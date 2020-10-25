This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Fall/Halloween

Exciting: Halloween is a very exciting time of year. Trick-or-treating is my favorite part because I get lots of candy. Halloween is also great because I get to wear a costume while trick-or-treating. This year, I’m dressing up as a nurse. I get to stay up late so I can go trick-or-treating, even if it’s a school night.
Ellie Chapman
Grade 4, Benjamin
Fall fun: I like to jump in leaves and play with my sisters. I like it when I get to pick out a pumpkin and eat candycorn. And I like Thanksgiving.
London Caffey
Grade 3, Calvary
Changing times: I love fall. It’s the season when the leaves change to beautiful shades of red, orange and yellow. It is the time of year when there is a mix of the old and the new, making way for winter. It is also the season when the annoying geese fly south again.
Jack Heinz
Grade 5, Calvary
Many things: There are many things I like about fall and Halloween. I like pumpkins, pumpkin spice lattes and when the leaves change colors. What I like about Halloween is dressing up, getting candy and scaring people.
Ella Zilm
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Farm time: I like fall because my family and I go to Rader Farms.
Eloise Yaklich
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Favorite season: Fall is my favorite time to have a wiener roast. I like wiener roasts because I get to hang out with my family. I like to get cold apple cider. I like orchards because we get to go in the fall season. I look forward to buying apples and pumpkins.
Averi Mammen
Grade 3, Delavan
Candy: On Halloween I get candy. I like the candy.
Isaac Henehan
Grade 1, Epiphany
Pink power: For Halloween I am going to be the pink Power Ranger. I like the pink Power Ranger because I like pink.
Norah Kauten
Grade 2, Grove
Fall favorite: Fall is my favorite season. It has nice, chilly weather with lots of pumpkins and apples. I love Halloween because I like spooky things and all the treats I get. Lots of candy, yum!
Parth Patel
Grade 2, Hudson
Halloween surprise: We went to a spooky house. A man was sitting in a chair with a bowl of candy in his lap. He was pretending to be fake. When we tried to get candy, he jumped up and scared us like he was a monster. We were scared and we ran off the porch as fast as we could. Then we stopped to get some candy from him. He was just in a costume. I was a little scared, but it was my favorite Halloween ever.
Camlynn Post
Grade 3, Hudson
Best time of year: The leaves are changing colors. During fall the leaves come out of the trees, and when you walk through them they make loud crunching sounds. When fall begins the bugs start to disappear. Going for walks on a cool fall night through the leaves is my favorite time to walk.
Baize Brown
Grade 4, Hudson
Dress up: I get to dress up on Halloween this year. I am going to be a tree. I get a lot of candy. My sister is going to be a bush.
Randi Russell
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Favorite holiday: I love to decorate the front yard for Halloween. I carve the pumpkin with a scary face on it. I use spiderwebs, bats and witch brooms as decorations. I love to wear superhero costumes and go trick-or-treating. I love to collect candy and gobble it.
Rishi Putti
Grade 4, Northpoint
Fun in fall: I like fall because I get to jump in piles of leaves. On Halloween we would be able to go trick-or-treating but we can’t because of COVID-19. Instead we will have a family Halloween cookout. My brother’s birthday is in the fall.
Judy Moran-Williams
Grade 3, Oakdale
Happy time: Fall makes me happy. One reason is because kids get to dress up for Halloween. They also get to go trick-or treating with friends. I like fall because there is a tree in front of my house that has beautiful red leaves. Watching the red leaves rain down from the branches can be mesmerizing.
Charlotte Petersen
Grade 3, Oakland
Trick-or-Treat: I like Halloween more than fall because on Halloween you get to walk down your streets scouting for good candy with your friends. Most people enjoy Halloween for the funny costumes and candy. I couldn’t agree any more. Unlike others I like how it’s a surprise behind each door. You could get a bag of warheads or a box of raisins and some No. 2 pencils.
Cooper Ritchart
Grade 5, Prairieland
Be anything: I love Halloween because you can dress up as anything! You can dress up as a cat, dragon, Pokemon, monster and heroes. I will just sit and watch movies for 2020’s Halloween.
Laura Teagarden
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Loves fall: It’s not too hot and not too cold. It is so beautiful with all the colorful leaves and pumpkins. It’s the perfect time to go apple picking and pumpkin picking. I love doing corn mazes! It is so fun! I also love carving pumpkins for jack-o'-lanterns.
Nora Huber
Grade 5, Washington
Loves it: I love to celebrate Halloween because it is my sister’s birthday, so I get extra chocolate and candy. This year my costume is Jasmine. She is one of my favorite princesses. I love fall because the leaves change colors, and the colors are pretty.
Haasini Kanchi
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Favorites: Fall is when I like to harvest. I enjoy harvesting in the fall because I like to ride in the combine with my dad. I also like to go on hay bale rides. I like the feeling of the hay. Lastly, I like to go camping with my family. We get to make delicious s’mores.
Izayah Sipka
Grade 3, Delavan
Feasting: What I like about fall is sometimes we eat pumpkin pie and have a feast.
Braden Chalmers
Grade 1, Epiphany
Favorite Halloween: My favorite Halloween was when I was a Transformer. I could actually transform. I also got a lot of candy.
Connor Eazarsky
Grade 3, Hudson
Cozy, crunchy Leaves: I love the cozy feeling of fall; it never fails to make me feel at home. I love to jump into a monster-sized pile of leaves and listen to the crunch of the leaves as I jump in. The crisp air of fall and the golden brown leaves always seem to have a calming effect to the mind. And the soothing way the leaves gently blow with the gentle breeze always brings the comforts of fall.
Azalia Mojica
Grade 4, Hudson
Leaf time: My favorite thing is fall. In fall I like helping my neighbor rake our leaves. I also have my brother help me and my neighbor. When we rake the leaves, we put them in a big pile. Then we jump in the big pile.
Cora Campbell
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Doesn't like it: Halloween is in October. I am not going to dress up. I am scared of Halloween.
Peyton Smith
Grade 4, Northpoint
Best season: I love fall because I get to watch the leaves fall down from the trees. People tell scary stories on Halloween. On Halloween people wear costumes and they go trick-or-treating to get candy. Candy is the best. Do you know that Thanksgiving is in November?
Lalaysia Washington
Grade 3, Oakdale
I like fall: I like the weather in fall because it can be cool or warm. Leaves are fun to make a big pile out of and jump in. The leaves can be red, yellow, orange or brown. Holidays are fun in fall. Thanksgiving is a great part of fall. You can go to your grandma’s house. There is excellent food. Halloween is fun, too, because you can go trick-or-treating with your family. You can dress up in costumes.
Carter Cummings
Grade 5, Prairieland
Decorator: Before Halloween night, my family and I like to decorate the house for Halloween. We first clean the house, then we decorate. By the time it is Halloween, it looks like a haunted house. And my little brother gets a little scared. I am going to dress up like a witch this year. I have a hat, dress, broom, nails and even a necklace.
Maya West
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Fall is pretty: The leaves changing colors and falling off the trees is beautiful. I love jumping in leaf piles. My cousin and I like to make leaf piles at our grandma's house and jump in them. When it is fall we like to have a lot of family gatherings. Our family likes to have bonfires with s'mores.
Paisley Eidenmiller
Grade 3, Delavan
Favorites: Fall and Halloween are my favorites. In the fall I like to jump in leaves. I like to eat caramel apples. I love to eat apple pie. It is almost winter jacket weather. You will start seeing a lot of witches, ghosts, spiders and a lot more.
Mindy Cornwall
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
