This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Christmas/holidays

Family time: I like Christmas because you get time with your family. And you get presents. I love Christmas.
Connor Roehm
Grade 1, Benjamin
Loves Christmas season: Christmas is the best season. I love going on the Polar Express. I love family time. I love opening presents and seeing everything we all get. Best of all, it's Jesus' birthday.
Bella Campos
Grade 1, Carlock
Jesus’ birthday: I like Christmas because Jesus was born on it. I like Christmas because I get presents, and I give presents.
Sophia Leifer
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Making sweets: One of my favorite things to do at Christmas is make sweets. First, I like the special occasion of Christmas fudge. The best part of the Christmas fudge is I get to eat it, and it tastes sweet and rich. Secondly, I get about five helpings of the sweet and delicious fudge. Thirdly, it takes time and patience. I think it takes an hour or so.
Tori Noreuil
Grade 3, Delavan
Likes it: I like that Christmas is Jesus’ birthday. I like that everybody gets presents. It snows on Christmas.
Isaac Haas
Grade 1, Epiphany
Different celebrations: We celebrate Christmas in all different countries. Some of us celebrate Diwali. Some people celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas.
Eleanor Lillge
Grade 1, Grove
Double time: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I like it because I get double the presents because my birthday is two days away!
Luke Koetters
Grade 1, Home school
Tree decorating: My Christmas tradition is decorating the tree. It is special because I like lights.
Keegan Dohman
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Silly elf: I like Christmas because of my elf, Sparkie Bosler. I am writing about Christmas because my elf duct taped herself in a cup. I also love unwrapping presents. I believe in Santa Claus.
Jeremiah Bosler
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Lots to love: I love Christmas because I get presents and at 6:45 I get to meet Santa on Zoom. I also love Halloween because I get treats and I get to dress up as what I want to be.
Kaitlin Ehrstein
Kindergarten, Northpoint
Lights: I like Christmas lights. I like multicolored lights.
L.T. Howard
Grade 3, Northpoint
Might be Legos: We get presents! There are Lego sets and other things in presents!
Levi Williams
Grade 1, Prairieland
What will it be?: Will it be big? Will it be small? Is it smooth or rough? Presents at Christmas time are the most fun ever! I really like the look on people’s faces when they open their presents. I also really like giving presents to people. It gives me a happy feeling inside me. Receiving presents at Christmas time gives me an overwhelming feeling of joy.
Logan Moran
Grade 5, Prairieland
Family fun: Christmas is my favorite holiday. I get to be with my family. We play games and have so much fun. My mom cooks so much food for all the family. We have a big family. We also get presents, and I like that! I wish every day was Christmas.
Victoria Ramirez
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Dad’s favorite: Before Christmas we make pretzels dipped in white chocolate. I add snowflake sprinkles to make them pretty. They are my dad's favorite treat.
Mary Shaw
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Make someone happy: I love Christmas because you get to hang out with family. Have you ever thought about making someone happy on Christmas Day? Try dropping off a gift at a family member’s house or a good friend. How will you make someone’s day during the holiday season?
Avery Roehm
Grade 4, Benjamin
Baking together: I like the family tradition of making Christmas cookies. We get to spend time together as a family. Then we get to make cookies all together. When we are making the cookies, we get to taste the batter. Finally, I like the end because we get to eat one, and it is so citrusy and creamy.
Averi Mammen
Grade 3, Delavan
Loves it: I love to celebrate Jesus’ birthday. I love it when Santa brings the presents. I love it when I open the presents.
Mia Pinto
Grade 1, Epiphany
What it’s about: I like Christmas because we celebrate Jesus’ birthday. I get to be with my family and friends. Christmas is not just about presents; it is about Jesus’ birthday. On Christmas my family drinks hot chocolate and when there is snow on the ground, we have snow with maple syrup on it. I like Christmas.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 2, Epiphany
Fruitcake: My family makes fruitcake. We put dry fruits in wine every Saturday.
Joanna Jibin
Grade 1, Grove
Cookies together: My Christmas tradition is making sugar cookies. It is special because we eat them together. I usually use the train cutter and put blue sprinkles on. We do it about two days early.
Tyson Stoller
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Draw a name: When Leeny, my elf, comes, we draw out of a hat. There is a name on one side of it. We have to give a present to them. This is going to be pleasant.
Noah Wettstein
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Excited: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I love spending this holiday with my family and friends. My birthday is Dec. 23. My parents' anniversary is Dec. 25. Mom and sister make a cake for me. My sister and I decorate the house. We have so much fun. This Christmas is so special for me because my aunt is visiting us from Dubai. I am so excited!
Hannah Mohammed
Grade 5, Northpoint
Amazingly delicious: “Wow! These Christmas cookies are amazing!” I exclaim, just after sliding a delicious sugar cookie coated with creamy white frosting into my mouth. Christmas treats are wonderful to eat. My favorite treat has to be the delicious traditional sugar cookie with creamy frosting and rainbow sprinkles. My amazing grandma is the best baker who makes wonderful cookies. I adore Christmas cookies. They are amazing!
Harrison Pope
Grade 5, Prairieland
Family time: I really like Christmas because I get to spend time with my family. I also like Christmas because I get Christmas presents. I really like Christmas because I get to play in the snow if it snows. I also like Christmas because my family and I play board games.
Kaleb Widmer
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Wonderful: Seeing family is wonderful. I love giving presents. I really love getting presents.
Rylee Hoult
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Getting, giving: Christmas is my favorite holiday. I like looking at all the lights and decorations. I also like getting presents. Giving presents if fun, too. I like giving presents to my dog Max. This year I am going to give him a big bone.
Cooper Ulrich
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Feeding Santa, reindeer: My Christmas tradition is feeding Rudolph and his other reindeer friends, and putting out milk and cookies if Santa is hungry or thirsty. He gives me lots of presents. It is special because we open presents as a family, and my grandma and grandpa come to our house. Even my mom and dad open presents because Santa gives them presents.
Ames Cannon
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Last year: My favorite part of Christmas is presents. Last year for Christmas I got a toy tractor and a nightlight for my bedroom. I put the tractor in my tractor box filled with tractors. The nightlight goes right by my bed.
Tyler Whisker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Disney time: I am going to Disney for Christmas. My favorite ride is Little Mermaid.
Anna Coffman
Grade 4, Northpoint
Spend time: I love Christmas. I love Christmas because I get to spend time with my family.
Delaney Baker
Grade 1, Prairieland
Presents: My favorite part about Christmas is presents. You don't know what you are going to get. You could get socks, shirts, toys or coal. No one wants coal because if you get coal it means you were bad. When I open presents I'm usually at my grandpa's house with my family so you get to watch what they get.
Jaxon Hufeld
Grade 5, Prairieland
Family most important: I love Christmas and not just for the presents, but to spend time with family and friends. This year Christmas will be a little different because of the pandemic. That does not mean we still won’t have a good Christmas. We can still be with our family.
Gabrielle Hartrich
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
