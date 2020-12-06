This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Pancakes, more: I love breakfast the most. I can make pancakes of any type; you name it and I make it. Sometimes (if I am lucky) I listen to music when I cook. I also love to cook for my family. It all started when I helped my mom. Now that I am older and have more independence, I started cooking for my family (with a parent watching).
Libby Johnson
Grade 3, Bloom
Best pie: I like to eat pumpkin pie. First, I like the taste of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving. The pie tastes roasted and sweet. Secondly, the best part is to eat the pie and watch YouTube. The pie tastes very sugary and creamy. Last, the pie smells super sugary. I get at least four helpings and watch a movie with my family.
Zachary Keayes
Grade 3, Delavan
Nice texture: I like mac and cheese. The texture is nice. It has cheese.
Steven McEldowney
Grade 1, Epiphany
Safe food: In the mornings, I like to have oatmeal for breakfast. My favorite dinner is tacos. I love how my mom cooks food that is safe for my allergies. I like that my dad cooks sausage and eggs every day for breakfast, too.
Mya Head
Grade 3, Epiphany
Amazing taters: My favorite cooking is my Uncle Dan’s. He makes amazing mashed potatoes and tater tots. We always go to their house on Thanksgiving. For Thanksgiving he makes mashed potatoes, gravy, turkey, biscuits and jelly, tater tots, and for dessert he makes pumpkin pie.
Evan Easton
Grade 5, Epiphany
Yummy: I love pancakes. They are yummy with syrup. Sometimes I put peanut butter on them. Mom makes the best pancakes. I like to put butter on them.
Raheem Yoss
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Needs help: I can make macaroni, but I need help.
Lillian Rodgers
Grade 1, Mulberry
Likes Italian: My favorite food is spaghetti and meat sauce and pasta and sausage. I like pasta because it is Italian. I like spaghetti because it is swirly, and you can suck it in your mouth.
Mert Ener
Grade 2, Mulberry
Build tacos: I like tacos. I can spread beans on it. I like to add some veggies, cheese and sour cream on it.
Maharvin Vempati
Grade 2, Northpoint
Favorites: My favorite food is ketchup. OK, so that is more of a condiment. My favorite food is Toaster Strudels. I love Toaster Strudels with cream cheese and strawberry jam in the middle.
Scarlett Mercer
Grade 4, Northpoint
Pancakes are easy: I know how to cook pancakes. It is easy. You just need pancake batter. Stir it. Get a pan. Pour the batter in the pan. Wait. When it is bubbling, flip it. Wait. When it is done, keep doing it. When you are done with all of it, eat them.
Destiny Madlock
Grade 2, Oakdale
Cooking with family: I love to cook. It is really fun. I made chocolate chip cookies with my mom, sister and little brother. We put in sliced almonds, and it tasted delicious. We put in milk, butter, eggs, sugar, flour, chocolate chips and almonds. My mom put it in the oven. Cooking is fun to do when you do it with friends or family.
Estelle Eneme
Grade 3, Oakland
Cooking together: I love cooking with Mashu, my grandma. I love cooking dessert.
Owen Poling
Grade 1, Prairieland
Brings together: Food is an important part of life. We need food to live, but to me, it’s more than that. My favorite thing about food is how it brings people together. Whether that’s baking cookies with my grandma, eating turkey with family at Thanksgiving, or enjoying a birthday cake with all my favorite people. Food is great!
Jake Naeger
Grade 5, Prairieland
Best chicken: My mom cooked the best chicken ever. It was so good. My favorite food is chicken. I like to eat mashed potatoes.
Sabrina McDevitt
Grade 2, Stevenson
Thanksgiving favorite: My favorite food on Thanksgiving is pumpkin pie. First, I like pumpkin pie at a restaurant. I get a big piece. Second, I get it once a year because I like it on Thanksgiving. Third, I get to have whipped cream on pumpkin pie. I like whipped cream because it tastes creamy.
Ethan Sydney
Grade 3, Delavan
When I cook: I would make a new food. I would ask my mom to help. I would make lasagna with a new taste.
Isaac Haas
Grade 1, Epiphany
Holiday baking: Baking cookies is one of my favorite things to do with my family. During the holidays we buy lots of flour, butter, sugar and eggs. We take one whole weekend in December to bake cookies. We use lots of frosting and sprinkles! My favorites are gingerbread men and candy cane cookies.
Henry Kostelnick
Grade 3, Epiphany
Best pizza: My favorite food is pizza. I like to get it from The Pizza Peel and Flingers. The Pizza Peel is in the town my grandparents live in. I like Flingers’ cheese bomb and Flinger rolls. I also like baking cookies and sweets. I like baking cookies for the 4-H fair.
Faith Young
Grade 5, Epiphany
Mom’s is amazing: My favorite food is country fried steak. It is amazing in my opinion. My mom makes it with gravy. It’s amazing. I have three pieces.
Brooklyn McConnell
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
What I like: I like apples. I like cookies. I like crunchy food.
Owen Meador
Grade 1, Mulberry
Lunch: I make my own sandwiches. I take bread and add lettuce, cheese and pepperoni. I also put veggies and fruit on my plate. Some of my veggies are peppers, carrots and peas. Some of my fruits are pears, apples and grapes.
Noah Hiatt-Quinn
Grade 3, Mulberry
Thankful pie: My favorite food is apple pie because we eat it on Thanksgiving. My mom bakes me apple pie on Thanksgiving because I am thankful for autumn. I get the ingredients for apple pie at Walmart. We take a Thanksgiving picture while Mom is baking apple pie. After the apple pie is baked I share it with my friend Carley.
Noe Alovor
Grade 5, Northpoint
Best sandwiches: I do not cook, but I love food. My favorite food is probably a grilled cheese sandwich. If there’s a grilled cheese sandwich at the restaurant, I’m getting it. The best grilled cheese sandwiches are at Jason’s Deli or Meatheads. I also love french fries, but the best ones are at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Emily Schlapkohl
Grade 4, Northpoint
Good pizza: I like to eat pizza. Pizza is good.
Zayden Edwards
Grade 2, Oakdale
With mom: I cooked scrambled eggs before. I cook with my mom.
Levi Williams
Grade 1, Prairieland
Dad’s cooking: My dad cooks rice and chicken and beans. On Thanksgiving, my dad was going to cook turkey. He cooks turkey and sweet potatoes.
Nicolas Tartibu
Grade 2, Stevenson
Taste testing best: When I think of cooking, I think of baking stuff. I like cooking because cooking is sweet because we get to taste test it at the end. When I think of food, I think of tasty, delicious, amazing food that is allergy friendly. My favorite foods are candy and mac 'n cheese.
Cecelia Robson
Grade 3, Epiphany
Loves cooking: I love cooking. It is fun. I help my dad cook; my mom cooks, and my aunt. I like to cook lots of things. On Thanksgiving, at my grandma's we cook turkey, potatoes and more. It is fun because you measure ingredients, too. My favorite part of cooking is eating afterwards.
Regan Baker
Grade 5, Epiphany
Spicy: My mom makes spicy food. My mom makes spicy spaghetti.
Luke Kurz
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Lemon desserts: My grandma makes the best puffy lemon desserts. She can make lemon cake, cookies, pudding and so much more.
Kate Litwiller
Grade 1, Mulberry
Steak: My favorite food is steak. I like it because it tastes very good, even when it's not seasoned.
Evan Schafer
Grade 4, Northpoint
Ice cream: My favorite food is ice cream from Carl's. I go there with my nana. I get vanilla ice cream. I like my ice cream in a bowl. Carl's puts eyeballs on their ice cream.
Peyton Smith
Grade 4, Northpoint
Mom's best: My mom cooks the best. My mom cooks fish. My mom cooks eggs. My mom makes cake.
A'Kaisha Brown
Grade 2, Stevenson
Best food: Pizza is the best food. My favorite place is Flingers pizza. I like to have plain cheese pizza and a skillet cookie.
Maggie Wey
Grade 3, Epiphany
