This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Mouthwatering: Cheese pizza is my favorite food. The slicing of cheese and the crispy bread and tomato sauce are so mouthwatering. When I hold it near my chin, my mouth will water, and I just want to keep eating it all day. The strings of cheese when I take a piece of it are so delicious and yummy.
Samarth Singh
Grade 3, Benjamin
Special: One of the special things I like to cook is chocolate chip cookies. First, I like that my grandma and I get to make soft chocolate chip cookies. Secondly, I like how we make them squishy. If the cookies are soft, they will be squishy. Third, I like chocolate chip cookies because I can have three helpings.
Sophia Kendregan
Grade 3, Delavan
Cooking fun: I like to cook with my mom. When I cook with my mom, I have fun. I like apples and bananas, and other types of food. I love to cook cookies with my mom.
Clare Lawrence
Grade 1, Epiphany
Taught by mom: I cook with my mom. The best thing about cooking is spending time with my mom. It’s fun to make chocolate chip cookies or spaghetti. I also like to make salad or try to make cake pops. When I’m a grown up, I will be a good cook because my mom taught me. My mom makes the best food.
Faryn Pirtz
Grade 3, Epiphany
Likes spicy: My favorite food is chicken wings. My mom makes the best ones. I also like my mom’s tacos. I like spicy things. I put cayenne in my hot chocolate.
Sam Hannel
Grade 5, Epiphany
Favorites: My favorite foods are steak and chocolate. I also like cooking sometimes. My brother’s favorite food is cheese, and he also likes chocolate. My mom’s favorite food is Monster Munch.
Ashton Fyfe
Grade 1, Grove
How do they make it?: My favorite food is Avanti’s grilled cheese. I go with my mom and dad and my brother. When we get there, we will go inside and order it. I want to know how to make it. It is so good.
Carter Seggerman
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Trying new things: I once made a vanilla bean milkshake with my friend. We used sugar, vanilla extract, ice, milk and whipped cream. We tried to make a chocolate milkshake, but it didn’t blend well.
Hadley Portugal
Grade 1, Mulberry
Chocolate lover: My favorite Thanksgiving food is pumpkin pie with whipped cream. My second favorite food is chocolate. I love chocolate. I love white chocolate, and I love brown chocolate.
Joe Gaudin
Grade 2, Mulberry
Best dinner: My favorite dinner is Ramen noodles, fish and cheese sticks.
Angelina Novy
Grade 3, Northpoint
With parents: Baking and cooking, I love to do both with my mom or dad. My mom makes the best gluten-free breadsticks with salt and garlic. She makes them with our pizza crust reshaped. Ingenious, isn’t it? My mom is awesome at cooking and baking. My dad is good at grilling and smoking.
Alaysia Anliker
Grade 4, Northpoint
Delicious: I like to eat pesto. It is so delicious. I do not like pizza and tacos. My mom is good at cooking and sometimes I help.
Grayson Debolt
Grade 2, Oakdale
Pancakes are best: My favorite food is pancakes. First, pancakes are my favorite food because they are delicious and you can make them any way you want. Second, my dad makes really good pancakes, and he cooks them on a pancake maker. Last, pancake batter is found in stores and then you make them the way you want them, which makes them delicious.
Adelyn Cawley
Grade 3, Oakland
Flavors: I love tacos because they come in different flavors.
Nora Vancalbergh
Grade 1, Parkside
Favorite restaurant: My favorite place to go out for food is Olive Garden. Olive Garden is a magnificent restaurant with so much Italian food. Italian food is definitely one of my favorites because I love pasta and lasagna. Whenever I'm craving something to eat, I whip up some pasta, and it's a piece of cake to make. It also fills my stomach for a while.
Brooke Beever
Grade 5, Prairieland
The best: My mom makes the best food ever. My dad makes the best steak.
Kane Marion
Grade 2, Stevenson
Loves it: I love to bake. I love to make shrimp moqueca. Moqueca is a Brazilian seafood stew. I love to cook, too.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 3, Stevenson
Bake for others: Something I really like to do is bake with my nanny, Alexie. We do lots of baking together. One time, over the summer, we made cookies and cupcakes for our friends. We put the treats in little boxes to deliver them. Baking with Alexie is really fun, and we do lots of it all year around.
Ellie Chapman
Grade 4, Benjamin
Smells good: I like the smell of the cookies we bake. Chocolate chip and butterscotch are my favorites.
Henry Sikora
Grade 1, Epiphany
Special food: My favorite food is a pierogi. A pierogi is a dumpling filled with many different foods. It is a half circle dough, stuffed with fillings. My favorite filling is cheesy potato. It is a Polish dish that is popular where my mom was born, Cleveland, Ohio.
Laken Peiffer
Grade 3, Epiphany
Happy with a bite: My favorite food is fettuccine alfredo. I love the creaminess of the sauce; the soft, chewy noodles and the tender chicken. I love everything about it. Just one bite will make me happy.
Vivienne Bond
Grade 5, Epiphany
Mix with hands: I love making meatloaf. I love making the loaf and mixing it up with my hands. It feels all slimy and sticky. Last time we had meatloaf, I had made the loaf without any help for the first time. Usually Mom’s breaks, but mine did not.
Noah Koetters
Grade 4, Home school
Cookies: My favorite food is my mom’s monster cookies. Also, around Christmas time, I get to see my great-grandma. I make candy cane cookies. I can eat the dough.
Ezra Carroll
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Juicy: My favorite food is strawberries because they are yummy and juicy. It is my favorite.
Huck Carter
Grade 1, Mulberry
Likes dessert: I like dessert because it is yummy.
Elijah Keever
Grade 2, Mulberry
Baked chicken: My favorite food is baked chicken. We put mashed potatoes and gravy with our chicken.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 4, Northpoint
Holiday treat: I love to cook grilled cheese with some homemade gingerbread cookies for Christmas, with milk. When I eat it, it tastes like a yummy holiday treat.
Myron Mintz
Grade 4, Northpoint
Sweet food: I like food because it's sweet. My favorite food is pumpkin pie. I put whipped cream on it. I like to go to my grandma Janet's house to eat because she uses lots of sugar.
Rylee Hawkins
Grade 2, Olympia South
Dad’s pancakes: My favorite food is chocolate chip pancakes. I like how my dad makes them. I like the chocolate chips. I like when my dad makes them green. We call them zombie cakes. They are the best.
Corben Deacon
Grade 1, Prairieland
Holiday foods: My grandma cooks turkey and pumpkin pie. My mom and grandma cook cheesecake.
Nevaen Caldwell
Grade 2, Stevenson
Sweet tradition: One of my favorite things to make is Scotcharoos. First, I like the family tradition of making Scotcharoos. My mom, sister and I make the butterscotch together, as well as the chocolate. Secondly, we get to put in the ingredients. After that, you get to stir. Thirdly, I like to eat them when we are done. The Scotcharoos taste sweet and sugary in my mouth.
Sage Pierson
Grade 3, Delavan
Good food: My favorite food is pizza. I like food. Food is good. I like to cook.
Jack O'Brien
Grade 1, Epiphany
Flavors: Food can be sweet, salty, sour, spicy, or a mix. I personally like sweet foods because it has a nice taste. Sour is the opposite of sweet. Sour has a lemon lime or just sour taste. Spicy feels like hot, but it’s really cold and that’s how you react with your tongue. Salty is like drinking the ocean water because it tastes really salty.
Vienna Boonsuk
Grade 3, Epiphany
Variety: My favorite food is called baked pasta. It is a mix of hamburger meat, cheese and noodles. The fun thing about it is that you can use any noodles you want.
Gracelyn Pippin
Grade 5, Epiphany
Delicious: I love my mom’s cookies. They are super delicious. She makes the best. I know how to a little. Can your mom make cookies?
Miles Deacon
Grade 2, Prairieland
