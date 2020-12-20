This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Christmas/holidays

What it’s about: I like Christmas because we celebrate Jesus’ birthday. I get to be with my family and friends. Christmas is not just about presents; it is about Jesus’ birthday. On Christmas my family drinks hot chocolate and when there is snow on the ground, we have snow with maple syrup on it. I like Christmas.

Trinity Bussan

Grade 2, Epiphany

Fruitcake: My family makes fruitcake. We put dry fruits in wine every Saturday.

Joanna Jibin

Grade 1, Grove

Cookies together: My Christmas tradition is making sugar cookies. It is special because we eat them together. I usually use the train cutter and put blue sprinkles on. We do it about two days early.

Tyson Stoller

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Draw a name: When Leeny, my elf, comes, we draw out of a hat. There is a name on one side of it. We have to give a present to them. This is going to be pleasant.

Noah Wettstein

Grade 2, Jefferson Park