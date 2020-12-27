This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Christmas/holidays

Gift card game: One of our Christmas traditions it to exchange gift cards. We each bring a $20 gift card (wrapped up). We draw a number and take turns in number order picking a gift card or stealing another person’s card. If someone steals your card, you can steal someone else’s or pick one from the middle. Once the last number goes, the game is over.
Addie Kaufman
Grade 5, Calvary
Gingerbread men: One of my favorite things to do during the holiday season is baking because it is a family tradition of making gingerbread men. I like the tradition because my brother, sister and I get to decorate the gingerbread men. I like making them because you use math and reading to figure out the recipes. They always taste fantastic at the end of baking.
Paige Brinkmeyer
Grade 3, Delavan
Be good: Christmas is my favorite holiday. Christmas is the best. I like Santa a lot because he brings us toys if we are good.
Jack O’Brien
Grade 1, Epiphany
Special ornaments: Christmas is my favorite holiday. My family decorates the tree two or three weeks before Christmas. We have ornaments of some of our pets and family. We use them every year. My family has other special ornaments, too. Sometimes we use an angel instead of a star, or we might use a butterfly, which was given to me by one of my dance teachers.
Jordan Wingate
Grade 5, Epiphany
Favorite: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I love Christmas because we get to decorate the Christmas tree with ornaments and lights. I hang stockings on my fireplace, and if I’m good Santa will give me presents.
Saheli Sura
Grade 2, Grove
Fun time: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get presents and get to be with family and friends. I love to decorate the Christmas tree and get to watch the train around the tree. It is fun to wrap up presents. Christmas is fun!
Noah Koetters
Grade 4, Home school
Visits: I get to open up presents. I like going to visit friends and family.
Grant Brennemann
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
New ornaments: My Christmas tradition is when my mom, dad, brother, sister and I go to get new ornaments every year. It is special because we can get only one. It is also special because we go to a store that has a lot of ornaments. It is also special because my family comes.
Adalyn Lear
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Toys, not socks: I like playing with LOL toys. I do not want socks for Christmas.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 4, Northpoint
Family time: What I like about the holidays is spending time with my family, doing special things with family, watching movies and eating and playing around.
Jase Ginder
Grade 3, Oakdale
Dog presents, too: I like Christmas because I get toys and I get to spend time with my family. I have a dog named Brida. I am going to get her a present like a pheasant.
Rylee Hawkins
Grade 2, Olympia South
C-H-R-I-S-T-M-A-S: Caroling through the night // Have yourself a merry, little Christmas // Red and green. Christmas colors // In Bethlehem the son of the Lord is born // Shepherds and wise men follow a star to Bethlehem // better To give than receive // Merry Christmas // All is bright // Silent night, holy night.
Eva Thoennes
Grade 5, Calvary
Presents: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get a bunch of presents.
Olive Niebur
Grade 1, Epiphany
Hockey tournament: Christmas is probably my favorite holiday. The food, the presents, the family and my personal favorite — like every holiday in my family — a hockey tournament. On the days leading up to Christmas, I love watching movies with my family. This year, I have started a new tradition by selling hot chocolate kits to raise money for No Kid Hungry.
John O’Connell
Grade 5, Epiphany
Different this year: I love Christmas. This year because of COVID-19, it will be Mom, Dad, sister, brother and me, and Grandma and Grandpa Sinn, Grandma Rase and my aunt and uncle. Two years ago, we started a tradition. We hung a pickle on the tree and whoever found it first got to open a present first.
Elli Sinn
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Christmas plans: On Christmas Eve we open stockings. On Christmas it is Jesus’ birthday. I get to see cousins and family members. On Christmas Eve my mom lets me play on my iPad, but it has to be quiet. Christmas we go to Aunt Jennifer’s or Grandma’s house.
Mindy Cornwall
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
PJ time: I love Christmas because it’s Jesus’ birthday. In the holidays the best part is that you get to decorate in your PJs. Also it is fun if you have an elf on the shelf. I have three and a reindeer named Snowball. My elves' names are Jingle, Jake, and my naughty elf, Elle.
Bella Swaney
Grade 3, Oakdale
Special: I love Christmas. It is a holiday that is special.
Nora Vancalbergh
Grade 1, Parkside
Time for giving: I love Christmas. I love the giving of Christmas. I love decorating the tree. I love baking cookies for Santa.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 2, Stevenson
Elf antics: My elf's name is Tinsel. Tinsel comes the night of Thanksgiving every year. Sometimes she is ornery and sometimes she is good. This year she brought me a pink flocked Christmas tree. One time Tinsel was bad and cut my Barbie's hair. Once she put packing peanuts in my bathroom sink. It looked like she was in a bubble bath.
Mackenna Strauch
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Many holidays: There are many holidays around the world. Some you celebrate for eight days; others are 24 hours. Some you wake up and jump out of bed to go open presents; others you may eat huge feasts. Whatever you do, it is special to you.
Chase Smith
Grade 5, Calvary
Symbol: My favorite candy is candy canes. Candy canes are a symbol of Jesus.
Isaac Henehan
Grade 1, Epiphany
Working day for dad: My family’s tradition is different because my dad has to work on Christmas Day, so we celebrate together on Christmas Eve. We go to Mass, eat out for dinner, look at Christmas lights and open presents. This year will be different because we won’t attend Mass in church and can’t eat out because the restaurants are closed. Either way it will still be a great Christmas.
Nolan Buchanan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Busy day: On Christmas I do lots of stuff. We make cinnamon rolls after presents. My mommy and daddy and Santa give me presents. I give them presents, too. Some people celebrate Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
Nolan Walker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Many holidays: Holidays are very fun to celebrate. Some holidays that people celebrate are Christmas, Halloween, New Year’s Eve and Thanksgiving. I also sometimes think of birthdays as a holiday. There are a lot of holidays. Not everyone celebrates every holiday, for example, I don’t celebrate Hanukkah.
Belle Bessler
Grade 3, Oakdale
Best: I like Christmas. Our elf comes. We set up a tree. We put up Christmas lights. Christmas is the best!
Corben Deacon
Grade 1, Prairieland
Family time: My favorite part of Christmas is my family party with all my cousins, and we play Christmas games. Another favorite is my tradition with my sisters to sleep in the same room and watch Christmas movies. We wait until Santa is at our house, then we fall asleep. In the morning we race downstairs while not looking at the presents and wake up our parents.
Denis Owen
Grade 5, Prairieland
Most important: Christmas is one of my favorite holidays because of all the traditions. My favorite one is the Christmas tree and the presents under the tree. I like to see my family together for dinner. And most importantly it's Jesus' birthday!
Angel Ramirez
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Special: Christmas is a very special holiday. We put up the tree. I love Christmas.
Anne Taber
Grade 1, Sugar Creek