that kept us both healthy," she said.

As for Macie, after a lonely three months, she decided she'd had enough — and so, too, had her twins, she thought.

“I don't want to look back on my life and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did nothing in two years — the first two years of their life,” she said. “We obviously want to be careful, but I’m not as crazy scared of it as I was before. I want them to experience things.”

Worn down by the endurance of the pandemic and hopeful about the future, the Monroes are, for their boys’ sake, trying to live a life as close to one in pre-pandemic era as possible, Macie said.