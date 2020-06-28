This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: America

Texas for Fourth: America's birthday is exciting. Each year my family goes to Texas. We watch fireworks on TV while we are swimming in the fun pool. We see our cousins and watch a movie in the movie room that has really comfy chairs. My aunt Ashley plans crafts for us to do. Sometimes we go to the beach. Celebrating America's birthday in Texas is so much fun.
Natalie Hotchkiss
Grade 2, Benjamin
Colorful flag: America is a great country. Here is a cool thing about it: It's flag is pretty. I like the flag because the red, white and blue go together really well.
Molly Mathias
Grade 3, Benjamin
America the beautiful: I love America so much because there are beautiful houses and flowers and you can grow fruit trees. The Fourth of July is really cool because the fireworks are beautiful, and they are really pretty!
Sophia Berndt
Grade 3, Calvary
Nation under God: There's a lot of stuff good about America. It's a free country so we have a lot of privileges other countries may not have. We can go to church and praise God freely. Also, we can go to school at a Christian school.
Sidney Jackson
Grade 5, Calvary
Beautiful places: I love America because there are beautiful places like Disney. I can ride my bike in the park.
Efren Reteguin
Grade 2, Cedar Ridge
Good place to visit: I love America because I love the animals in the forest. I like when people are nice to other people. America is a place that people can visit. There are different places that people like to visit because they are interesting!
Allison Monedana Tellez
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
Why America's great: America is great because we are free. And we have a nice, big flag. Also, people fight for America.
Martin Weisiger
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Fireworks: I like America because we have Fourth of July. On the Fourth of July we have fireworks.
Stella Bickett
Grade 1, Epiphany
Live in, love America: Hi. My name is MaAdwaa. I go to Glenn School in America. I live in Illinois, America, and I love it. America has a flag. Our flag has blue, red and white.
MaAdwaa Aduonum
Grade 3, Glenn
Love to live here: Our family loves America. That's probably why we live here. I would never want to live in a different country. It is probably the best country to a lot of people. I love America!
Jiles Hilgenbrinck
Grade 3, Epiphany
A great place: America is a great place. Fifty stars represent the states. Our president today is Donald Trump. I am happy for all the people who risk their lives to keep us safe.
Ian Hawkins
Grade 2, Heyworth
Kentucky football: I live in America. I like Kentucky because there is a Kentucky football team, and their uniforms are so cool because they have light uniforms and black uniforms.
Rocco Cottone
Grade 3, Hudson
Fun place to live: I love being in America because they have really yummy food in America. America is a really fun place to live because there is a lot of space to live and play in. That is why America is a really fun place to live.
Lazarus McCabe
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Natural wonders: I like to live in America. I can visit the Rocky Mountains and Grand Canyon.
Noe Alovor
Grade 4, Northpoint
Going to school: I like America because I get to go to school and learn. I meet friends at school.
Daniel Williams
Grade 5, Northpoint
MLK a good person: America is our country. I think our country is a good country. Martin Luther King Jr. is a good person who lived in the United States of America. I love America!
Belle Bessler
Grade 2, Oakdale
Allegiance to the flag: Why do we have a flag of the United States of America? The American flag has 50 white stars for the 50 states of America. The American flag has 13 red and white stripes for the 13 original colonies. We say the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag to show love of our country. This is why the flag of the United States of America is important.
Layah Gammons
Grade 1, Prairieland
The states of America: I live in Normal, Illinois. It is a Midwestern state in America. America has 50 states. Hawaii was the last state to be added to America.
Andrew Jolley
Grade 2, Prairieland
A big country: I like that America is huge. It has 50 states. We have waterfalls, rain forests, forests, deserts and water. Most of America is water. We have a territory, and that is Puerto Rico. America is a free country. I love America.
Joseph Bishop
Grade 3, Prairieland
Thirteen colonies: The original 13 colonies are located on the east side of America. I was actually born in New Jersey, one of the 13 colonies, and also the third-ever state of the United States. The Declaration of Independence was written and signed in Pennsylvania.
Christopher Bishop
Grade 5, Prairieland
Friends in Illinois: I think America is great. A lot of stuff changed because of America. I live in Illinois. I have a lot of friends there. I love America.
Kadiena Birge
Grade 3, Sheridan
Live in America: I live in America. The eagle is a symbol on a coin. America is a country. The flag outside our school is the American flag. It is red, white and blue. It also has stars on it, and the stars are white.
Chloe Marlowe
Grade 2, Stevenson
Brave soldiers: In America there are wars to protect us. People are happy there are brave soldiers.
Baylen Kinkela
Grade 4, Stevenson
Many reasons: I love America for a lot of reasons. The first reason is that it is a free country. We can do almost anything we want. The second reason is the many great leaders like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, MLK and more. The third reason is the cuisine. I love chicken fingers. Mmm! The fourth reason is that we all are united. We help each other.
Advaith Anand
Grade 3, Benjamin
Democracy: I think America is a good country because we have a lot of freedom to do whatever we want. Also we don't have one leader, but we have an entire government. And we have very fun holidays. That's why I think America is a good country.
Talon Cunningham
Grade 5, Calvary
Good people: I like America. It is a good place to visit because it has good people.
Bryce Williams
Grade 1, Epiphany
Wonders of South Dakota: I love America! My favorite state is South Dakota because one of my favorite animals is a mountain goat and they live there. I saw one on a famous landmark called Mount Rushmore.
Will Davis
Grade 3, Hudson
Thinking of USA: When I think of the USA I think of the bald eagle. I also think of July. July Fourth is the birthday of the U.S. Only people in the U.S. celebrate it. (Who else would?) I like the sparkly fireworks.
Aidan Wiechmann
Grade 3, Prairieland
Grew up in Colorado: My favorite state is Colorado. I love Colorado because it's my place where I grew up.
Komari Blount
Grade 3, Sheridan
Beautiful views: I live in America. America is a beautiful place. We have mountains and fields and lakes. America has great sights and beautiful views. I love living in America.
Eva Barker
Grade 4, Stevenson
