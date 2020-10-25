This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Fall/Halloween

Parth Patel

Grade 2, Hudson

Halloween surprise: We went to a spooky house. A man was sitting in a chair with a bowl of candy in his lap. He was pretending to be fake. When we tried to get candy, he jumped up and scared us like he was a monster. We were scared and we ran off the porch as fast as we could. Then we stopped to get some candy from him. He was just in a costume. I was a little scared, but it was my favorite Halloween ever.

Camlynn Post

Grade 3, Hudson

Best time of year: The leaves are changing colors. During fall the leaves come out of the trees, and when you walk through them they make loud crunching sounds. When fall begins the bugs start to disappear. Going for walks on a cool fall night through the leaves is my favorite time to walk.

Baize Brown

Grade 4, Hudson

Dress up: I get to dress up on Halloween this year. I am going to be a tree. I get a lot of candy. My sister is going to be a bush.

Randi Russell

Grade 2, Jefferson Park