The big places: I would like to visit Florida, Disney World again, Colorado, and Mississippi because I love big places like these and also because all these places sound fun!

Jersey Baier

Grade 1, Calvary

Hawaii and Florida: I would like to visit Hawaii because it would be warm and also I would like to visit Florida because family lives there.

Azalea Baier

Grade 2, Calvary

Normandy: If I could visit anywhere I would visit the Normandy Beaches. I could study D-Day.

Cohen Huber

Grade 5, Calvary

France: If I could go anywhere, I would like to visit France. I would like to learn a ton about French. I want to climb to the top of the Eiffel Tower. I want to see the Notre Dame Cathedral and learn more about "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

Andy Carr

Grade 2, Grove

China: I would like to visit China. I want to see the Great Wall of China. I also want to walk on the Great Wall of China. I also want to see pandas in China. It is fun to visit China.

Henry Koetters

Grade 1, home school

The Eiffel Tower: If I could go to Paris I would look at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. I would love to go there in my lifetime.

Hayden Rose

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My friends' houses: I want to visit Jasmine and Amber’s house. They're my friends. We would have a fun party.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 4, Northpoint

Mexico: A place I’d like to visit is Mexico because I want to visit my family. I like the girls' dresses. I would want to go to the store.

Kendra Soto-Catalan

Grade 2, Parkside

Paris: “Bonjour!” A place I want to visit is Paris. It's been on my bucket list for a while and I'm hoping to go. One of the reasons is to see the Eiffel Tower. Also, I would like to have mouth-watering food like macarons. Hopefully one day I will be able to go to Paris.

Olivia Heirman

Grade 5, Prairieland

Mexico and New York: Places I'd like to visit would be Mexico and New York. I would like to go to Mexico because I want to see my family. I want to go to New York because I want to work and live there.

Ivanna Wallace

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Florida beaches: I would like to visit Florida; it is my favorite place to go. I love it. I like to go to the beach.

Elijah Shorter

Grade 3, Sheridan

Great Wolf Lodge: The place I would like to visit would be Great Wolf Lodge because I really like it and it was really funny when I freaked out on the waterslide.

Sarah Peavler

Grade 2, Stevenson

Hollywood: A place I’d like to visit is Hollywood because I want to see famous people. I want to get nice clothes, well, I already have good clothes but I want a makeover. I’ll have a new blue dress, gold shoes and to top it off, earrings. I’ll stay in a five-star hotel. It will be so much fun and expensive to go to Hollywood.

Jewelry Long

Grade 3, Stevenson

Angel Falls: A place I’d like to visit is Angel Falls, which is the highest water fall in the world. I would like to visit Asia with my dad. My dad has been trying to go on vacation with me forever. I love my dad.

Raven Cassell

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

A river and Havana: I’d like to visit a peaceful river at night and go fishing. I want to visit Havana and its restaurants.

Alex Gooden

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Florida: I want to visit Florida because it is sunny and it has a pool. I want to meet my sister’s friend in Florida.

Leo Purkey

Grade 1, Washington

A water park: I would like to visit the water park. It is fun there. There are cool waterslides there. You get to swim in the water and I like to swim, but when you get out you get cold. I love the water park. It is so much fun.

Saanvika Alagiri

Grade 2, Washington

Japan: I’d go to Japan but only for Pokemon plushies, stores and more. And also because of Sonic the Hedgehog stuff.

Evie Kallsen

Grade 4, Washington

Hawaii: I would like to visit Hawaii. My grandma has been there and she likes it. I hope when I’m there, though, the volcano doesn’t erupt.

Emery Cox

Grade 5, Calvary

California: I’d like to visit California because I get to see my cousins and grandma and grandpa. Next year I am going to go visit my cousins. It will be so fun. I also got to go to Disney. I love Disney World. I can’t wait to go.

Virginia Hinds

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Paris, France: I would like to visit France. I could learn a new language. It would be fun. I would get to see the Eiffel Tower.

Maddie Burch

Grade 2, Parkside

A desert island: I would like to visit a desert island. I would sunbathe on a hammock in between two palm trees and eat coconuts and make sandcastles. I would swim around the island every day and make it my private resort before anyone else could claim it. When a rescue boat came, I would scare them away. I can swim back to land.

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Florida and California: I’d like to visit Florida. I want to see the houses and people and I want the food they have and the sea. I’d like to visit California to see the beautiful houses and the sea.

Kamarian Crawford

Grade 3, Sheridan

The zoo: I want to go to the zoo because I never go to the zoo and the zoo has animals. The names of the animals are elephants, zebras, tigers, lions, bears. I would want to see all the amphibians in the zoo. I love animals.

Francezz Marine

Grade 2, Stevenson

Arizona: I would like to visit Arizona. I am moving to Arizona and I will go to NFL games and basketball games.

Tamarr Bouie

Grade 3, Stevenson

Europe: A place I want to go to is the Eiffel Tower. I also want to go to Big Ben. I have never been to Europe, so yeah, I really, really want to go to Europe someday.

Sophie Williams

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Childhood home: I would want to go to my childhood house. I never got to say bye. Sometimes it makes me feel sad, so I’ll say bye.

Karsen Coleman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Tennessee: I want to visit Tennessee for 10 days. I want to go on a rollercoaster. And go swimming for one hour and two minutes. I want Sissy to come and my brother, and my mom, and grandma.

Zeke Darnall

Grade 1, Washington

London and Universal Studios: I’ve visited all the places I want to go except I guess London or Universal Studios. At Universal Studios I would look at everything related to Harry Potter.

Evey Gensel

Grade 5, Calvary

Alaska: I’d like to visit Alaska. I want to ice fish there. Also, I want to see a bear and a moose. There are so many things to do. I have been begging my dad to go. I would hike up a mountain.

Alexander King

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Visit friend: A place I’d like to visit is Florida because I could visit the beach. I could play with BFF Aleah. If I would stay there I would stay with Aleah.

Allie Heredia

Grade 2, Parkside

The celebrity state: A place I would like to visit is my favorite celebrity’s state. He lives in California, Riverside. I have never been to California, so I would experience it and get to know about the state.

Valentina Ortiz-Martinez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

New York and the Bahamas: I would to visit New York and Bahamas because the weather is crystal clear.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

Visit the butterflies: I can visit Mexico. They have monarch butterflies. I miss monarch butterflies. They are colorful.

Destinyi Hudson

Grade 2, Stevenson

NYC: I want to go to New York.

Nate Dipiantac

Grade 3, Stevenson

California beaches: One place that I liked to visit is California because of the clean beach and the nice sand in my toes. I love all the rental houses. I also love to collect shells. I also love to do TikToks at the beach.

Bernice Yayu

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

My happy place: I would like to visit an imaginary place where I go when I feel anything but happy or joyful. Here is how I do it: I close my eyes and image my happy place.

Brynn Kuhlman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Best friend's house: I want to visit BFFs house so we can have a sleepover. It would be so fun. I would be so happy. I’ve known him since kindergarten.

Tino Simmons

Grade 1, Washington

Hike in Tennessee: I’d like to visit Tennessee because I love to hike in the mountains. Hiking in my opinion feels like I’m in another world.

Cole Myers

Grade 5, Calvary

The Bermuda Triangle: I’d like to visit the Bermuda Triangle because it has so many sharks like hammerheads. A lot of people don’t like sharks but I like sharks, and the Bermuda Triangle is cool.

Owen McCarthy