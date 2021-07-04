This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Best job

Teacher: Teachers are very nice. They help you learn so much stuff. The school is just very far away.

Emery Cox

Grade 3, Calvary

Jumping job: The best job would be working at a trampoline park. Working at a trampoline park is the best job because you can stay overnight and jump on a trampoline every day. Also you can have slushies whenever you want one.

Brooklyn Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Football player: I want to be an NFL player because football is my favorite sport. I would love to play for the Eagles.

Carter McGowan

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Help animals: I think the best job is being a vet. Vets can help animals like dogs, cats and birds. Some vets help farm animals or ocean animals. It takes lots of time to become a great veterinarian. Some vets do surgery on animals so they can take out a tumor or fix any other problems.

Victoria Torres

Grade 4, Corpus Christi

Baseball: My dream job is to be a professional baseball player. I’ve been working super hard to make my dream come true. I’m on a travel team called the Bloomington Renegades. Half of our team is new, so we’ve been training since November. My favorite baseball team is the Cubs, and my favorite player is Kyle Schwarber. He inspires me to be better.

Andrew Haas

Grade 5, Epiphany

Construction: Construction is all about building. Construction companies build homes and other stuff like offices and parks. Construction companies build everything on earth. Construction people help people build.

Akshay Ayyapusetty

Grade 1, Grove

Building stuff: The best job for me when I grow up is building stuff. Making new things out of stuff that is already made is what I like to do. I like to take things apart to see how they work. That is how I learn how things are made.

Noah Koetters

Grade 4, home school

Nurses help: I think the best job is being a nurse because I want to be just like my mom when I grow up. Nurses also help people. Nurses are awesome.

Avah Becker

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Lego man: When I was 5 years old, I found a wonder. It is a Lego set. I love and adore Lego. I feel this job, that I love so much, is so very perfect for me. I love building Legos and play with them every 15 or so hours. I think a Legoland worker is the best job.

Gabe Biehl

Grade 3, Lexington

Inventor, baker: I think the best jobs in the world would be a baker and an inventor because I think it would be cool to invent something. Like I could make a bracelet and a phone, and when you press a button, the phone will come. And I can make a bunch of cakes. I love squirting the icing on the cake.

Hadley Portugal

Grade 1, Mulberry

Teach computers: I want to teach. I want to keep going to school. I am going to teach students how to do the computer. I think teaching would be fun.

Peyton Smith

Grade 4, Northpoint

Doctor: I think the best job to have is being a doctor. I think this is the best job because you help people who need it. A doctor gives flu shots. A doctor sees if you have coronavirus. A doctor wears a mask and an outfit. A doctor sees your bones with an x-ray.

Prince Andrews

Grade 2, Oakdale

Restaurant worker: I think of best job would be to work at a restaurant because it is fun, and it also probably pays a lot of money. I have a toy kitchen to help me learn how to cook and to help me learn how to be a waitress, too. There are a lot of restaurants to work at.

Belle Bessler

Grade 3, Oakdale

Acting: I think the best job is an actor. You get to travel the world, meet new people, make new friends and have fun. Also, it seems fun to try on new costumes and create personalities for the character you’re playing. Maybe I’ll even be an actor one day!

Natalie Krylowicz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Dancer: I want to be a ballerina because I like to twirl and spin. I like to dance.

Claira McGee

Grade 2, Stevenson

Gamer: A video game streamer is the best job on the earth. It’s the coolest job, so people see me play Fortnite, and so people see how good I am at Fortnite and Halo 5.

Mikey Coomer

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Basketball: My favorite job would be to play in the NBA. I would like to play in the NBA because basketball is my favorite sport. I could win a championship with my favorite team.

Cale Vogel

Grade 4, Corpus Christi

Like dad: I don’t know what the best job is, but I think being a dentist or a type of doctor would be fun. I might like being a dentist because my dad is, and he shows me some of his projects for his patients. Being a doctor or a dentist would be very fun.

Regan Baker

Grade 5, Epiphany

Happy people: I think the best job for me would be a baker. A few reasons are, one, because I love to bake; two, because I like to make people happy, and sweets make people happy; three, because my bakery is going to be peanut and egg free because I want to help people with allergies; and lastly, because I love the way the kitchen smells when I’m baking.

Pipero Long

Grade 3, Grove

Art lover: The best job for me would be being an artist because painting is kind of my thing. I’ve been drawing since I was 3 years old because I was smart enough to already know how to draw. I have been drawing my whole life. I love drawing and painting, and that’s why I know I should be an artist when I grow up.

Cambria Phares

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Farmer: The best job is farming because farmers can give groceries to stores and vegetables in the summer. They can give cotton to clothing companies, and they can make clothes. Farmers can give milk to a processing plant. To be a farmer you have to have a lot of money to buy equipment. Farmers have to spray their fields. Some farmers have to take soil samples.

Martin Pearce

Grade 3, Lexington