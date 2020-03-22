This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Spring

Refreshing: My favorite seasons are spring and summer. I like spring because my birthday is in June. In spring, I like when it rains because the rain is so fun to play in and it is so refreshing.
Baylen Kinkela
Grade 4, Stevenson
Lots to do: I love spring because there are flowers. It is hot, and you can go to the park. You can wear a short-sleeve shirt. You can go to the trampoline park and ride your bike. You can go to the pool and play soccer, football, baseball and tennis.
Ride with mom: Spring is a good thing because it is so warm outside. My favorite spring thing to do is ride my bike with my mom. I like to go to the park, watch the birds fly and lay on the grass.
Aubrey Ashley
Grade 2, Stevenson
Outside: Spring is awesome. I like when it is not cold. I can go outside again when it is hot. That is why I like spring.
Kadience Birge
Grade 3, Sheridan
Easter is coming: I know when spring comes it will be Easter. We go to church, and the priest wears purple during Lent. I love that people give and are kind to others and forgive. We also give up something for Lent.
Maddie Chapman
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Spring sports: Spring is a good season to play outdoor sports. The weather is not too hot and not too cold. I have exercise-induced asthma, but that doesn't stop me from being active and loving sports. I play a lot of soccer.
Christopher Bishop
Grade 5, Prairieland
Easter eggs: I love spring because you get stuff from the Easter Bunny, and I usually go to my grandma's house. She hides eggs with candy and money in them. The ones we find, we keep. I think some of them have nothing in them.
Anabella Roethle
Grade 3, Prairieland
Fun season: Spring is fun because it is hot. Pretty flowers grow in the spring. Yankees baseball starts a new season. The weather is nice. There is no more snow.
Aiden Klix
Grade 1, Prairieland
Sunny day: On sunny days, I enjoy time with friends and to go to the playground. Our favorite activities are on the equipment. We play on the slide and pretend the floor is lava. Some parks have a splash area. The pirate ship is cool.
Alayna Scott
Grade 3, Oakland
Spring sports: In spring I love to go to baseball practice and shoot my basketball. Spring is so fun to play baseball, soccer, basketball, football and tennis. I love sports, especially in spring.
Samuel Davis
Grade 2, Oakdale
Basketball time: Spring is fun. I like to play outside. I play basketball.
Peyton Smith
Grade 3, Northpoint
Park play: Spring showers make beautiful flowers bloom The sun rises up, and it's time to play. Do you want to play at the park? We can slide down the slides. We can swing.
Sydney Strating
Grade 1, Lexington
Tag time: Spring is fun because it gets a little warmer. I play tag and freeze tag. When I am the tagger in tag, I always get tagged. It's not fair. Freeze tag is different because when they tag you, you have to freeze.
Nelli Tull
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Planting time: In the spring, my grandma and I plant flowers. We watch them grow. Sometimes I pick flowers and give them to my grandma. We also have to make sure we clean all the bugs off the flowers.
McKinley Dennison
Grade 3, Grove
Outside, inside: I love spring because I can play outside and ride my bike down the trail. I am also able to go to my friend's and play my Nintendo Switch Lite and play Fortnite with my sister.
Bryleigh Lester
Grade 3, Glenn
Love it: I like spring. We ride bikes. I like to jump on the trampoline. I nap in spring. I play football. I love spring.
Carla Dennis
Grade 1, Fieldcrest Primary
It's coming: Spring is coming and I can't wait. Spring is when everything comes to life. It is when the flowers bloom and butterflies fly around. Spring is beautiful. I love spring.
Chiara Swantek
Grade 3, Epiphany
Spring happiness: Spring is the season when it rains a lot. The rain makes flowers grow. When the flowers grow, the bees come out. When the bees come out, they pollinate the flowers. When they pollinate the flowers, they get nectar. Then they get nectar, they can make honey.
Lila Carter
Grade 2, Epiphany
Celebrate resurrection: I like spring because we celebrate Easter which is Jesus' resurrection from the dead.
Stella Bickett
Grade 1, Epiphany
Summer is closer: Spring is so fun. It is fun because it is getting close to summer. Spring is also fun because it gets warmer.
Hayden Runge
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Friends: I love spring because I love to play with my friends. The best part of spring is taking time with my friends. I love spring because you can eat ice cream.
Teresa Carrera Rios
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
Back to life: I love spring because you get to see all the trees and plants come back to life. It will start getting warmer. That is why I love spring.
Talon Cunningham
Grade 5, Calvary
Can't wait: Spring is one of my favorite seasons. I like it because it's warm; the birds are singing; the flowers are blooming; and the insects are buzzing. We like to have Nerf wars when it's not raining. I can't wait for spring.
Aidan McCree
Grade 4, Calvary
Welcome: Spring is right after winter. It is a beautiful time to go out and play. Water slides and trampolines are so much fun. I'd hate for this fun to be done. Welcome to spring.
Joel Drake
Grade 3, Calvary
Happy time: I like spring because it is warm. I like it because most of the animals come out. I like spring because it feels like summer. I like it because I can play outside. It makes me happy.
Brielle Tometich
Grade 2, Benjamin
What I like: I love spring because the weather is just right. I can go out to play, and there will be no snow outside. I can fly a kite.
Anusha Singh
Grade 1, Benjamin
Warm: I love spring because it is nice and warm outside. There are flowers that are beautiful, and you get to pick them. It is not cold, and you get to play outside.
Mia Hollins
Grade 3, Sheridan
Time to reflect: During the season of spring, Easter happens. I like Easter because we get to reflect on Jesus' resurrection. My grandma makes ham balls during Easter.
Loella Aurora
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Baby chicks: I love spring because in third grade you raise baby chicks. I love chicks because they are so cute. Chicks are fluffy when they are born, and I want to feel their feathers. I also like when the chicks pop out of their shells.
Kellyn Tarnowski
Grade 3, Prairieland
What comes out: Flowers bloom in spring. Bugs fly in spring. Plants start to bloom. I also turn 7 years old in spring.
Sophia Lieder
Grade 1, Prairieland
Family fun: Want to know one very fun event that my family does in the spring? We love to plant flowers together. Sometimes we don't have to plant many flowers because the ones from the year before grow up again.
Cora Noffsinger
Grade 3, Oakland