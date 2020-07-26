This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Mexican chow mein: My favorite food is Mexican chow mein. If you are wondering what Mexican chow mein is, it is crushed-up Doritos with chili and cheese on top.

James Mott

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

French toast: I like it when my mom makes french toast. You need cinnamon, sugar milk and eggs. I help my mom make french toast. It is fun to cook with my mom.

Anthony Alvira

Grade 2, Prairieland

Cooking with mom: I love cooking cake and helping my mom cook. It's fun to cook with my mom because it gets really messy, and that's fun. Usually we taste-test it when we put the ingredients in. After we are finished, we can eat it. I just love cooking, and I feel great helping with the food.

Skyayre Cox

Grade 3, Prairieland