Flick: Another way to combat early fireworks?

Tired of all the neighborhood fireworks and it’s not even July yet?

Yep — apparently Kewanee, too.

In a world of carefully-worded directives and formal government announcements, the Central Illinois town of 13,000 one day last week sent out a Twitter post to its residents that didn’t quite fit the usual mold.

It read: “We do not condone violence, but just in case the person setting off the fireworks doesn’t know yet … 90% of the community wants to throatpunch you. Knock it off and show some respect for people and pets.”

The post instantly was shared by hundreds on social media and within hours, Kewanee was being showered with “likes” for its pre-Fourth fireworks frustration and frankness in expressing that.

Someone even asked if “throatpunch” was one word or two?

Later in the day, of course, appeared another tweet: “We would like to send a sincere apology to the residents of Kewanee in regards to the Firework post early today.”

And so it goes.

As one subsequently posted: “I liked the original. Nuance is a lost art in public communication these days.”