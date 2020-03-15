Flying Horse: St. Patrick's Day

Irish dancing: Irish dancing is where there would be a group of people or one person. Irish dancers wear soft shoes called "ghillies." The Irish dancers dance to music made by bagpipes. Irish Dancing first started in Ireland.
Milly Henderson
Grade 3, Benjamin
Unique holiday: St. Patrick's Day is a pretty weird holiday. it's about leprechauns and someone getting rid of all the snakes in Ireland. St. Patrick's Day is not at all like any other holidays. It is a pretty unique holiday for people to celebrate.
Talon Cunningham
Grade 5, Calvary
Beautiful day: I love St. Patrick's Day because it is sunny and the flowers, they look beautiful, and I like the hope of it. Also I love that you have to wear green or else they pinch you. I love the carnivals about St. Patrick's Day, and in Chicago they change the water to green to represent St. Patrick's Day.
Ashley Orellana Garcia
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
Fun, mysterious day: St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17. For me, St. Patrick's Day reminds me of gold, rainbows and leprechauns. Also on that day people wear green. It's also a fun and mysterious day!
Amanda Hernandez
Grade 5, Cedar Ridge
Family fun: I like St. Patrick's Day. We get to have a fun dinner and fun with my family.
Hannah Finley
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Love orange, Ireland: My favorite part of St. Patrick's Day is we have a party for him. It is so fun! I also like that there is orange in Ireland's flag. Orange is one of my favorite colors. I love Ireland!
Cecelia Kinate
Grade 1, Epiphany
Like parades: St. Patrick's day is a fun holiday. You can go to parades. Sometimes even you can be in the parades. Also, some people might set up a leprechaun trap. I like the parades the best!
Alexander McKibbin
Grade 3, Epiphany
Catching leprechauns: I like leprechauns. Leprechauns have pots of gold. The pot of gold is at the end of the rainbow. If you catch a leprechaun, the leprechaun will show you where the pot of gold is. Leprechauns are fun to catch.
Brenna Gaspardo
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
St. Patrick's Day birthday: St. Patrick's Day is the day before my birthday. My friend's birthday is on St. Patrick's Day. Her name is Cathey.
Greg Couch
Grade 3, Glenn
Celebrate at friend's house: My family and I go to my friend's house to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. One of the things we do is wear green. I like wearing green. Another thing we do is eat a lot of food. Some food they might have to eat is chips, salad and meat. Another thing we did is played outside.
Lillian Shoops
Grade 2, Grove
Dad's day: I like St. Patrick's Day because my dad's name is Patrick. He thinks it is his day but we all know it is about the leprechauns! I hear that they are sneaky little guys. If I catch one and get his pot of gold, i would share it. Make sure you wear green on St. Patrick's Day.
Kali Murphy
Grade 2, Heyworth
Sweet "gold": I make gold on St. Patrick's Day. Mom and I make a vanilla cake with yellow icing. It is yummy. We eat it with ice cream.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 3, Northpoint
Making green: I like St. Patrick's Day. Blue and yellow make green like broccoli, frogs, alligators and lettuce.
Noe Alovor
Grade 4, Northpoint
Avoid being pinched: On St. Patrick's Day I wear green clothes. i do this so that I don't get pinched! We drink green punch.
Landon Eads
Grade 5, Northpoint
Spring Christmas: St. Patrick's Day is one of the best days of my life! If you have never heard of St. Patrick's Day you are missing out. Most everyone wears green! It might be like a spring Christmas. You wear green and red (at Christmas), but on this holiday you wear green! Have you ever heard of the rainbow? People say there is gold at the end.
Piper Witt
Grade 3, Oakland
Family at parade: On St. Patrick's Day, my sister, Dad and I usually go to a St. Patrick's Day parade. My sister and I pick up all the candy and all that other stuff. Then after the parade we go uptown and eat somewhere like Jimmy John's or something like that.
Sean Schwartz
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Slippery leprechauns: Have you ever caught a leprechaun? They come around at St. Patrick's Day. Here he comes! There he is! Quick! Try to catch him! Rats! He got away! I will try again next year.
Anna Harmon
Grade 1, Prairieland
Holiday vacation: My family likes to go on vacation for St. Patrick's Day. We go on vacation because my dad's birthday is on St. Patrick's Day. We like to go to some cabins next to where we live and some far away. It's fun for my family, and my dad really enjoys going to new places and having new sites to see.
Brooklyn Caffey
Grade 4, Prairieland
Building a trap: Have you ever made a leprechaun trap? I have! When I make a trap I usually build it with my siblings. We lure him into our trap with a fake gold coin. Once I wake up I run downstairs. When I look in the trap the leprechaun isn't there, but a yummy treat is! I hope I can catch him this year.
Joseph McGraw
Grade 5, Prairieland
Be all green: What I love most about St. Patrick's Day is that you get to party. I love trying to catch the leprechaun, see a four-leaf clover, and the most important thing is to be all green.
Addison DeSanty
Grade 5, St. Mary's
St. Patrick a real person: St. Patrick's Day is March 17. When I am driven to school I see a church named after St. Patrick. I researched about St. Patrick, and he was actually a real person!
Anna Rosa
Grade 3, Sheridan
Race to the rainbow: St. Patrick's Day is really cool. You can see a rainbow and then go to the end of the rainbow and find a leprechaun's gold. The leprechaun won't be there, but he will be coming to the gold so you have to go fast.
Amantae Jenkins
Grade 2, Stevenson
Hide a gold coin: If you have a gold coin and hide it on St. Patrick's Day a leprechaun will come to your house while you are sleeping and get the coin. They always have a hole in their pocket so they will drop the coin when they leave. I always make a trap but i don't catch one.
Janilya Jefferson
Grade 4, Stevenson
Holiday history: St. Patrick's Day, or the Feast of St. Patrick, is a cultural and religious celebration held of March 17, the traditional death date of St. Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. It is customary to wear shamrocks, green clothing or green accessories. Today's celebrations have been greatly infused by those developed by the Irish diaspora.
Vishwesh Srikenth
Grade 3, Washington
Leprechaun surprise: St. Patrick's Day is an Irish holiday. I think it's about leprechauns. If I saw a leprechaun (which I probably won't) I would scream!
Camille Hardin
Grade 3, Calvary
St. Patrick's story: Every St. Patrick's Day we think about leprechauns and their gold. St. Patrick was a 5th century saint. There is a legend that Patrick took all the snakes out of Ireland. Sadly, St. Patrick died on March 17, 461.
Caden Sax
Grade 1, Epiphany
Lucky green: I think of a lot of stuff when I think of St. Patrick's Day. if you wear green you'll have good luck. You will not get pinched. I think of four-leaf clovers. Kids build traps to catch leprechauns. They use gold coins.
Kylee Lane
Grade 2, Heyworth
Contrasting color: On St. Patrick's Day I will wear red. I do not like the color green.
Peyton Smith
Grade 3, Northpoint
Two celebrations in one: St. Patrick's Day is a holiday, but it is also my birthday. Celebrating two events on one day is special. For my birthday this year I'm going to have a Harry Potter birthday. Last year the leprechaun left little footsteps. it was such a surprise for my friends and me when we woke up.
Cora Jackson
Grade 3, Oakland
Time to bake: Every year for St. Patrick's Day I help make cupcakes and cookies. They are really good, but they are not normal cookies and cupcakes; they are decorated cookies and cupcakes. The decorations are leprechauns, rainbows and pots of gold. I like St. Patrick's Day because I think it is an interesting day for me because I want to learn more about this day.
Jocelin Olivio-Magallanes
Grade 4, Prairieland
God's missionary: On St. Patrick's Day we celebrate the man who taught Ireland about God and Jesus. He built schools and churches. He prayed to God and Jesus. We honor and celebrate him. We love you, St. Patrick!
Isaiah Gordon
Grade 2, Stevenson