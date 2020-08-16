This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Best Job

Climbing a wall: One of the best jobs I've ever done is climbing up a 65-foot wall. The wall was at Upper Limits. We went there for my brother's birthday. They put a harness on me to make sure I am safe. There were pieces on the wall that I could grab onto.
Luke Vogelzang
Grade 2, Benjamin
Super spy: I, Victoria Vargas, secret spy agent, think my job is the best job of all. My job is to protect the galaxy from intruders that try to take over our world. Another thing why my job is the best is because I get to travel around the world. Now, good bye. I need to end this war.
Victoria Vargas Cornejo
Grade 4, Bent
Caring for animals: I think the best job for me is a vet. The reasons I think I should be a vet are I love animals, I like to help people's pets, and I want to heal God's creation.
Anna Schenk
Grade 3, Calvary
Enjoyable State Farm: I think State Farm is the best job. The first reason is that it provides insurance and a lot of other stuff. The second reason is that you get paid very well and it could be very enjoyable. The last reason is that you get to learn about computers more the longer you work there.
Talon Cunningham
Grade 4, Calvary
Healing the sick: I think being a doctor would be the best job ever because you get to help people when people are sick. I think it also would be the best job to be a nurse because you get to help the doctor out, too!
Rachel McCoskey
Grade 5, Calvary
Dog sitter: I am good at taking care of my doggie Nova. Nova is my uncle's but since he works I help to take care of her. I feed her, and when the weather is nice I like to play with her.
Nathan Delgado
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
Servant of God: The best job is a priest because they get to spend time with God a lot.
Leo Wurth
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Like to cook: My best job is being a chef because they cook, and I like to cook.
Cecilia Kinate
Grade 1, Epiphany
Fun to bake: When I grow up I want to be a baker. I'll love to bake cookies and cakes for people. I will make my own bakery and name it Top Bake. I can make the cakes in this big room. Being a baker will be fun.
Joshway Boens
Grade 2, Fairview
Working at a pet store: I want to go to Pet Smart because I like chameleons and cats and dogs and blue frogs.
Teagan Mendoza
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Job makes you smile: The best job I could have is a dentist because they take care of teeth, and it feels so nice when they clean your teeth. The water is so cold. I still love it, though. I love it so much.
Diya Karthik
Grade 1, Grove
Teaching is best: I think the best job is a teacher. You have to teach boys and girls every day. You also have to live close to the school you work at because you need to get there early so kids can learn. You also don't get a lot of money, which I think should be changed. You would do really fun activities.
Avianna Kovacek
Grade 2, Grove
Colorful career: I think my best job would be an artist. It is fun to mix colors. I like to paint. My favorite thing to paint is a horse. I also like to paint a watermelon.
Stella Roeder
Grade 2, Heyworth
Express yourself: I think being an artist is the best job! I think being an artist is the best job because you can express yourself! Doing art is fun. I might be an artist when I grow up.
Azalia Mojica
Grade 3, Hudson
Hobby Lobby: The best job is working at Hobby Lobby.
Tristan Witkowski
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Help people: When I grow up I want to be a nurse. This is the best job because I can help people feel better, and I will give them medicine. Being a nurse is an awesome job.
Gabi Cordova
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Make yummy food: I think the best job is a chef. Chefs make yummy foods for us to eat. They are super nice and have lots of ideas to make a different variety of foods. I like to eat yummy foods. That's why I think the best job is being a chef.
Priyansh Sarkar
Grade 2, Northpoint
Helping kids learn: The best job to have would be a teacher. I like to help kids learn. I like kids.
Rishi Putti
Grade 3, Northpoint
Teach taekwondo: My dream job is to be a taekwondo instructor because I do taekwondo. I am a purple belt. I go to class two days a week.
Zach Rudin
Grade 4, Northpoint
Cleaning and caring: My best job would be a housekeeper. I would like to clean their rooms and make their beds. I would like to make breakfast for other people.
Judah Walker
Grade 5, Northpoint
Finding, sharing books: The best job is a librarian. I love Dogman. I can't wait to read the next Dogman. You can help find books for people. A librarian takes care of the library. I want to read the next Dogman. I really wonder if I will be a librarian.
Seamus Meyer
Grade 2, Oakdale
Singing for veterans: I did my best job today at singing for the veterans.
Charleigh Crites
Grade 1, Olympia
Creating stories: The best job I would say is an author and an illustrator because my little brother T.J. and I have been making up books and planning what our life will be like. Being an author and an illustrator would be great because I would use my imagination to create new stories.
Analise Stelmaszek
Grade 2, Prairieland
Testing games: The best job, I think, is a beta tester. I think it is really cool because you can play video games as a job. I really like that you can play unfinished video games and then you can write a report. Then the person that asked you to play the video game can fix the problem, then they make the video game and then people can play it.
Dane Vercimak
Grade 4, Prairieland
Play ball!: When I'm older I want to be a pro baseball player. Baseball is my favorite sport. The team I want to play for is the Chicago Cubs. Professional baseball players make around $4 million to $10 million a year. I don't want to be a pro just for the money. I want to be a pro baseball player to have fun and make friends.
Drew Lawless
Grade 5, Prairieland
Place to work: My best job would be a nurse or to work at the mall. I would work at a restaurant. I would like to work at Starbucks or work at St. Mary's School.
Esmeralda Rivera
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Play and earn: The best job is to be a gamer. You just play games and earn money. The other best job is to love your family.
Jude Richard
Grade 3, Sheridan
Nurse like mom: The best job is being a nurse because my mom is a nurse, too. I want to be a nurse because a nurse is like a doctor. Did you know that when nurses are sick they stay home because you can't be sick when you go to work? This job is going to be great for me.
Aubrey Ashley
Grade 2, Stevenson
Design games: The best job for me would be video game designer. It is cooler to be a video game designer. I can design games for myself.
London williams
Grade 4, Stevenson
