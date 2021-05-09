Watch now: New moms find plenty to celebrate on first pandemic Mother's Day

BLOOMINGTON — Jameson Mizell doesn’t know his aunts wanted to meet him eight months ago; Gemma Wahlheim doesn’t know her dad used to work from an office building; and Forrest Ingram doesn’t realize his mom got teary-eyed knowing he couldn’t go to the grocery store with her.
These babies born during the COVID-19 pandemic don’t know they're missing out on anything, and their first-time moms don’t know parenthood any other way.
“Since this is all that we know for parenthood so far, it can only get better, right?” asked Tessa Mizell, mom to 8-month-old Jameson.
Celebrating their first Mother’s Day in a year they never could have predicted, a few McLean County moms say they were grateful to spend so much time with their babies in the last year and that’s all they want for this Sunday, too.
“Hopefully it’s a nice day, but we don’t really have any plans yet … hopefully just spending time with my girl,” said Hilary Wahlheim, mom to 8-month-old Gemma.
Emma Long-Ingram, who gave birth to Forrest last April as the pandemic was settling into Central Illinois, is looking forward to her second Mother’s Day since her son was a few weeks old for last year’s.
“I celebrated with my baby and my husband, and actually Mother’s Day was one of the very first times that my mom had met Forrest,” Long-Ingram said. Forrest’s grandma did some “big momming” for Long-Ingram and temporarily relocated to Bloomington so she'd be quarantined and ready to meet her new grandson.
“How could we not spend Mother's Day together for my first Mother’s Day after she had done all that?” said Long-Ingram, of Lexington.
The celebration will expand a little the second time around, with a low-key cookout with Long-Ingram’s mother-in-law and her mom, who has since permanently relocated to the area.
A nice meal is a priority for Mizell’s Sunday, too.
“We’re just going to spend the afternoon together,” said Mizell, who lives outside Heyworth. “We’re hoping to be able to go on a long walk, maybe go to Ancho & Agave and get their taco pack for dinner. ... I don’t want to cook; I just want to order good food and enjoy the day.”
As the youngest of four girls in her family, Mizell has been an aunt since she was 4 years old, and now she’s happy to finally get her day.
“I’m excited,” she said, smiling behind a mask. “I’m excited that I’m a mom now and that he is the boy that my husband and I brought into the world. He surprises us every day with new things he’s learning, and so I’m excited to celebrate, and that the day’s come that I get to celebrate Mother’s Day.”
Stepping into motherhood in 2020 has been “a real learning experience,” Long-Ingram said.
“Motherhood is such a new experience when you become a mom for the first time, but doing it in the midst of a situation where nobody knows what they’re doing or what they're supposed to be doing in general, I think, is just an added layer of challenge,” she said.
After the shelter-in-place mandate last spring and evolving COVID mitigations through the fall and winter, the new moms said they mostly kept their children at home and in day care, and they waited weeks and sometimes months before letting their family and friends meet the babies.
“It’s sad, you know. She’s 8 months old and a lot of my good friends haven’t met her,” said Wahlheim, with Gemma on her lap in their Bloomington home. “But luckily a lot of family has been able to meet her now, so that’s been good.”
Mizell said Jameson will be meeting his cousin soon and they hope to have some outdoor play dates this summer. Wahlheim said she’s looking forward to summer, too.
“My husband and I are vaccinated now, so hopefully being able to go out and do some more things, get to show her the world a little bit because we haven’t been able to do that,” she said.
But there has been a silver lining to motherhood during the pandemic: Being able to make the most of all this time at home with their littles.
“She is literally doing something new every weekend,” Wahlheim said of Gemma. “Like she grew two teeth in the last two weeks and started crawling the next weekend, and I’m sure she’ll be walking here anytime soon, so we just enjoy soaking her up during the weekends when we can have her all day long.”
Since they weren't leaving the house, Mizell spent her maternity leave introducing her son to the old Disney Channel movies she grew up on — “even though he slept through most of them.”
Long-Ingram said the pandemic helped her build a strong foundation for her relationship with Forrest, and shifting her perspective to being grateful has added to the “really powerful, deep experience” that is motherhood.
“To do it in a time that is so different and scary in a lot of ways, I just feel so much more closely connected to Forrest because we’ve done it together,” she said. “I was so nervous going into motherhood thinking about how different my life was going to be. Then I think I just could have never predicted this, and so I just think about those moments we get together, like going to the grocery store, are so much more precious, and I’m almost grateful in a way.”
Having their pandemic babies, the new moms missed out on traditional baby showers, seeing families getting excited about their pregnancies and having extra support after the birth.
“I feel like I missed out on being able to fully enjoy my pregnancy because I was just so scared of going anywhere, doing anything,” Mizell said. “I joke with my husband, I look forward to the next time that we decide to expand our family and maybe people can see me pregnant instead of just seeing me like normal one day and a few months later I have a kid all of a sudden.”
For Long-Ingram, “We didn’t have that typical, like our friends come over and give mom a break or my mom come over and do the laundry or the dishes. So we really didn’t have any help at all.”
Wahlheim said she didn’t get to participate in any of the typical prenatal classes, but online communities of moms helped her along the way.
“It’s just been a lot of connecting with other moms and different resources online, which has worked out pretty well. Just a little bit different,” she said, adding that Long-Ingram was a new mom friend for her and “has been truly the greatest support throughout all of this.”
Being able to connect with friends through video chats, especially postpartum, “really saved me mentally and emotionally,” Long-Ingram said. “Just have those moments where I felt I could turn the momming off a little bit and connect with them. … I don’t know what we would have done had this happened 20 years ago; it would have been such isolation.”
