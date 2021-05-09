Watch now: New moms find plenty to celebrate on first pandemic Mother's Day

Mizell said Jameson will be meeting his cousin soon and they hope to have some outdoor play dates this summer. Wahlheim said she’s looking forward to summer, too.

“My husband and I are vaccinated now, so hopefully being able to go out and do some more things, get to show her the world a little bit because we haven’t been able to do that,” she said.

But there has been a silver lining to motherhood during the pandemic: Being able to make the most of all this time at home with their littles.

“She is literally doing something new every weekend,” Wahlheim said of Gemma. “Like she grew two teeth in the last two weeks and started crawling the next weekend, and I’m sure she’ll be walking here anytime soon, so we just enjoy soaking her up during the weekends when we can have her all day long.”

Since they weren't leaving the house, Mizell spent her maternity leave introducing her son to the old Disney Channel movies she grew up on — “even though he slept through most of them.”

Long-Ingram said the pandemic helped her build a strong foundation for her relationship with Forrest, and shifting her perspective to being grateful has added to the “really powerful, deep experience” that is motherhood.