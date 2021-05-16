This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Dads

Alike: My dad and I share the same name. Everybody says I look like my dad. I love my dad because he’s my dad.
Kesyon Heard
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Loves both: I love my dad like he’s my whole family. And I love my stepdad. Both dads have done so much for me. I’m grateful and glad to have them in my life. What would I ever do without them? If they were dying, I would donate all of my blood to them. I would always stick up for them.
Eyen Chasteen
Grade 2, Stevenson
Helper: My dad is a policeman and detective. I think it’s really cool that I get to hear about his job sometimes and the interesting things he does every day! He is also a volleyball coach at my school. He helps me improve my volleyball skills like he helps keep the city safe.
Natalie Krylowicz
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Does it all: Bang, bang. That is the sound of my dad working in the garage. My dad works hard all of the time. He goes to work during the day, and sometimes if that is not enough, he goes and works during the night. Somehow though, he still finds time for family. He always plays with me and takes my sister driving. He also paints our nails.
Willow Brim
Grade 5, Prairieland
Poem: Father, Father, kind, true // When I am older I want to be just like you. // Father, Father, my heart to yours, // But why do you make me do my chores?
Claire Delahunt
Grade 5, Parkside
Best friend: My dad works at a bank. He is very nice to me. He plays guitar and is teaching me how. We like to wash the cars together and play computer games. He is my best friend.
Ryan Cantway
Grade 1, Parkside
Good dad: I love my dad. He is nice to me. My dad is a hard worker. My dad has two brothers. My dad plays video games with me. My dad lets me go to work with him. My dad buys me Pokemon cards. My dad loves me. My dad is a good dad.
Jackson Taylor
Grade 2, Oakdale
Who wins?: I love my dad! He plays Call of Duty with me. He sometimes wins.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 2, Northpoint
Play together: I like that we get to play games. He reads with me. I play with him all the time. He is the best dad ever. I love him.
Luke Kurz
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Helps me up: When I fall down on my bike, my dad helps me. My dad likes to play games with me. My dad loves the sunlight very much. My dad loves to read books. My dad loves to work all day.
Mahaant Gopalakrishnan
Grade 1, Grove
Humor: My dad loves trains. His job is being janitor at Epiphany. He also loves to play board games and has a great sense of humor.
Gracie Pippin
Grade 5, Epiphany
Loving dad: My dad is a doctor. He does surgery on hips, elbows and knees. He also makes the best cheesy eggs ever. His name is Joseph, and he’s one loving dad. He is really nice, loving, caring and strong. My dad works out every morning and eats healthy. He is super strong. My dad and I order the same thing for ice cream every time.
Leo Norris
Grade 3, Epiphany
Plays: My dad is nice. He is nice because he takes care of us every day. He helps me with homework, sports and helps me practice. He plays with me a lot. He plays board games like Trouble and Monopoly.
Regina Hickey
Grade 2, Epiphany
Awesome: My dad is awesome. I love him. He loves me, too. My dad coaches my baseball team. My dad is good.
Michael Simmons
Grade 1, Epiphany
About Dad: Let me tell you some things about my dad. First, my dad is funny when he is in his funny mood. I can tell when he is in his funny mood when he laughs hard with me. My dad is caring. My dad is caring when he helps me with my bike. My dad is enjoyable. For example, I help him with the boat.
Paige Brinkmeyer
Grade 3, Delavan
Trust him: Dads, the person you can trust. When I look at my dad I see a sword that is sharp. The bad thing about that sword is that it’s a double-edged blade. The double-edged sword can be good by piercing the enemy, but is bad because it can pierce you. When your dad “pierces” you, it isn’t meant to hurt you; it’s meant to teach you a lesson.
Jack Heinz
Grade 5, Calvary
Strict, kind: My dad’s name is Dan. He does dart games with me, lets me stay up until 11 p.m. watching TV and flies drones with me. He gives me treats. He is strict but kind. He may sound childish, but he’s a really great dad.
Evey Gensel
Grade 3, Calvary
Video games: I love to play video games with my dad. It is so fun. My dad's favorite color is blue. My dad loves to eat pizza. He is funny.
Mary Shaw
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Makes sure: My dad makes sure we have a house. My dad makes sure we have clothes and shoes. My dad is my life because he makes sure. My dad got what we needed. He cares for us.
A'Keira Brown
Grade 2, Stevenson
Inspires: I love my dad a lot. He inspires me so much every day. Every weekend he takes me somewhere new, and it is really cool. My dad is the best!
Melinda Lawrence
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Celebrate: Father's Day is a day we celebrate fathers and grandfathers. In my family, my sister and I make Father's Day cards with silly jokes and colorful pictures. My dad loves getting beef jerky and baseball hats for gifts on this holiday. Also, we usually have a barbecue at our grandpa and grandma’s house. Sometimes we play bags.
Jake Naeger
Grade 5, Prairieland
Strong: My dad loves me. He is very strong. He takes care of me by giving me stuff like food and clothes. My dad likes chocolate Labs. It is a type of dog. He is about to be 36 years old, but right now he is 35. He gives me kisses. He works at a high school. In his class he works on metal work.
Harper Keller
Grade 2, Oakdale
Play: I love my dad. We go to Chuck E. Cheese. I like the racing game and Skee-Ball.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 3, Northpoint
Helps: My dad is the best. He is an EMT and a firefighter. He watches emergency stuff, so I watch with him. When I got off my training wheels, he helped me. This week he is going on a trip. He showed me a video of what road he is going on.
Brooklyn McConnell
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Reward: I love my dad. He is the best dad in the world. So I am going to give him a reward for the best dad in the world.
Emma Gulla
Grade 1, Grove
Do together: My dad is the best. We love to do things together. One thing we like to do together is play basketball. We also like to play Yahtzee. My dad makes the best breakfast ever. I love my dad so much.
Paige Bauer
Grade 5, Epiphany
Always there: My dad has always been there for me, helps me learn from my mistakes and makes me breakfast. My dad helps me with stuff I do not know, and he cheers me up. My dad is tall and loves coffee. And I do not know what I would do without him.
Anna Johnson
Grade 3, Epiphany
Fun dad: My dad is fun. My dad is nice. My dad is sweet. My dad is the best dad ever.
Dominic Hermes
Grade 1, Epiphany
Plans: For Father's Day this year we are going to camp. When we camp we go to the Mackinaw River. We bring our tent. We fish every time we go to the river. My dad likes to fish, so he can eat them. When we sleep there, it does not bother him. My dad also burns wood so we are warm.
Zachary Keayes
Grade 3, Delavan
Talk soccer: My dad is so fun to hang out with. He loves sports just like me. We are both big Cardinals fans. It’s so fun to go to a baseball game with him. Also we both like playing soccer. It makes me happy when we talk about what I could do or try in my next soccer game.
Eva Thoennes
Grade 5, Calvary
Games: My dad is 41 years old. We like to play games together. We have fun swimming!
Kayden Long
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Play at park: I love my dad so much. We go to the park to play ball. We go to our house to sleep. When we wake up, we go to the park.
Lily Lauts
Grade 2, Stevenson
Keeps healthy: I love my dad. He loves me, too. He is strict about devices to keep me healthy.
Laura Teagarden
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Amazing: My dad is nice. He plays video games all day! He plays video games with me. His favorite soda is Dr Pepper. We play board games together. He is amazing. He does not have days off on the weekend.
Grayson Debolt
Grade 2, Oakdale