Flick: That poor Class of 1970!

FLICK LITE, our June listings as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite boy:
Most news-affected class
In May 1970, as violent Vietnam protests took place, buildings were torched on many college campuses, the Kent State shootings took place and racial tensions reached a significant pitch, graduation ceremonies at some Illinois high schools and colleges were threatened — or actually postponed — out of fears of violence. This year, for the classes' grand 50th reunion, it appears there’s a rerun of sorts and won't be reunion gatherings either. COVID-19 has seen to that.
Latest product shortage
Among those items on low supplies at grocery and drug stores — Tums and other such antacid pills. “Any correlation between that and the ongoing Coronavirus issues?” asks reader John Eckley.
Another new hot pursuit
If you don’t believe the stay-at-home has spawned more of us to wile the time by baking, you’ve not been to store and tried to actually buy one product — yeast.
B-N grocers say they just can’t keep it in stock.
Best re-do’s at their wannabe I-do’s
Never before have so many would-be brides and grooms had to postpone their nuptials and push back the date, thanks to the COVID-19 inability to mass gather. That, in turn, has led to an all-new development — the “Save Our New Date” cards. One such card as an example, is the Central Illinois wedding of Daniel Guth and Kellie Rucker, with the card headlined “Let’s Try This Again” and a photo of the couple, announcing a move from the original June 6 to Aug. 28 instead.
More fun places to visit, if only for their names
(As offered by the readers)
— Two Dot, Montana.
— Bat Cave, North Carolina
— Bob Acres, Louisiana
— Keezletown, Virginia
Absolute oddest Craigslist request yet
As it recently read in the “wanted” section from a user, “chambana”:
“Is there anyone on craigslist here who is a witch doctor type of deal who can put a curse on someone? I have an ex- who royally screwed me over and I would like to 'pay back' the 'deeds' he did.”
Newest sign of the times
On dating apps, in a trend across the country, Central Illinois singles are listing one other metric to their lists of likes, qualities, interests, life goals, etc. — their coronavirus antibody test results, to show they tested negative.
Most welcomed return
As kids have been sequestered in their homes, too, during the COVID-19 stay-at-home, a familiar sound of old has returned to Twin City neighborhoods — the roving Mr. Softee ice cream truck. “We heard the sound and it brought happiness and everyone running to the curb!” says Cathy Clem. “We believe `kudos’ are due to Mr Softee for bringing such a ray of sunshine to our families at such an insecure time.”
Yet another actual good thing
When working at home, suggests Larry Shoel, you don't have to put your name on your lunch bag in the refrigerator.
Best Name Club
— Danielle Outlaw. She’s chief-of-police in Philadelphia.
— Jared Diamond. A baseball beat writer for the Wall Street Journal.
— Kitty Yanko. Education coordinator at the Peoria Animal Welfare Shelter.
— Ruth Ann Nice Sheets. She passed away in Bloomington recently.
Loneliest swim couple
In a year of few public pools being opened because of COVID-19 precautions, two swimmers were nonetheless caught on film this spring by Kurt Gummerman, swimming on the already water-filled-but-then-not-to-be-opened pool at Normal’s Fairview Aquatic Center.
It was two ducks, taking advantage of the swim opportunity, even if humans won’t get the chance there this season.
Latest reminder
As it appears on an electronic sign in front of a Gentle Family Dentistry office along Fort Jesse Road in Normal:
“Be kind to dentists.
They have fillings, too''
Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or post on the Bill Flick page on Facebook.
Our June board of contributors: Bill Fecht, Toluca; Sam Harrod, Eureka; Bob Troutt, Clinton; Colleen Morphey, Concord, N.C.; Rob Swanson, Pontiac; Jeff Fritzen, Cathy Ferme and Roger Hughes, Normal; Larry Shoel, Mary Lou Henderson, Kurt Gummerman, Jerry Turley, Bob Bradley, Lee Templeton, Cathy Clem, John Eckley, Jeff Clarke and Nancy Birky, Bloomington.
