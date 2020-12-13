This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Food/cooking

Mouthwatering: Cheese pizza is my favorite food. The slicing of cheese and the crispy bread and tomato sauce are so mouthwatering. When I hold it near my chin, my mouth will water, and I just want to keep eating it all day. The strings of cheese when I take a piece of it are so delicious and yummy.

Samarth Singh

Grade 3, Benjamin

Special: One of the special things I like to cook is chocolate chip cookies. First, I like that my grandma and I get to make soft chocolate chip cookies. Secondly, I like how we make them squishy. If the cookies are soft, they will be squishy. Third, I like chocolate chip cookies because I can have three helpings.

Sophia Kendregan

Grade 3, Delavan

Cooking fun: I like to cook with my mom. When I cook with my mom, I have fun. I like apples and bananas, and other types of food. I love to cook cookies with my mom.

Clare Lawrence

Grade 1, Epiphany