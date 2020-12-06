This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Pancakes, more: I love breakfast the most. I can make pancakes of any type; you name it and I make it. Sometimes (if I am lucky) I listen to music when I cook. I also love to cook for my family. It all started when I helped my mom. Now that I am older and have more independence, I started cooking for my family (with a parent watching).

Libby Johnson

Grade 3, Bloom

Best pie: I like to eat pumpkin pie. First, I like the taste of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving. The pie tastes roasted and sweet. Secondly, the best part is to eat the pie and watch YouTube. The pie tastes very sugary and creamy. Last, the pie smells super sugary. I get at least four helpings and watch a movie with my family.

Zachary Keayes

Grade 3, Delavan

Nice texture: I like mac and cheese. The texture is nice. It has cheese.

Steven McEldowney

Grade 1, Epiphany

Safe food: In the mornings, I like to have oatmeal for breakfast. My favorite dinner is tacos. I love how my mom cooks food that is safe for my allergies. I like that my dad cooks sausage and eggs every day for breakfast, too.