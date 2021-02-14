Watch now: These Bloomington-Normal couples live, work together. A Valentine's Day story. 💗

BLOOMINGTON ― They wake up together, get ready for work together and then work ― together.
Bob and Karen Altman have been doing it for 25 years as owners of Altman’s Billiards and Barstools in Bloomington, with Bob as the face and Karen managing behind the scenes.
“There’s ‘Bob and Karen’ the couple and then there’s ‘Bob and Karen’ the business,” Karen Altman said. “We’re pretty much the same. When you come into work, when you come into our store, it’s like coming into our home, because we spend as much time here as in the house, and we’re together.”
This Valentine’s Day, we talked with some working couples from the area who shared their tips for successful relationships, finding common ground and staying sane in the same physical space. They weren't pushed into this by a global pandemic or remote work. For them, it just made sense ― even if it doesn't to everyone else.
"Most people say they couldn't do it," Bob said of his customers' reactions. "People go to work to get away from their spouse."
Drew and Jenny Henneberg are in their fourth year of working together in physical therapy. Jenny made jokes during college that they would “never” be co-workers, much less with Drew as her boss, which is his role at Advanced Rehab and Sports Therapy in Bloomington.
She had worked at the Williamsburg Drive location for two years before her husband decided to make the jump to that location, too. Before committing to the move, Drew Henneberg dug into research about working with a spouse and discovered a “bunch that says actual relationship satisfaction goes up when you work with your spouse.”
Their work is partially responsible for that cohesion: While they come to work together at the same building and leave together at the end of the day, the hours in between are spent focusing on their clients.
“I think there’s a lot of preconceived notions that it’s not a good thing, but for us, it’s been great,” he said.
‘How do you guys work together?’
National data about the number of couples who live and work together is limited, although there are plenty of examples in pop culture, from Sonny and Cher to Lucy and Desi.
The situation presents unique circumstances. With this gig, there’s no punching out or complaining about the boss at home. The line between here and there can be blurry.
All three couples who spoke to The Pantagraph said they’re more than familiar with the stereotype that it’s impossible to work with one’s spouse, especially for years on end ― and all of three of them said they can’t imagine doing anything differently now.
“I had always joked before, when (Drew) was in school and I was in school, that I would not work for him because he’s bossy,” Jenny Henneberg remembers. “I never thought we would work together. I thought, ‘Oh no. That would be a disaster. We can’t do that.’ And then, when we started, I just found it’s a lot more fun.”
“We’re seeing 12 patients a day in a 40-minute slot: You’re focused on that person and not really on what someone else is doing,” Drew Henneberg said. “It’s not a constant interaction.”
Patients are occasionally surprised at the arrangement.
“I always get a patient that’s like, ‘Wait ― that’s your husband? How do you guys work together? How do you guys do that?’” Jenny Henneberg said. “I always tell them it’s fine.”
‘Pick your battles’
The Hennebergs don’t have to bring their work home with them, he said, which leaves them able to transition into their second world alongside one another every evening, with their two ― soon to be three ― children and pets at home.
It’s the opposite for Renee and Brad Tubbs, who are co-owners at Rising Stars Academy, where they coach gymnastics together. That work is “pretty much a lifestyle.”
“After pretty much January, we’re working almost seven days a week until the end of May, just because we’re coaching throughout the week and then we’ll have competitions on the weekends or we’re still coaching on the weekends,” Brad Tubbs said.
They met through gymnastics meets, where they were both coaches for separate gyms. They married in 2010 and moved to Quincy before deciding to take an opportunity in Bloomington to become gym co-owners with business partner Teresa Millmore in 2012.
“I always feel like people who are as big into gymnastics as we are ― I don't know if they could have a good relationship with somebody who works a normal 9-to-5 job,” Renee Tubbs said. “By the time they get off, we’re at work. We don’t get home until 9:30 at night and then we’re gone on the weekends. So the good thing about it is that we work together, so we see each other during the day.”
Both conceded that all of that time spent together can become a challenge.
“Whether you work together or not, you just have to have good communication ― you have to pick your battles,” Renee Tubbs said. “Sometimes I’ll get mad at him for something and then I have to step back and think for myself in his shoes and decide if this is really something to get mad about. I’m not very good at that, but I’m working on it.”
‘It’s not the same’
Bob Altman is using the time he and his wife and business partner Karen spend together to add more years to his marriage.
“I had a marriage counselor (as a) customer and I asked, ‘Since I work with my spouse, do I get to count that extra eight hours a day as giving me 50 years of marriage instead of 20?’ He said, ‘Definitely,’” Bob Altman remembers.
Karen Altman jumped into a business role “on day two” of the marriage, she jokes. They believe their strengths complement their weaknesses, which they said is a component of their success.
It's been the status quo for 25 years, but an eight-year difference in their ages prompts them to joke about being on different pages regarding retirement.
"Just a couple of years ago, he's like, 'Well, how much longer do you think you'll want to do this?' And I said like 10 years," she said. "And every time he asks that, I say 10 years."
"It's never getting any closer," he laughs.
One thing they do agree on: Working together for 25 years was just the right thing to do for them.
“There's always something new and different so it's not the same,” she said. “It's kind of like that person that you love to spend time with ― you don't ever have to say 'Good night.'"
