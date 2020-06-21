This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Dads

Grade 1, Prairieland

Strong and kind: My hero is my dad. He is very strong and kind. He is very brave. I love my dad!

Hawken Bragg

Grade 2, Prairieland

He keep me safe: I am going to tell you how my dad keeps me safe from danger. First, my dad never lets me out of his sight. And my dad holds the back of my neck to stop me from doing anything dangerous so I stay safe. My dad also keeps me near him so I'm safe. In the future I hope to keep all my children safe, just like my dad.

Omar Olivo

Grade 3, Prairieland

Great-grandpa a hero: My hero is my great-grandpa Kerber. He was a firefighter. He fought lots of fires and has tons of rewards. In 2016 he died. I was so sad. Before he lost his memory, when I was very little, he would hide stuff in his pocket, and I would have to find it. He was so fun. My family celebrates him sometimes. I will never forget my greatest hero.

Hunter Hobson

Grade 4, Prairieland