This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: America

Great place: I love America. It is a great country. I am glad we are a free country. I hate COVID-19, but America is amazing.
Myles Hartzler
Grade 5, Calvary
Flag: I like the flag. I like Betsy Ross because she made the flag.
Eloise Yaklich
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Good food, too: We live in the United States of America, and it is a great country. America has really cool cities. I like the food in America. I am so glad to live in America.
Brooke Brockway
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Thanks to soldiers: America is a free country. Thanks to our soldiers who fight for it! My dad was a Marine Corps soldier, and he fought for America to be a free country. Today soldiers still are fighting for freedom. Thank you, Dad and all soldiers who make America free.
Lyla Kirchner
Grade 3, Hudson
Symbols: My favorite thing about America is the bald eagle. I am proud of the flag. I like the Statue of Liberty. The Statue of Liberty is found on an island near New York City. I want to see the Statue of Liberty. My friend Elli wants to see the Washington Monument.
Brynn Martin
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My home: My home belongs in America, no one will take that away // Oh, America, Oh, America, the red white and blue // through the years I have been living here // Oh, America, Oh, America, the pledge of the United States, so united America.
Chythra Karra
Grade 4, Northpoint
Challenges: The USA is facing COVID-19. Many people have COVID-19. Doctors are a big part of solving the pandemic, and we need to listen to them. America is having a big presidential debate. The debate is between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Seamus Parish-Meyer
Grade 3, Oakdale
Freedoms: What I love about America is that we have freedom. We sing the national anthem, which talks about our freedom. We have freedom of speech and religion. Those mean that we can say whatever we want, and we can believe whatever we want. We vote in America. Voting is important because we get to choose who our leaders are.
Eli Wallgren
Grade 3, Oakdale
America: I love America because the presidents provide us rules and laws. My dad loves Donald Trump because he is the president.
Rylee Hawkins
Grade 2, Olympia South
Free land: America is the land of the free. In America you can do whatever you want. You can go anywhere you want. You can be whoever you want to be. You do what you want to do.
Miles Deacon
Grade 2, Prairieland
Fire fall: Yosemite National Park has many wonderful sights, from tall sparkling mountains to beautiful, flowing rivers and the glowing fire fall that occurs each year. The fire fall is a normal waterfall, but on a certain day at a certain time in February, when the sun hits it just right, you get an unexpected spectacle. The waterfall “transforms” to look like red-hot flaming lava pouring out of the mountain. Many people gather up to see this mind-blowing sight.
Zoe Kaupas
Grade 5, Prairieland
Thankful: I love America because it is my home and where I am growing up. America in the past had to go through many wars to get our independence, and I am very grateful for all the people who fought for our rights. If they had not gone through all of that, I wouldn't be where I am now.
Melinda Lawrence
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Shared birthday: I love America because my birthday is on July 4, and "America" is also a fun word to say. America is beautiful. America is a Christian nation.
Armon Gardner
Grade 5, Calvary
Make it better: America is a great place. Make the world a better place. Black lives matter. Do not litter.
Addison Walls
Grade 3, Hudson
Beginnings: When I think of America, I think of George Washington and Thanksgiving. The first thing I think of is red, white and blue.
Dalton Riisberg
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Flag represents it: The best thing about America is the flag because it is outside the school. When I first look at the school, I see it. The flag has 50 stars on it. It has 13 lines on it. The flag is so cool. I love America.
Mia Smith
Grade 3, Oakdale
Amazing sight: One place in America I would like to visit is Mount Rushmore. Mount Rushmore is located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. It is made up of four of our past presidents of the United States: Lincoln, Jefferson, Washington and Roosevelt. It took 400 workers and $989,992.32 to build this monument out of granite. They started work in 1927 and finished in 1941. Mount Rushmore sounds like an amazing place in America to visit.
Zack Vance
Grade 5, Prairieland
Landmarks: In America, there are all sorts of landmarks that you can visit. I love traveling across the country because everywhere you go, there is something fun that you can do there. For example, if you go to Florida, you can visit Walt Disney World. If you go to St. Louis, you can visit the Gateway Arch.
Natalie Krylowicz
Grade 5, St. Mary's
I love America!: I love America because it always fights for freedom. The USA has so many cool places, for example, Grand Canyon, state parks and the Washington Monument. The USA also has cool people, for example George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and lots of other people.
Elli Sinn
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Leaders: America has 50 states; each one has a governor. Then there is the president. He or she is the boss of the United States. America was also the first country to test the atomic bomb.
Nathan Fiala
Grade 3, Hudson
Fifties: There are 50 states in the country. My dad was a soldier, but he is not a soldier now. The flag has 50 stars on it.
Owen Ragusa
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Lots to do: America is a great place to live or visit. There are lots of things to do in America, like go to the beaches. There are multiples of them. There is one in Virginia, Florida, and there is also one in Mexico. There are also a lot of places to go, like iFly, the museum and aquarium.
Belle Bessler
Grade 3, Oakdale
Awesome: America is awesome. It has sports, fun, entertainment, cities, trains, hot and cold climates, and even monorails! America is fascinating. Anyone who studies our country can see that.
Jude Bordewick
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Fun stuff: I love America because we have fun events here, and you get to do fun stuff like Halloween. Christmas is also fun, but other countries celebrate, too. I'm glad we celebrate that. Online school isn't my favorite, but the good thing is that I can grab snacks sometimes, and we have good snacks in America.
Bryson Mattocks
Grade 3, Hudson
Flying for freedom: The Liberty Bell means freedom, and the Statue of Liberty means the same. The Star Spangled Banner is a true story or a true song. The American flag is cool. I hope the American flag flies forever and ever.
Molly Wiegand
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Glad to be free: I am glad I am American because I’m free. I can do things I couldn’t do in other countries. I love how I can believe in any religion and still be treated fairly for who I am. I’m proud to be an American!
Bobby Casali
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Lots to like: I like America because God made it. I like America because this country is free. I like America because I like Mount Rushmore. I like America because I can go to the Statue of Liberty.
Preston Thompson
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Pink park: My favorite park in America is the pink park in El Paso. The pink park is by the school in El Paso. The pink park is pink; that's why we call it the pink park. I play on the pink park with my friends and family.
Aliyah Pinkham
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Remembering: I like to celebrate the Fourth of July because I remember my great-grandpa who was in the Army.
Evyn Schacherbauer
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Red, white, blue: The reason I like America is because we celebrate the Fourth of July. We wear red, white and blue.
Journi Wilson-Dorsey
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
