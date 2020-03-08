Flying Horse 3/8/20: Things with wheels

Lots of things: Lots of things have wheels, like cars, bikes and carts, roller skates, airplanes, skateboards and office chairs. Lots of things have wheels. Wheels are great.
Jaci Solis
Grade 2, Stevenson
Fun to ride: Hoverboards have wheels and they are fun to ride. Bikes have wheels, too, and they are fun. But most important are cars, so you can get somewhere quickly.
Mia Hollins
Grade 3, Sheridan
Bikes and more: I like my bike. I like to ride my bike. I ride to my friend's and around the block. Some other things with wheels are my dishwasher tray, scooter, wagon, roller skates and my pingpong table. These wheels help me move around, well, some of them do.
Carter Willock
Grade 2, Prairieland
New car: I am excited about my brother's first car. I hope he will like his new car. I hope he wears his seat belt.
Maggie Sluder
Grade 1, Prairieland
Glowing cars: I love cars that glow up. it is cool. Do you have a car like that? I wish I had one. It is cool when it lights up. In the daylight it does not light up, but when it's dark it glows up. It's cool.
Donovan Harris
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Ford pickup truck: A Ford pickup is a very common type of truck. For instance, my dad has a Ford pickup. They were a great type of truck and revolutionized trucks forever.
Carter Albright
Grade 3, Oakland
Dad's trucks: My dad has a semi and a pickup truck. My dad's semi is red, and his pickup truck is white. I really like them because his pickup is old school and his semi is red. I ride in Dad's pickup for vacation.
Zane Womack
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Bicycles: My aunt and uncle own Bloomington Cycle and Fitness, and for my whole life I have been in the bike environment. I have also been mountain biking with my dad for as long as I can remember. I am excited to ride on the trails this summer. Biking is a great way to get out of the house to get exercise and spend time with family.
Leo Davis
Grade 5, Lexington
Riding fun: Skateboards and bikes are fun to ride on. You can ride fast. You can ride slow. You can ride to school on them. You can ride home on them. You can ride with your friend, sister or brother.
Caleigh Meints
Grade 3, Lexington
My car: My car has very big wheels. A few days ago I cleaned it. It was hard work.
Holly Nowark
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Four-wheelers: Four-wheelers are fun to ride. Four-wheelers can pop a wheelie. You can go on ramps. It feels like you are flying. It is fun. You can only put two people on it. You can go in mud. It is fun, but you get messy. I like four-wheelers.
Branson Mattocks
Grade 3, Hudson
Lots with wheels: There are a lot of things that have wheels. Wheels help people move things. Cars have wheels; so do wagons. Wheels can be on everything.
Maudwoa Aduonum
Grade 3, Glenn
Coolest car: Lykan Hypersport is one of the coolest cars in the world. They only made seven of them, and they cost about $3.4 million. A Lykan Hypersport model appeared in "Fast and Furious 7."
Austin Koch
Grade 3, Epiphany
Loves bike: I love my bike because it has shiny wheels. I also like that it has cool stripes on it.
Cecilia Kinate
Grade 1, Epiphany
Can't see the wheels: I like roller coasters. Roller coasters have wheels that you can't really see. My favorite roller coaster is Test Track at Disney World.
Charlie Stratman
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Invention: There are lots of things with wheels. The wheel was an invention first made by Sumerians. We are so used to seeing wheels on trains, cars, buses, bikes, skateboards, etc. Did you ever wonder what the world was like without wheels? What would you use to travel?
Rachel McCoskey
Grade 5, Calvary
Important: Some things that have wheels are skateboards, cars, bicycles, chairs and so much more. Wheels are important because we use them on a lot of things.
Valentina Martinez
Grade 4, Bent
Bus, car, truck: Buses, cars and trucks are all things with wheels. A bus is bigger than a car and truck. You can ride in it. A car has a trunk you can put groceries in. A truck is a big car and you can hold big things in the back. Wheels help you go places.
Emmy Wolf
Grade 2, Benjamin
Things: Things with wheels are a garbage can, a car and a truck.
Xander Jacobs
Grade 1, Benjamin
Balancing act: I like to ride my scooter. I'm still learning my balance on it. If I learn my balance, I can ride a bike.
Hannah Finley
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Round: A car has wheels. A bike has wheels. A motorcycle has wheels. Carts have wheels. Wheels are round. They move in a circle.
William Jennings
Grade 2, Stevenson
Many things: Things that have wheels are cars, carts, hoverboards, roller skates, bed boxes, screens, skateboards, bikes, four-wheelers, toys, shelves and trains.
Makaya Autman
Grade 3, Sheridan
Bus is favorite: My favorite thing with wheels to ride is a bus because the seats are comfortable and weird. I like rolling over bumps. I love the sound of the wheels and doors. I like field trips and markets on buses. I like taking short trips, too.
Lakkiah McDougald
Grade 2, Prairieland
Balance, wiggle: A Ripstik is like a skateboard but with only two wheels. When you ride it you need to balance and wiggle. I got a Ripstik on my birthday. My brother also has one. We like to ride it outside a lot.
Adyn Steffen
Grade 1, Prairieland
My wheels: Santa gave me cars for Christmas, and my mom and dad gave me a skateboard. I like my Hot Wheels that I got for Christmas. I like my skateboard.
Archer Porter
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Driving: Cars, bikes, unicycles, motorcycles, wheelchairs, golf carts, hoverboards all have wheels. I use a car to get around the most, but I'm not allowed to drive, yet. I sometimes get to drive our golf cart. I also get to drive a forklift at my grandpa's farm, and I am able to pick things up with it.
Ayden Weber
Grade 5, Lexington
Shoes and other things: Heelys are shoes that have wheels on the bottom. Cars have four wheels. Skateboards have four wheels. You can jump ramps with them. Bike have two wheels, and they give you exercise. Roller skates have three wheels on both feet.
Cole Powell
Grade 3, Lexington
Amazing: Wheels are amazing! They help you get around easier. A gator has strong wheels, so it can go up mountains.
Emersyn Harms
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
In PE: We did Rollerblades in PE. In PE we had a carpet if you need help. I go on the hard, wood floor. We sit down to take them off. I love Rollerblading.
Kami Wilson
Grade 3, Hudson
Fast cars: I like cars. I really like really fast cars. One of my favorites is a Lamborghini. My dad and I think they are a waste of money.
Lucas Grossmann
Grade 3, Epiphany
Can't drive: I like to ride stuff with wheels like bikes and cars. I'm not old enough to drive a car. It will be a while. I like to ride a hoverboard.
Anna Lootens
Grade 1, Epiphany
Down the street: I like riding my bike down my street. I like riding my scooter down the bumpy streets.
Lila Whitworth
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Using wheels: There are a lot of different things with wheels: cars, airplanes, school buses, helicopters, toys and much more. Cars have wheels to drive. Airplanes use wheels when they take off and land. School buses have wheels to drive kids to school.
Amanda Hernandez
Grade 5, Cedar Ridge
Riding: The thing I can ride with wheels is a golf cart. I have only ridden it once, and it's pretty scary. I can also ride a bike. That's pretty easy.
Mimi Wilks
Grade 5, Calvary
With sisters: In the summer, I ride my bike with my sisters. It is so much fun to ride my bike in the summer.
Michelle Fraley
Grade 2, Benjamin
My car: I have a blue car.
Hadley Vanfossan
Grade 1, Benjamin
Wheel or tire: When people think of wheels, they often think of the round, rubber things that surround silver cylinders. However, a wheel is actually the silver object that is surrounded by the tire. Wheels also refer to gears in many everyday objects like clocks, helicopters and car gearboxes.
Adhrut Kulkarni
Grade 5, Stevenson
To the park: In the spring or summer you can ride your bike outside, and maybe even go to the park with it. I love going to the park. I have a bike.
Laney Drews
Grade 2, Stevenson