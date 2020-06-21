This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Dads

Important things: My dad does a lot of important things. If he wasn't here, we would have a hard life. Whenever we run out of food he goes to the market and buys food at any risk. When somebody is too tired to do something, my dad does it. When my brother and I go outside on a sunny day, my dad watches us and keeps us safe.
Sharveshkumar Sathishkumar
Grade 3, Benjamin
Dad helps me: My hero is my dad because he works to get many things for us. He helps me do my homework. He helps my dog.
Wilmer Marquez
Grade 2, Cedar Ridge
Riding my bike: I love my dad because he helped me learn to ride my bike.
Kaci Coletta
Grade 1, Epiphany
Look up to him: My dad is my hero. I look up to him. He shows me the right way to act. He also has good manners, too. My dad also shows me how to he helpful.
Tucker Mosbach
Grade 3, Fairview
Makes awesome stuff: My dad is a hero because he makes awesome stuff like books and he also makes a Barbie dream house and he buys the furniture, and when he's done he paints the house.
Alexi Salter
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
He does a lot: My dad is my hero. He does a lot for our family. My dad does a great job of washing the car, grilling steak on the grill, planting a garden and doing his job. I can't do all of the things my dad does well because I would fill this whole page up. My dad is a true hero!
Crew Metz
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Best dad in the world: I love my dad. He helps me build stuff. It is nice to have my dad because he goes to the supermarket. He teaches me all the sports I know. He gives me good presents for my birthdays. I love my dad because when stuff is high, he can reach it. He lets me go to my friend's house a lot. He is the best dad in the world and he loves me a lot.
Easton Foote
Grade 2, Lexington
A lot of cool stuff: My hero is my dad. He does a lot of cool stuff. When he was a teenager he was a security officer. Now he teaches a martial arts class called hapkido. I am really good at it. He helps me with almost everything. He helps me with crafts. He helps me with writing, and he helps me with drawing. That is why my dad is my hero.
Judy Moran-Williams
Grade 2, Oakdale
Learning to enjoy life: I absolutely enjoy spending time with my dad. WWE is our favorite TV show. We like The Rock and Big Dog because they are very strong, especially Big Dog. Another thing we do together is rake the leaves. We do it every fall. My dad shows me how to enjoy life!
Jesiah Denam
Grade 3, Oakland
Dad encourages me: My hero is my dad because when I need encouragement on my homework, he always gets me to finish it.
Asher Smith
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
He does it all: My dad can do everything. My dad fixes my bike when the chain falls off. He bought us floaties and set up our swimming pool. He taught us how to put up our tent and slept in it with me and my brothers. My dad is the best.
Corben Deacon
Kindergarten, Prairieland
Wouldn't trade dad: I would not trade my dad for anything. My dad makes the best popcorn. He is my favorite person to watch movies with. He gives the best hugs. I hope my dad has the best Father’s Day.
Miles Deacon
Grade 1, Prairieland
Strong and kind: My hero is my dad. He is very strong and kind. He is very brave. I love my dad!
Hawken Bragg
Grade 2, Prairieland
He keep me safe: I am going to tell you how my dad keeps me safe from danger. First, my dad never lets me out of his sight. And my dad holds the back of my neck to stop me from doing anything dangerous so I stay safe. My dad also keeps me near him so I'm safe. In the future I hope to keep all my children safe, just like my dad.
Omar Olivo
Grade 3, Prairieland
Great-grandpa a hero: My hero is my great-grandpa Kerber. He was a firefighter. He fought lots of fires and has tons of rewards. In 2016 he died. I was so sad. Before he lost his memory, when I was very little, he would hide stuff in his pocket, and I would have to find it. He was so fun. My family celebrates him sometimes. I will never forget my greatest hero.
Hunter Hobson
Grade 4, Prairieland
Helps and encourages: My hero is my dad. He is always trying to help me when I don't understand something or I am confused. He encourages me when I feel down or a little grumpy. He cheers me up and encourages me with a dad joke or something funny. When I am nervous about something he is always supporting me about it.
Laina Fulkerson
Grade 5, Prairieland
Because he's my dad: My hero is my dad because he is my dad. Dads are always fun. What dad is not fun? My dad is cool and nice and he lets me stay up late. My mom tells me to go to sleep early. My dad plays my Xbox with me sometimes.
Kamari Fullilove
Grade 2, Stevenson
He's awesome: My hero is my dad because I love him. He is awesome and lets my friends come over almost all the time. And that's why he's my hero.
Olivia Smith
Grade 4, Stevenson
Deserves more credit: Even though most people give moms credit for raising children, some credit should be given to dads. After all, who takes care of the children when mom is sick? The dad! Who teaches the children sports? The dad! Who teaches the child physical exercise? It's the dad. Dads should get just as much credit for raising the children as moms do.
Adhrut Kulkarni
Grade 5 Stevenson
Taught me to ride: My hero is my dad because he always helps me if I'm stuck. He taught me how to drive a minibike and a four-wheeler, too. It's funny when Travis and I race with minibike and four-wheeler because I always win. I wish I could see my dad every day.
Johnny Zeitler
Grade 3, Washington
He loves me: I love my dad because my dad is caring. He loves me as much as I love him.
Elin Norris
Grade 1, Epiphany
He's my hero: My hero is my dad. He cares about me. He protects me. He gets me food. My dad is my hero. Who is your hero?
Aiden Hanks
Grade 3, Fairview
Served in Vietnam: My hero is my great-grandpa Miles. He was in the Vietnam War. I don't remember him, but he is my hero.
Emersyn Harms
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Playing and baking: I love my dad very much. He plays football with my brother and me a lot before school and after school when he gets home. Dad bakes with me. Once we baked a cake, and when you went to cut it open it had stuff coming out of it. When it was all clear there was a rainbow on the inside.
Wren Aupperle
Grade 2, Lexington
Playing basketball: My father is the best! Sometimes my father and I play basketball in the summer. I am really tall, like him. I think he might be 6-foot-3. When he play basketball he shoots from far away. When my brother, Jameson, and I go on the porch, our father will make us laugh a lot. I love my father!
Maci Lancaster
Grade 3, Oakland
