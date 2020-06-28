This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas for Fourth: America's birthday is exciting. Each year my family goes to Texas. We watch fireworks on TV while we are swimming in the fun pool. We see our cousins and watch a movie in the movie room that has really comfy chairs. My aunt Ashley plans crafts for us to do. Sometimes we go to the beach. Celebrating America's birthday in Texas is so much fun.

Natalie Hotchkiss

Grade 2, Benjamin

Colorful flag: America is a great country. Here is a cool thing about it: It's flag is pretty. I like the flag because the red, white and blue go together really well.

Molly Mathias

Grade 3, Benjamin

America the beautiful: I love America so much because there are beautiful houses and flowers and you can grow fruit trees. The Fourth of July is really cool because the fireworks are beautiful, and they are really pretty!

Sophia Berndt

Grade 3, Calvary