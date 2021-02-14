Watch now: These Bloomington-Normal couples live, work together. A Valentine's Day story. 💗

They met through gymnastics meets, where they were both coaches for separate gyms. They married in 2010 and moved to Quincy before deciding to take an opportunity in Bloomington to become gym co-owners with business partner Teresa Millmore in 2012.

“I always feel like people who are as big into gymnastics as we are ― I don't know if they could have a good relationship with somebody who works a normal 9-to-5 job,” Renee Tubbs said. “By the time they get off, we’re at work. We don’t get home until 9:30 at night and then we’re gone on the weekends. So the good thing about it is that we work together, so we see each other during the day.”

Both conceded that all of that time spent together can become a challenge.

“Whether you work together or not, you just have to have good communication ― you have to pick your battles,” Renee Tubbs said. “Sometimes I’ll get mad at him for something and then I have to step back and think for myself in his shoes and decide if this is really something to get mad about. I’m not very good at that, but I’m working on it.”

‘It’s not the same’

Bob Altman is using the time he and his wife and business partner Karen spend together to add more years to his marriage.