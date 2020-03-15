Flying Horse: St. Patrick's Day

Making green: I like St. Patrick's Day. Blue and yellow make green like broccoli, frogs, alligators and lettuce.

Noe Alovor

Grade 4, Northpoint

Avoid being pinched: On St. Patrick's Day I wear green clothes. i do this so that I don't get pinched! We drink green punch.

Landon Eads

Grade 5, Northpoint

Spring Christmas: St. Patrick's Day is one of the best days of my life! If you have never heard of St. Patrick's Day you are missing out. Most everyone wears green! It might be like a spring Christmas. You wear green and red (at Christmas), but on this holiday you wear green! Have you ever heard of the rainbow? People say there is gold at the end.

Piper Witt

Grade 3, Oakland

Family at parade: On St. Patrick's Day, my sister, Dad and I usually go to a St. Patrick's Day parade. My sister and I pick up all the candy and all that other stuff. Then after the parade we go uptown and eat somewhere like Jimmy John's or something like that.

Sean Schwartz

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}