Flick: That poor Class of 1970!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BILL FLICK Follow BILL FLICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

FLICK LITE, our June listings as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite boy:

Most news-affected class

In May 1970, as violent Vietnam protests took place, buildings were torched on many college campuses, the Kent State shootings took place and racial tensions reached a significant pitch, graduation ceremonies at some Illinois high schools and colleges were threatened — or actually postponed — out of fears of violence. This year, for the classes' grand 50th reunion, it appears there’s a rerun of sorts and won't be reunion gatherings either. COVID-19 has seen to that.

Latest product shortage

Among those items on low supplies at grocery and drug stores — Tums and other such antacid pills. “Any correlation between that and the ongoing Coronavirus issues?” asks reader John Eckley.

Another new hot pursuit

If you don’t believe the stay-at-home has spawned more of us to wile the time by baking, you’ve not been to store and tried to actually buy one product — yeast.

B-N grocers say they just can’t keep it in stock.

Best re-do’s at their wannabe I-do’s