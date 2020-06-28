This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: America
editor's pick

This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: America

{{featured_button_text}}

Texas for Fourth: America's birthday is exciting. Each year my family goes to Texas. We watch fireworks on TV while we are swimming in the fun pool. We see our cousins and watch a movie in the movie room that has really comfy chairs. My aunt Ashley plans crafts for us to do. Sometimes we go to the beach. Celebrating America's birthday in Texas is so much fun.

Natalie Hotchkiss

Grade 2, Benjamin 

Colorful flag: America is a great country. Here is a cool thing about it: It's flag is pretty. I like the flag because the red, white and blue go together really well. 

Molly Mathias

Grade 3, Benjamin

America the beautiful: I love America so much because there are beautiful houses and flowers and you can grow fruit trees. The Fourth of July is really cool because the fireworks are beautiful, and they are really pretty!

Sophia Berndt

Grade 3, Calvary

Nation under God: There's a lot of stuff good about America. It's a free country so we have a lot of privileges other countries may not have. We can go to church and praise God freely. Also, we can go to school at a Christian school.

Sidney Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Beautiful places: I love America because there are beautiful places like Disney. I can ride my bike in the park.

Efren Reteguin

Grade 2, Cedar Ridge

Good place to visit: I love America because I love the animals in the forest. I like when people are nice to other people. America is a place that people can visit. There are different places that people like to visit because they are interesting!

Allison Monedana Tellez

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge 

Why America's great: America is great because we are free. And we have a nice, big flag. Also, people fight for America.

Martin Weisiger

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Fireworks: I like America because we have Fourth of July. On the Fourth of July we have fireworks.

Stella Bickett

Grade 1, Epiphany

Live in, love America: Hi. My name is MaAdwaa. I go to Glenn School in America. I live in Illinois, America, and I love it. America has a flag. Our flag has blue, red and white.

MaAdwaa Aduonum

Grade 3, Glenn

Love to live here: Our family loves America. That's probably why we live here. I would never want to live in a different country. It is probably the best country to a lot of people. I love America!

Jiles Hilgenbrinck

Grade 3, Epiphany

A great place: America is a great place. Fifty stars represent the states. Our president today is Donald Trump. I am happy for all the people who risk their lives to keep us safe.

Ian Hawkins

Grade 2, Heyworth

Kentucky football: I live in America. I like Kentucky because there is a Kentucky football team, and their uniforms are so cool because they have light uniforms and black uniforms.

Rocco Cottone

Grade 3, Hudson

Fun place to live: I love being in America because they have really yummy food in America. America is a really fun place to live because there is a lot of space to live and play in. That is why America is a really fun place to live.

Lazarus McCabe

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Natural wonders: I like to live in America. I can visit the Rocky Mountains and Grand Canyon.

Noe Alovor

Grade 4, Northpoint

Going to school: I like America because I get to go to school and learn. I meet friends at school.

Daniel Williams

Grade 5, Northpoint

MLK a good person: America is our country. I think our country is a good country. Martin Luther King Jr. is a good person who lived in the United States of America. I love America!

Belle Bessler

Grade 2, Oakdale

Allegiance to the flag: Why do we have a flag of the United States of America? The American flag has 50 white stars for the 50 states of America. The American flag has 13 red and white stripes for the 13 original colonies. We say the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag to show love of our country. This is why the flag of the United States of America is important.

Layah Gammons

Grade 1, Prairieland

The states of America: I live in Normal, Illinois. It is a Midwestern state in America. America has 50 states. Hawaii was the last state to be added to America.

Andrew Jolley

Grade 2, Prairieland

A big country: I like that America is huge. It has 50 states. We have waterfalls, rain forests, forests, deserts and water. Most of America is water. We have a territory, and that is Puerto Rico. America is a free country. I love America.

Joseph Bishop

Grade 3, Prairieland

Thirteen colonies: The original 13 colonies are located on the east side of America. I was actually born in New Jersey, one of the 13 colonies, and also the third-ever state of the United States. The Declaration of Independence was written and signed in Pennsylvania.

Christopher Bishop

Grade 5, Prairieland

Friends in Illinois: I think America is great. A lot of stuff changed because of America. I live in Illinois. I have a lot of friends there. I love America.

Kadiena Birge

Grade 3, Sheridan

Live in America: I live in America. The eagle is a symbol on a coin. America is a country. The flag outside our school is the American flag. It is red, white and blue. It also has stars on it, and the stars are white.

Chloe Marlowe

Grade 2, Stevenson

Brave soldiers: In America there are wars to protect us. People are happy there are brave soldiers.

Baylen Kinkela

Grade 4, Stevenson

Many reasons: I love America for a lot of reasons. The first reason is that it is a free country. We can do almost anything we want. The second reason is the many great leaders like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, MLK and more.  The third reason is the cuisine. I love chicken fingers. Mmm! The fourth reason is that we all are united. We help each other.

Advaith Anand

Grade 3, Benjamin  

Democracy: I think America is a good country because we have a lot of freedom to do whatever we want. Also we don't have one leader, but we have an entire government. And we have very fun holidays. That's why I think America is a good country.

Talon Cunningham

Grade 5, Calvary

Good people: I like America. It is a good place to visit because it has good people.

Bryce Williams

Grade 1, Epiphany

Wonders of South Dakota: I love America! My favorite state is South Dakota because one of my favorite animals is a mountain goat and they live there. I saw one on a famous landmark called Mount Rushmore.

Will Davis

Grade 3, Hudson

Thinking of USA: When I think of the USA I think of the bald eagle. I also think of July. July Fourth is the birthday of the U.S. Only people in the U.S. celebrate it. (Who else would?) I like the sparkly fireworks.

Aidan Wiechmann

Grade 3, Prairieland

Grew up in Colorado: My favorite state is Colorado. I love Colorado because it's my place where I grew up.

Komari Blount

Grade 3, Sheridan   

Beautiful views: I live in America. America is a beautiful place. We have mountains and fields and lakes. America has great sights and beautiful views. I love living in America.

Eva Barker

Grade 4, Stevenson 

  

    

Next topic: Keep Reading!

Flying Horse will continue to be published over the summer, so watch for new examples of students' work from the 2019-20 school year. We'll also have information on summer reading programs across Central Illinois. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News