This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Best job

Help animals: The job I want is a veterinarian. I really like animals. I want to keep as many animals safe as I can.

Anne Taber

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Likes acting: I would like to be an actor because I like acting.

Oscar Jones

Grade 2, Stevenson

Loves space: I think the best job to have is an astrophysicist. I want this job because I would get to study space, and I love space! This job is also the best to me because I can use an observatory and look through a massive telescope.

Armando Juarez

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Challenging: The best job for me will be a software developer. It would be a very fun job and high paying. I would love to learn to code. It might be difficult at first, but I will succeed. That would be my best job ever when I grow up.

Nicholas Vance

Grade 5, Prairieland