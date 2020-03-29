This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Sports

Favor soccer: I love sports. I have watched every sport: golf, soccer, bobsledding and so on. My favorite sport is soccer. I play soccer and i love it. I don't have a favorite position.
Ali Huffaker
Grade 3, Washington
Learn skills: I like sports because it is good exercise for people. It is also fun to play because you learn new skills. The skills you learn can help you with a lot of stuff. It helps with school skills, too.
London Williams
Grade 4, Stevenson
Loves it: I love sports. I love swimming. My mom takes me swimming. I like other sports, but I love swimming. It is fun.
Gabby Mays
Grade 2, Stevenson
Goals: My favorite sport is hockey because you get to do so much. I like basketball, too. I don't really like tennis because it wears my arm out. When I grow up, I want to be a gym teacher and a football coach.
Karmari Blount
Grade 3, Sheridan
Swim practice: I love swimming because I get to be with my friends and have fun. My mom says I was born to swim because I am a really good swimmer. At the beginning and end, we set up lanes and put them away. A lane is a rope that separates the lanes.
Sadie Skilondz
Grade 4, Prairieland
Stretch: My favorite sport is gymnastics. I like it because I get to stretch. I love to do cartwheels and splits for warm-ups. It helps me to be strong.
Katelyn Hendrickson
Grade 2, Prairieland
Team sport: I like cheerleading because it is a team sport. You meet new people and make new friends. To be a good cheerleader, you need lots of energy. Cheerleading is so, so fun.
Kennedy Bertrand
Grade 1, Prairieland
Definitely football: My favorite sport is definitely football because I love the competition and all of the cool positions. The football team I play for is the Fighting Irish. I have played three years with the Irish.
Chase Williams
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Football: The players are on the field. The quarterback says, "hike." That is the exciting game of football. My favorite NFL team is the New England Patriots. On Sundays, our family watches the game. Later my brother asks me to practice with him.
Oliver Rinkenberger
Grade 3, Oakland
Stronger: My favorite sport is gymnastics. I like it because it makes you stronger than ever. I love it so much, I can never stop it.
Destiny Roberson
Grade 2, Oakdale
Self-defense: My favorite sport is taekwondo. It is really fun because you learn self-defense. My favorite weapon is the jahng bong or bo staff. My second favorite is combat sparring. It is sword fighting with padded sticks and wearing protective gear.
Zach Rudin
Grade 4, Northpoint
Low score best: I like golf. The ball is very small. You have to hit the ball in a hole. You want to have a low score.
Hannah Mohammed
Grade 4, Northpoint
Hockey: My favorite sport is hockey. I need a hockey stick and a puck. I stop it from getting into the goal. I play hockey in the gym during PE. I love hockey.
Ethan Grieves
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Play hard: At soccer games I am all over the field. That means you play a lot. I play in a lot of tournaments. I play hard.
Drew Kingdon
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Favorite players: My two favorite sports are football and basketball. Kobe Bryant is my favorite athlete for basketball, and my favorite for football is Patrick Mahomes. I grow up watching the Chiefs.
Tate Whitted
Grade 4, Hartsburg-Emden
Basketball practice: There is one sport I like doing and that is basketball. i like to practice when my coach would give us something to do. I felt like I would do good when he said something, but he still had to help me sometimes.
Lillian Stoops
Grade 2, Grove
For fun: I like to play soccer because it is a great game to kick your legs. Sometimes we win and sometimes lose. It is good to lose sometimes. Soccer is fun. It is not to win or lose. It is a good game to have some fun.
Vinaan Cheepurupalli
Grade 1, Glenn
Games: I love a lot of physical games we play in PE. As for sports such as soccer, basketball or baseball, I'm really bad at them, but they are still some of my favorites. I also like mini-golf even though some people say it is not a sport.
Clara Ponnou-Delaffon
Grade 3, Glenn
Popular: My favorite sport is soccer. It is a very fun game. The game is all about feet. A goal is a point. It is the most popular sport in the world.
Leonardo Triveno
Grade 3, Epiphany
Inspiration: I like basketball because you can use your hands and you have to jump to get it in the hoop. At least that is what I do to help me. It's pretty fun. It's also because of Kobe. He was a famous basketball player. He inspired me to be what I want to be.
Esterani Madid
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
Started with a party: The only sport I do is gymnastics, which I do because of a birthday party. When I got invited, I had so much fun doing it. I started classes about a week later. Now some of my friends do gymnastics. It all started from a birthday party.
Mimi Wilks
Grade 5, Calvary
My stats: Here are my sports stats. Favorite baseball team: Cubs. Least favorite: Cardinals. Favorite football team: Steelers. Second favorite: Bears. Least favorite: Patriots.
Armon Gardner
Grade 4, Calvary
Okay to lose: I have a sister who plays volleyball. I love watching my sister. Sometimes she wins, but sometimes she doesn't. But that's OK. My family and I still love her.
Natalie Simeone
Grade 3, Calvary
Recess game: My favorite sports game is soccer. I play it with my friends at recess.
Akshaj Jayakmar
Grade 1, Benjamin
Favorites: My favorite sports are softball, football and basketball. I like softball because I love to hit. I like football because I love to run and catch. I like basketball because I love to shoot hoops.
Dad's a coach: To me sports are easy, especially football, because my dad is a football coach. My dad's been a coach since i was born.
Nate Godfrey
Grade 3, Washington
Ella Terrian
Grade 4, Stevenson
Playing at school: I want to be in the sport soccer because I play soccer at school. When the soccer ball comes to me I run super fast and kick it really hard and high and fast. Once I made the goal, and I was proud of myself.
D.J. Mulamba
Grade 2, Stevenson
Rules: There are a million rules in soccer. There is also a ton of running. Soccer can be an outside sport and an inside sport. In soccer it is easier to get the ball up the field by passing it to a teammate. I love playing soccer.
Caitlin Cushing
Grade 4, Prairieland
What are sports?: Sports make you healthy and strong because you exercise. Some people play or watch sports for fun. There are lots of sports to choose from. My favorite is tennis.
Layah Gammons
Grade 1, Prairieland
Touchdown!: That's the sound of football. I like to watch and play football. I tried flag football this year through Upward Sports. As a Raven, I mostly played running back. My family and I watch almost every televised football game.
Lyla Eddleman
Grade 3, Oakland
Favorites: My favorite sports are baseball and football. Baseball because I like to hit the ball. I like football because I like to tackle, and I like to get a touchdown. My grandpa used to play football.
Eli Wallgren
Grade 2, Oakdale
Basketball: My favorite sport is basketball. My favorite basketball player is Kobe Bryant. He inspired me to work hard and not stop trying.
Joseph Nzita
Grade 3, Sheridan
