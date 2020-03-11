Flying Horse: Tell us about 'things with wheels'

Lots of things: Lots of things have wheels, like cars, bikes and carts, roller skates, airplanes, skateboards and office chairs. Lots of things have wheels. Wheels are great.

Jaci Solis

Grade 2, Stevenson

Fun to ride: Hoverboards have wheels and they are fun to ride. Bikes have wheels, too, and they are fun. But most important are cars, so you can get somewhere quickly.

Mia Hollins

Grade 3, Sheridan

Bikes and more: I like my bike. I like to ride my bike. I ride to my friend's and around the block. Some other things with wheels are my dishwasher tray, scooter, wagon, roller skates and my pingpong table. These wheels help me move around, well, some of them do.

Carter Willock

Grade 2, Prairieland

New car: I am excited about my brother's first car. I hope he will like his new car. I hope he wears his seat belt.

Maggie Sluder

Grade 1, Prairieland