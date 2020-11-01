This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: America

Rylee Hawkins

Grade 2, Olympia South

Free land: America is the land of the free. In America you can do whatever you want. You can go anywhere you want. You can be whoever you want to be. You do what you want to do.

Miles Deacon

Grade 2, Prairieland

Fire fall: Yosemite National Park has many wonderful sights, from tall sparkling mountains to beautiful, flowing rivers and the glowing fire fall that occurs each year. The fire fall is a normal waterfall, but on a certain day at a certain time in February, when the sun hits it just right, you get an unexpected spectacle. The waterfall “transforms” to look like red-hot flaming lava pouring out of the mountain. Many people gather up to see this mind-blowing sight.

Zoe Kaupas

Grade 5, Prairieland

Thankful: I love America because it is my home and where I am growing up. America in the past had to go through many wars to get our independence, and I am very grateful for all the people who fought for our rights. If they had not gone through all of that, I wouldn't be where I am now.

Melinda Lawrence