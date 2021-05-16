This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Dads

Alike: My dad and I share the same name. Everybody says I look like my dad. I love my dad because he’s my dad.

Kesyon Heard

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Loves both: I love my dad like he’s my whole family. And I love my stepdad. Both dads have done so much for me. I’m grateful and glad to have them in my life. What would I ever do without them? If they were dying, I would donate all of my blood to them. I would always stick up for them.

Eyen Chasteen

Grade 2, Stevenson

Helper: My dad is a policeman and detective. I think it’s really cool that I get to hear about his job sometimes and the interesting things he does every day! He is also a volleyball coach at my school. He helps me improve my volleyball skills like he helps keep the city safe.

Natalie Krylowicz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s