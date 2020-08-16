This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Best Job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Climbing a wall: One of the best jobs I've ever done is climbing up a 65-foot wall. The wall was at Upper Limits. We went there for my brother's birthday. They put a harness on me to make sure I am safe. There were pieces on the wall that I could grab onto.

Luke Vogelzang

Grade 2, Benjamin

Super spy: I, Victoria Vargas, secret spy agent, think my job is the best job of all. My job is to protect the galaxy from intruders that try to take over our world. Another thing why my job is the best is because I get to travel around the world. Now, good bye. I need to end this war.

Victoria Vargas Cornejo

Grade 4, Bent

Caring for animals: I think the best job for me is a vet. The reasons I think I should be a vet are I love animals, I like to help people's pets, and I want to heal God's creation.

Anna Schenk

Grade 3, Calvary