This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Best job

Help animals: The job I want is a veterinarian. I really like animals. I want to keep as many animals safe as I can.
Anne Taber
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Likes acting: I would like to be an actor because I like acting.
Oscar Jones
Grade 2, Stevenson
Loves space: I think the best job to have is an astrophysicist. I want this job because I would get to study space, and I love space! This job is also the best to me because I can use an observatory and look through a massive telescope.
Armando Juarez
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Challenging: The best job for me will be a software developer. It would be a very fun job and high paying. I would love to learn to code. It might be difficult at first, but I will succeed. That would be my best job ever when I grow up.
Nicholas Vance
Grade 5, Prairieland
Already writing: The best job for me is being an author and illustrator. Why? you say. It’s because even when I was in first grade I was making books. The one that I just made/finished is “Sonic and Goku in among us”! The one I’m still working on is called “Sonic meets Dog Man.”
Gavin Fontaine
Grade 3, Oakdale
Build homes: I think the best job to have is being a construction worker because you get to build houses. You give people a home. You give people houses, and you get money. A construction worker uses a hammer, screwdriver, mallet and sledge hammer. They also design houses.
Koen Herron
Grade 2, Oakdale
Like Mom: I think the best job would be a dental hygienist. They clean people's teeth. My mom is a dental hygienist. They take X-rays, too. It's an important job.
Carley Johnson
Grade 5, Northpoint
What he loves: I think the best job is an inventor because I love to invent. I also want to be a paleontologist because I love dinosaurs.
Joe Gaudin
Grade 2, Mulberry
Animals: I think the best job is a vet because I get to take care of animals.
Charlotte Coleman-Emig
Grade 1, Mulberry
Play all day: I think the best job ever would be testing video games because it would be like playing video games all day. You would be able to play games that haven’t even come out yet. You would not have your mom and dad saying get off video games. All those games you have to pay for, it’s free. You get to find bugs.
Hudson McClure
Grade 3, Lexington
Help animals: My job would be a vet because I want to help animals. If animals have long hair, I can cut it off. If the animal gets sick, I will get it medicine. If an animal is hurt, I will bandage it because it is probably sore or in pain.
Natalie Garey
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Time to draw: I think the best job is a children’s book illustrator. When you are an illustrator, you are your own boss. Also you can use lots of different art styles. Plus, you can imagine your own ideas for the pictures. I think being a children’s book illustrator is the best job because I would get to draw.
Makayla Byerly
Grade 3, Grove
Memories: I think the best job is photography. I think photography is the best job because you can always help people keep beautiful memories.
Everly French
Grade 5, Epiphany
Watch, talk sports: I think the best job is a sports announcer. Here’s why. First you get to watch sports. You even get to talk about them. You also get well paid. You could even meet your favorite player!
Delaney Hoeniges
Grade 4, Corpus Christi
Fun job: The best job is basketball. It is fun.
Owen Myers
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Monster zoo: I want to be a zookeeper because you get to learn new things about the animals. I’ve also loved monsters my whole life. Therefore, I think the best job would be working at a monster zoo because all the monsters would be there like a lion and dragon combined. They would be so awesome.
Finnegan Beckner
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
New things: In my opinion, working at a lab to test stuff is the best job. The reason is that you get good pay and you get to test stuff that has not come out yet.
Evan Hull
Grade 5, Calvary
Rock lover: When I grow up I want to be a geologist because I love rocks. I love studying, looking, finding, reading and sorting rocks. Do you like rocks? Some rocks I have are crystal, fossil and igneous. My favorite rock is marble. I also like green calcite, orange calcite and kyanite.
Nathan Kaufman
Grade 3, Calvary
Help pets: When I grow up I want to be a vet. I will help the pets feel better when they are hurt. I will help pets like dogs, cats, parrots and fishes. I will also make other animals feel better.
Akshara Harikrishnan
Grade K, Benjamin
Designer: When I grow up I want to be a fashionista. I’m going to make clothes.
Mallory Miller
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Babysitting: The best job ever that I had was babysitting my nephew and niece. We always have fun. I take care of them and entertain them. I make them laugh so much. I know I do a good job because they never want to leave.
Angel Ramirez
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Teacher: I want to be a teacher when I grow up. I love to help others. I love my teacher at school, too.
Marin Jennings
Grade 2, Stevenson
Helpful ideas: When I grow up I want to be a medical engineer because I like creating things and being helpful. One of my ideas is an ice pack glove. How it works is each finger in the glove has an icepack in it. The reason why I think this invention would be helpful is that whenever you hurt a finger it is hard to use an icepack on it.
Sophia Miller
Grade 5, Prairieland
Make videos: I think the best job to have is being a YouTuber. I think this is a really good job because I want to make video games. I need a camera and a computer to make the videos. I want to make a lot of different kinds of videos. I need a gaming room with light in it. My friend will make YouTube videos with me.
Jackson Taylor
Grade 2, Oakdale
Gym teacher: I want to be a teacher. I will teach gym like Mr. Fisher. I like to teach sports. I would like to help people learn how to play sports.
Hannah Mohammed
Grade 5, Northpoint
Look for alien: I think the best job would be an astronaut because I want to meet an alien.
Eli Keever
Grade 2, Mulberry
Dinosaurs: I think the best job would be a paleontologist because I love dinosaurs!
Gianna Lamb
Grade 1, Mulberry
Candy lover: The best job is in a candy factory. You can get a lot of candies. You can get Laffy Taffy, chocolate and a bunch of other candies there. It’s called Ferrero Rocher, the candy factory. There are a lot of machines there, too. If you get a job there you will every year get a bin of candy.
Tallon Henderson
Grade 3, Lexington
Freedom: I think the best job is the Army for freedom. I also want it to show the good in people. I want to keep people safe. I want to show bad people that they can be good.
Adam Sigler
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Building: When I grow up, I want to be a worker man. I think that is the best job. I think it’s cool because you get to build.
Luke Koetters
Grade 1, Home school
Design buildings: When I grow up I want to be an architect. An architect makes cool buildings like skyscrapers and restaurants. I love to build with Legos. I have created the White House, the Challenger and a remote-controlled Lego race car. This is why I think being an architect is the best job for me.
William Blackburn
Grade 3, Grove
Illustrator: The best job in my opinion is probably an illustrator. It has been one of my favorite jobs because of my love for art. Some of the artwork I see inspires me. It is a really special job because they can be featured in books.
Jordan Wingate
Grade 5, Epiphany
Using math, science: When I grow up I want to be a rocket scientist because it includes math, which is my favorite subject, and science, which is a close second for my favorite subject. Also, you get to work with machines like robots. I always wanted to see how they put the wires together in machines.
Carter Tullier
Grade 4, Corpus Christi
Cool job: I want to be a cop. Cops are cool.
Lucas Sniff
Grade 5, Calvary