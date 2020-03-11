Flying Horse: Tell us about 'things with wheels'
THIS WEEK'S WINNERS: Christmas/holidays

Flying Horse: Tell us about 'things with wheels'

Lots of things: Lots of things have wheels, like cars, bikes and carts, roller skates, airplanes, skateboards and office chairs. Lots of things have wheels. Wheels are great.

Jaci Solis

Grade 2, Stevenson

Fun to ride: Hoverboards have wheels and they are fun to ride. Bikes have wheels, too, and they are fun. But most important are cars, so you can get somewhere quickly.

Mia Hollins

Grade 3, Sheridan

Bikes and more: I like my bike. I like to ride my bike. I ride to my friend's and around the block. Some other things with wheels are my dishwasher tray, scooter, wagon, roller skates and my pingpong table. These wheels help me move around, well, some of them do.

Carter Willock

Grade 2, Prairieland

New car: I am excited about my brother's first car. I hope he will like his new car. I hope he wears his seat belt.

Maggie Sluder

Grade 1, Prairieland

Glowing cars: I love cars that glow up. it is cool. Do you have a car like that? I wish I had one. It is cool when it lights up. In the daylight it does not light up, but when it's dark it glows up. It's cool.

Donovan Harris

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Ford pickup truck: A Ford pickup is a very common type of truck. For instance, my dad has a Ford pickup. They were a great type of truck and revolutionized trucks forever. 

Carter Albright

Grade 3, Oakland

Dad's trucks: My dad has a semi and a pickup truck. My dad's semi is red, and his pickup truck is white. I really like them because his pickup is old school and his semi is red. I ride in Dad's pickup for vacation.

Zane Womack

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn

Bicycles: My aunt and uncle own Bloomington Cycle and Fitness, and for my whole life I have been in the bike environment. I have also been mountain biking with my dad for as long as I can remember. I am excited to ride on the trails this summer. Biking is a great way to get out of the house to get exercise and spend time with family.

Leo Davis

Grade 5, Lexington

Riding fun: Skateboards and bikes are fun to ride on. You can ride fast. You can ride slow. You can ride to school on them. You can ride home on them. You can ride with your friend, sister or brother.

Caleigh Meints

Grade 3, Lexington

My car: My car has very big wheels. A few days ago I cleaned it. It was hard work.

Holly Nowark

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Four-wheelers: Four-wheelers are fun to ride. Four-wheelers can pop a wheelie. You can go on ramps. It feels like you are flying. It is fun. You can only put two people on it. You can go in mud. It is fun, but you get messy. I like four-wheelers.

Branson Mattocks

Grade 3, Hudson

Lots with wheels: There are a lot of things that have wheels. Wheels help people move things. Cars have wheels; so do wagons. Wheels can be on everything.

Maudwoa Aduonum

Grade 3, Glenn

Coolest car: Lykan Hypersport is one of the coolest cars in the world. They only made seven of them, and they cost about $3.4 million. A Lykan Hypersport model appeared in "Fast and Furious 7."

Austin Koch

Grade 3, Epiphany

Loves bike: I love my bike because it has shiny wheels. I also like that it has cool stripes on it.

Cecilia Kinate

Grade 1, Epiphany

Can't see the wheels: I like roller coasters. Roller coasters have wheels that you can't really see. My favorite roller coaster is Test Track at Disney World.

Charlie Stratman

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Invention: There are lots of things with wheels. The wheel was an invention first made by Sumerians. We are so used to seeing wheels on trains, cars, buses, bikes, skateboards, etc. Did you ever wonder what the world was like without wheels? What would you use to travel?

Rachel McCoskey

Grade 5, Calvary

Important: Some things that have wheels are skateboards, cars, bicycles, chairs and so much more. Wheels are important because we use them on a lot of things.

Valentina Martinez

Grade 4, Bent

Bus, car, truck: Buses, cars and trucks are all things with wheels. A bus is bigger than a car and truck. You can ride in it. A car has a trunk you can put groceries in. A truck is a big car and you can hold big things in the back. Wheels help you go places.

Emmy Wolf

Grade 2, Benjamin

Things: Things with wheels are a garbage can, a car and a truck.

Xander Jacobs

Grade 1, Benjamin

Balancing act: I like to ride my scooter. I'm still learning my balance on it. If I learn my balance, I can ride a bike.

Hannah Finley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Round: A car has wheels. A bike has wheels. A motorcycle has wheels. Carts have wheels. Wheels are round. They move in a circle.

William Jennings

Grade 2, Stevenson

Many things: Things that have wheels are cars, carts, hoverboards, roller skates, bed boxes, screens, skateboards, bikes, four-wheelers, toys, shelves and trains.

Makaya Autman

Grade 3, Sheridan

Bus is favorite: My favorite thing with wheels to ride is a bus because the seats are comfortable and weird. I like rolling over bumps. I love the sound of the wheels and doors. I like field trips and markets on buses. I like taking short trips, too.

Lakkiah McDougald

Grade 2, Prairieland

Balance, wiggle: A Ripstik is like a skateboard but with only two wheels. When you ride it you need to balance and wiggle. I got a Ripstik on my birthday. My brother also has one. We like to ride it outside a lot.

Adyn Steffen

Grade 1, Prairieland

My wheels: Santa gave me cars for Christmas, and my mom and dad gave me a skateboard. I like my Hot Wheels that I got for Christmas. I like my skateboard.

Archer Porter

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn

Driving: Cars, bikes, unicycles, motorcycles, wheelchairs, golf carts, hoverboards all have wheels. I use a car to get around the most, but I'm not allowed to drive, yet. I sometimes get to drive our golf cart. I also get to drive a forklift at my grandpa's farm, and I am able to pick things up with it.

Ayden Weber

Grade 5, Lexington

Shoes and other things: Heelys are shoes that have wheels on the bottom. Cars have four wheels. Skateboards have four wheels. You can jump ramps with them. Bike have two wheels, and they give you exercise. Roller skates have three wheels on both feet.

Cole Powell

Grade 3, Lexington

Amazing: Wheels are amazing! They help you get around easier. A gator has strong wheels, so it can go up mountains.

Emersyn Harms

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

In PE: We did Rollerblades in PE. In PE we had a carpet if you need help. I go on the hard, wood floor. We sit down to take them off. I love Rollerblading.

Kami Wilson

Grade 3, Hudson

Fast cars: I like cars. I really like really fast cars. One of my favorites is a Lamborghini. My dad and I think they are a waste of money.

Lucas Grossmann

Grade 3, Epiphany

Can't drive: I like to ride stuff with wheels like bikes and cars. I'm not old enough to drive a car. It will be a while. I like to ride a hoverboard.

Anna Lootens

Grade 1, Epiphany

Down the street: I like riding my bike down my street. I like riding my scooter down the bumpy streets.

Lila Whitworth

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Using wheels: There are a lot of different things with wheels: cars, airplanes, school buses, helicopters, toys and much more. Cars have wheels to drive. Airplanes use wheels when they take off and land. School buses have wheels to drive kids to school. 

Amanda Hernandez

Grade 5, Cedar Ridge

Riding: The thing I can ride with wheels is a golf cart. I have only ridden it once, and it's pretty scary. I can also ride a bike. That's pretty easy.

Mimi Wilks

Grade 5, Calvary

With sisters: In the summer, I ride my bike with my sisters. It is so much fun to ride my bike in the summer. 

Michelle Fraley

Grade 2, Benjamin

My car: I have a blue car.

Hadley Vanfossan

Grade 1, Benjamin

Wheel or tire: When people think of wheels, they often think of the round, rubber things that surround silver cylinders. However, a wheel is actually the silver object that is surrounded by the tire. Wheels also refer to gears in many everyday objects like clocks, helicopters and car gearboxes. 

Adhrut Kulkarni

Grade 5, Stevenson

To the park: In the spring or summer you can ride your bike outside, and maybe even go to the park with it. I love going to the park. I have a bike.

Laney Drews

Grade 2, Stevenson

