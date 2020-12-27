This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Christmas/holidays

Gift card game: One of our Christmas traditions it to exchange gift cards. We each bring a $20 gift card (wrapped up). We draw a number and take turns in number order picking a gift card or stealing another person’s card. If someone steals your card, you can steal someone else’s or pick one from the middle. Once the last number goes, the game is over.

Addie Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Gingerbread men: One of my favorite things to do during the holiday season is baking because it is a family tradition of making gingerbread men. I like the tradition because my brother, sister and I get to decorate the gingerbread men. I like making them because you use math and reading to figure out the recipes. They always taste fantastic at the end of baking.

Paige Brinkmeyer

Grade 3, Delavan

Be good: Christmas is my favorite holiday. Christmas is the best. I like Santa a lot because he brings us toys if we are good.

Jack O’Brien

Grade 1, Epiphany