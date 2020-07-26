This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Breakfast foods: Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day. First, pancakes with syrup are yummy. Next, egg sandwiches are my favorite breakfast food. Then another breakfast food I like is french toast casserole with blueberries. 

Bobby Ester

Grade 2, Benjamin

Food tradition: I have a tradition in my family. I bake at Christmas for my teachers and neighbors. I make the cookies with my family members: Mom, Micah and Owen. I also make cookies with my mom's friends: Kris and Jared. My favorite cookie is the spritz tree cookie.

Milly Henderson

Grade 3, Benjamin

My specialty: I am good at cooking and make food. Cooking is my specialty. I am cooking hot dogs, eggs and hamburgers. I love cooking. Oh, and I cook pie, sausage and bacon.

Lucas Shiff

Grade 4, Calvary

Grandma's hamburgers: My favorite food is hamburgers. Especially the ones my grandma cooks. She uses taco meat instead of just normal hamburger meat. It's delicious. She also uses a really good seasoning.

Sidney Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Dirty pudding: I like to cook with my grandma because we make dirty pudding. I get to eat it with my cousins, uncles and aunt, and my mom, too! I get to lick my fingers at the end. I get to play with my cousins, and it's fun to do with them.

Trevor Hebel

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Tasty foods: My favorite food is cake because it tastes good. My other favorite thing is hot dogs. My favorite food is cake because it tastes good. My other favorite food is hot dogs.

Cecilia Kinate

Grade 1, Epiphany

Helping mom: I like to help my mom make food that I like. One of the special jobs is flipping pancakes. Sometimes I get bored of watching stuff. When my mom and I make spaghetti I get to help with sauce.

Emma Stanford

Grade 2, Fairview

Birthday cake: My favorite food is birthday cake. I like the colors. I like the sprinkles on top.

Christopher McGuire

Grade 1, Fieldcrest

Pie in the face: The best thing I would cook is pie for pie in the face. It would be yummy for Mrs. Moore, Mrs. Roop and Mr. Keller. Or it could be for me? To eat?

Pranavi Kadamanchi

Grade 3, Glenn

Delicious foods: I like to eat mac and cheese. It is so good. I also like chicken nuggets. They are delicious! Pumpkin pie is my favorite dessert.

Taylor Martin

Grade 2, Heyworth

Cooking for family: My favorite food is spaghetti because I made it for my family, and I made mac and cheese for my family, then my family said, "Thank you, Rocco." And my mom helped me make spaghetti.

Rocco Cottone

Grade 3, Hudson

Cheese curds: One of my favorite foods is cheese curds. I love cheese curds. They are good. I love them with every meal. Also, I love bacon. It is good on cheeseburgers.

Lazarus McCabe

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Why I love to cook: The reason I love cooking is because I get to spend time with friends or family, and we get to listen to music. Every Christmas we make cookies and have a big family reunion. I just love sitting up on the really big tall stool and stirring the flour and eggs to make cookies. 

Elena Leveck

Grade 4, Lexington

Hocus pocus: My favorite food is a hocus pocus. A hocus pocus is when you take a big half of a big marshmallow and then you put bread on it and then you put it in the oven. It tastes yummy. Hocus pocus is the best food.

Gavin Grebner 

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn

Pizza fan: Food is my thing. I like pizza the most. Cheese pizza is my pizza to eat. The pizza I don't like is pepperoni. The Mexican pizza is the favorite for my dad. Pizza! I can have it every day.

Aidan Aeschleman

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Cupcakes: I love to cook cupcakes. It is yummy, and it is my favorite. I eat it with sprinkles.

Aurelia Mukherjee

Grade 1, Northpoint

Turkey: My favorite food is turkey. I like it with ketchup sauce. I also like mashed potatoes.

Haleigh Beard

Grade 3, Northpoint

Waffle shapes: My favorite food is waffles. It has four sides and four corners. I add maple syrup. It is delicious.

Noe Alovor

Grade 4, Northpoint

Sausage pizza: My favorite is a pizza. I like cheese and sausage on pizza. I like pizza at Pizza Hut. I like to drink pop with pizza. I also like chocolate chip pizza. 

Claudia James

Grade 5, Northpoint

Cooking mac and cheese: I can cook macaroni and cheese. I love cooking that. It tastes good. I have a little help from my mom. Mmm, it is so cheesy. Do you ever try it? I did! If you didn't, try it or cook it!

Ashtyn Casey

Grade 2, Oakdale

Famous food: Pizza is a thing a lot of people like. Why? It is famous food that's from Italy. People often choose to eat pizza for dinner because it is a good size and tasty. What is pizza? It is bread called crust. On it is sauce with cheese. My favorite toppings are pepperoni, sausage or black olives. 

Alayna Scott

Grade 3, Oakland

Making cake and waffles: I love to make cake. I love to make blueberry waffles.

Bella Baker

Grade 1, Olympia South

Mexican chow mein: My favorite food is Mexican chow mein. If you are wondering what Mexican chow mein is, it is crushed-up Doritos with chili and cheese on top.

James Mott

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

French toast: I like it when my mom makes french toast. You need cinnamon, sugar milk and eggs. I help my mom make french toast. It is fun to cook with my mom.

Anthony Alvira

Grade 2, Prairieland

Cooking with mom: I love cooking cake and helping my mom cook. It's fun to cook with my mom because it gets really messy, and that's fun. Usually we taste-test it when we put the ingredients in. After we are finished, we can eat it. I just love cooking, and I feel great helping with the food.

Skyayre Cox

Grade 3, Prairieland

Sweet treats: Some foods I love to eat are Reese's, fudge and ice cream. One reason I like Reese's is they are a little bit healthy and they're super tasty. One reason I like fudge is it is usually healthier because I have it with almonds in it and it is super tasty. One reason I like ice cream is it helps our throat when it is sore and it is super tasty.

Tobias Prahl

Grade 4, Prairieland

Christmas cookies: One of my favorite foods is Christmas cookies. The cookies that my mom makes are super good and they put a smile on my face like a little kid. I hope they will be amazing forever.

Christopher Bishop

Grade 5, Prairieland

Cooking with sister: I love to cook. I mostly make food for my sister, who is my tester. We like to make desserts. It is so much fun having time with my sister.

Emma Luna

Grade 5, St. Mary's

What I like: I like cooking eggs. I like cooking chicken. I like cooking Jello.

Zavion Binion

Grade 3, Sheridan

Parents cook: My mom and dad are good cooks. My dad makes homemade pizza. My mom cuts up fruit and bakes cheese quesadillas. I sometimes help them cook.

Bryce Elizarraras

Grade 2, Stevenson

Oreo ice cream: My favorite food is ice cream. It's so good. I love it. My favorite ice cream is Oreo. it's the best kind. When I am done with my real food, then I eat my ice cream.

Chloe Sullivan

Grade 4, Stevenson

Cheesy and hot: My mom makes the best mac and cheese because it's so cheesy. But be careful; it's really hot! The cheesy part can be orange sometimes. Mac and cheese is yummy.

Eva Williams

Grade 3, Washington           

Flying Horse will continue to be published over the summer, so watch for new examples of students' work from the 2019-20 school year. We'll also have information on summer reading programs across Central Illinois. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

