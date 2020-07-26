This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Breakfast foods: Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day. First, pancakes with syrup are yummy. Next, egg sandwiches are my favorite breakfast food. Then another breakfast food I like is french toast casserole with blueberries.
Bobby Ester
Grade 2, Benjamin
Food tradition: I have a tradition in my family. I bake at Christmas for my teachers and neighbors. I make the cookies with my family members: Mom, Micah and Owen. I also make cookies with my mom's friends: Kris and Jared. My favorite cookie is the spritz tree cookie.
Milly Henderson
Grade 3, Benjamin
My specialty: I am good at cooking and make food. Cooking is my specialty. I am cooking hot dogs, eggs and hamburgers. I love cooking. Oh, and I cook pie, sausage and bacon.
Lucas Shiff
Grade 4, Calvary
Grandma's hamburgers: My favorite food is hamburgers. Especially the ones my grandma cooks. She uses taco meat instead of just normal hamburger meat. It's delicious. She also uses a really good seasoning.
Sidney Jackson
Grade 5, Calvary
Dirty pudding: I like to cook with my grandma because we make dirty pudding. I get to eat it with my cousins, uncles and aunt, and my mom, too! I get to lick my fingers at the end. I get to play with my cousins, and it's fun to do with them.
Trevor Hebel
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Tasty foods: My favorite food is cake because it tastes good. My other favorite thing is hot dogs. My favorite food is cake because it tastes good. My other favorite food is hot dogs.
Cecilia Kinate
Grade 1, Epiphany
Helping mom: I like to help my mom make food that I like. One of the special jobs is flipping pancakes. Sometimes I get bored of watching stuff. When my mom and I make spaghetti I get to help with sauce.
Emma Stanford
Grade 2, Fairview
Birthday cake: My favorite food is birthday cake. I like the colors. I like the sprinkles on top.
Christopher McGuire
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Pie in the face: The best thing I would cook is pie for pie in the face. It would be yummy for Mrs. Moore, Mrs. Roop and Mr. Keller. Or it could be for me? To eat?
Pranavi Kadamanchi
Grade 3, Glenn
Delicious foods: I like to eat mac and cheese. It is so good. I also like chicken nuggets. They are delicious! Pumpkin pie is my favorite dessert.
Taylor Martin
Grade 2, Heyworth
Cooking for family: My favorite food is spaghetti because I made it for my family, and I made mac and cheese for my family, then my family said, "Thank you, Rocco." And my mom helped me make spaghetti.
Rocco Cottone
Grade 3, Hudson
Cheese curds: One of my favorite foods is cheese curds. I love cheese curds. They are good. I love them with every meal. Also, I love bacon. It is good on cheeseburgers.
Lazarus McCabe
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Why I love to cook: The reason I love cooking is because I get to spend time with friends or family, and we get to listen to music. Every Christmas we make cookies and have a big family reunion. I just love sitting up on the really big tall stool and stirring the flour and eggs to make cookies.
Elena Leveck
Grade 4, Lexington
Hocus pocus: My favorite food is a hocus pocus. A hocus pocus is when you take a big half of a big marshmallow and then you put bread on it and then you put it in the oven. It tastes yummy. Hocus pocus is the best food.
Gavin Grebner
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Pizza fan: Food is my thing. I like pizza the most. Cheese pizza is my pizza to eat. The pizza I don't like is pepperoni. The Mexican pizza is the favorite for my dad. Pizza! I can have it every day.
Aidan Aeschleman
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Cupcakes: I love to cook cupcakes. It is yummy, and it is my favorite. I eat it with sprinkles.
Aurelia Mukherjee
Grade 1, Northpoint
Turkey: My favorite food is turkey. I like it with ketchup sauce. I also like mashed potatoes.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 3, Northpoint
Waffle shapes: My favorite food is waffles. It has four sides and four corners. I add maple syrup. It is delicious.
Noe Alovor
Grade 4, Northpoint
Sausage pizza: My favorite is a pizza. I like cheese and sausage on pizza. I like pizza at Pizza Hut. I like to drink pop with pizza. I also like chocolate chip pizza.
Claudia James
Grade 5, Northpoint
Cooking mac and cheese: I can cook macaroni and cheese. I love cooking that. It tastes good. I have a little help from my mom. Mmm, it is so cheesy. Do you ever try it? I did! If you didn't, try it or cook it!
Ashtyn Casey
Grade 2, Oakdale
Famous food: Pizza is a thing a lot of people like. Why? It is famous food that's from Italy. People often choose to eat pizza for dinner because it is a good size and tasty. What is pizza? It is bread called crust. On it is sauce with cheese. My favorite toppings are pepperoni, sausage or black olives.
Alayna Scott
Grade 3, Oakland
Making cake and waffles: I love to make cake. I love to make blueberry waffles.
Bella Baker
Grade 1, Olympia South
Mexican chow mein: My favorite food is Mexican chow mein. If you are wondering what Mexican chow mein is, it is crushed-up Doritos with chili and cheese on top.
James Mott
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
French toast: I like it when my mom makes french toast. You need cinnamon, sugar milk and eggs. I help my mom make french toast. It is fun to cook with my mom.
Anthony Alvira
Grade 2, Prairieland
Cooking with mom: I love cooking cake and helping my mom cook. It's fun to cook with my mom because it gets really messy, and that's fun. Usually we taste-test it when we put the ingredients in. After we are finished, we can eat it. I just love cooking, and I feel great helping with the food.
Skyayre Cox
Grade 3, Prairieland
Sweet treats: Some foods I love to eat are Reese's, fudge and ice cream. One reason I like Reese's is they are a little bit healthy and they're super tasty. One reason I like fudge is it is usually healthier because I have it with almonds in it and it is super tasty. One reason I like ice cream is it helps our throat when it is sore and it is super tasty.
Tobias Prahl
Grade 4, Prairieland
Christmas cookies: One of my favorite foods is Christmas cookies. The cookies that my mom makes are super good and they put a smile on my face like a little kid. I hope they will be amazing forever.
Christopher Bishop
Grade 5, Prairieland
Cooking with sister: I love to cook. I mostly make food for my sister, who is my tester. We like to make desserts. It is so much fun having time with my sister.
Emma Luna
Grade 5, St. Mary's
What I like: I like cooking eggs. I like cooking chicken. I like cooking Jello.
Zavion Binion
Grade 3, Sheridan
Parents cook: My mom and dad are good cooks. My dad makes homemade pizza. My mom cuts up fruit and bakes cheese quesadillas. I sometimes help them cook.
Bryce Elizarraras
Grade 2, Stevenson
Oreo ice cream: My favorite food is ice cream. It's so good. I love it. My favorite ice cream is Oreo. it's the best kind. When I am done with my real food, then I eat my ice cream.
Chloe Sullivan
Grade 4, Stevenson
Cheesy and hot: My mom makes the best mac and cheese because it's so cheesy. But be careful; it's really hot! The cheesy part can be orange sometimes. Mac and cheese is yummy.
Eva Williams
Grade 3, Washington
