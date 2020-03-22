This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Spring

Refreshing: My favorite seasons are spring and summer. I like spring because my birthday is in June. In spring, I like when it rains because the rain is so fun to play in and it is so refreshing.

Baylen Kinkela

Grade 4, Stevenson

Lots to do: I love spring because there are flowers. It is hot, and you can go to the park. You can wear a short-sleeve shirt. You can go to the trampoline park and ride your bike. You can go to the pool and play soccer, football, baseball and tennis.

Ride with mom: Spring is a good thing because it is so warm outside. My favorite spring thing to do is ride my bike with my mom. I like to go to the park, watch the birds fly and lay on the grass.

Aubrey Ashley

Grade 2, Stevenson

Outside: Spring is awesome. I like when it is not cold. I can go outside again when it is hot. That is why I like spring.

Kadience Birge

Grade 3, Sheridan