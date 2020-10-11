 Skip to main content
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Games I like to play
Fun people: I like to play four square. It is hard to get into the fourth square. The fourth square is where the server starts the game. All the people that play are fun to play with.

Hanna Joy

Grade 3, Calvary

Long game: A game I like to play is Risk. It is a fun game that involves strategy, stamina and luck. There is no better way to spend a long weekend than playing Risk.

Jack Heinz

Grade 5, Calvary

Really fun: A game I like to play is hide-seek because I have the best hiding spot. I hide behind my dollhouse. It takes forever to find me. My other game is tag. It is fun because I like to be the tagger. I sometimes put them together. When we mix them we have fun together.

Borlyn Rewerts

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Games with friends: I like to play four square. I like to play soccer. I like to play tennis.

Alice Hall

Grade 1, Epiphany

Action games: One of my favorite games is hockey. I like action games. I like shooting pucks and skating. I like to challenge myself not to fall.

Jack Wey

Grade 2, Epiphany

Offensive player: I like to play basketball. When I play basketball I like to be on offense. I also like playing kickball. I like kicking the ball. I also like playing a card game called spoons. It is a fast game. That is why I like it.

Lisa Imobekhai

Grade 3, Epiphany

Learning, too: My favorite game is Scrabble. I like Scrabble because it helps you with your spelling, and you get to learn new words. If you don’t see your friends much, you can play Scrabble on Facetime, or you can just call them.

Agnes Head

Grade 5, Epiphany

Play outside: I love to play outside. I play games like tag, hide and go seek, ghost in the graveyard and chase. I also like to play dress-up.

Reese Park

Grade 3, Hudson

Winning banker: I like to play Monopoly. I also like to be the banker. I like to play with my dad. I like to win, too.

Zach Yates

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Varieties: Twister is my favorite game. I like Twister because I love to dance and spin. I love the game because I am flexible. You can also make up games with it. I love to do that.

Ayla Guth

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Tennis: I like to play tennis because I like to hit things, and it is fun. My favorite drill in tennis is "down ups." I like it because I get to do a down and then right after I get to do an up. I love my tennis coach.

Kaitlin Ehrstein

Kindergarten, Northpoint

Play with brother: I like to play hide-and-seek. I am really good at it. I like playing it with my brother.

Stella Bickett

Grade 2, Northpoint

Several games: I love to play Fortnite with my friends. I love to play MLB The Show: Diamond Dynasty because I have a really good team. I love to play pickup wiffleball with all my baseball friends. It is always a close game. It is very fun to play soccer at recess when the teams are fair. I love waking up early on a Saturday to play basketball with my friends.

Niko Mavros

Grade 4, Northpoint

Wins sometimes: I like to play Candy Land. Sometimes I win. I like to play Roblox as well.

Madisen Hallam

Grade 2, Oakdale

Other people: I like to play Pokemon cards and tag. I like Pokemon cards because I like Pokemon, and you get to play with other people. I like tag because you can play tag with lots of people. Pokemon cards is a two-player game.

Judy Moran-Williams

Grade 3, Oakdale

Roblox: My favorite game is Roblox. Roblox is so popular that everyone knows it. In the game there are over 40 million challenges. You can also play with your friends. You just have to type in their username and send a friend request to them. You can chat with your friends. 

Jhanavi Paidi

Grade 3, Oakland

Fun with dad: I like to play video games with my dad. It is real fun. We play Super Nintendo. My dad is really good at Megaman X. It is really cool, and you get to fight stuff. It's what we do on Saturday nights.

Rylee Hawkins

Grade 2, Olympia South

Destruction: My favorite game is called Car Destruction. The purpose of the game is to destroy buildings and houses. A truck runs into houses and buildings. The more the truck destroys, the more points you get. I like the game because it is fun and you get to destroy houses.

Delance Griffin

Grade 3, Prairieland

Darts with dad: I love darts. It is my favorite game. The way you play darts is you throw a dart at a dartboard and try to hit the bullseye. When I play darts it makes me feel free like nothing else in the world matters. I love to play darts with my dad. He always wins, but I still love it. I focus, look at the bullseye, and I throw.

Willow Brim

Grade 5, Prairieland 

Electric excitement: I absolutely love baseball. I’ve played it all my life. When I touch the ball, bat or a glove, a sudden jolt of excitement pummels through my body. It goes from my hat to my cleats. I love that game!

Jude Bordewick

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Stay active: I like to play many sports, mostly soccer and basketball. What I like about these sports is that I can play with friends and stay active.

Colin Dozier

Grade 5, Calvary

Fun games: I like to do four square because it is fun. I like to play Wii sports because it is fun.

Olive Niebur

Grade 1, Epiphany

Likes games: I like to play chess and checkers. I like to play ball tag and tag.

Owen Mucci

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Building, riding: The game I like to play is Block Craft. I like to play the game because I can ride a horse. I can also build in the game.

Kenzie Fleming

Grade 2, Epiphany

Two games: I like to play Fortnite. Fortnite is a fun video game that you can dance in. You can also battle to win. They like to call it a Victory Royal. I also like to play baseball. I am a catcher. A catcher sits behind the plate. The pitcher throws, and the catcher catches the ball.

Asher Craig

Grade 3, Epiphany

Plays with others: I like to play basketball with my friends. I like to play board games with my sister. I also like recess with my friends.

Samantha Kosik

Grade 5, Epiphany

Playing safely: My friends and my favorite game to play together is Roblox where we can chat and hang out safely with no coronavirus.

Jude Fishel

Grade 3, Hudson

Send home: I like Sorry because you can send people home. It’s a four-person game. The colors are yellow, red, blue and green. There are pieces that you can move. That is why I like it.

Lillian Watson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Building game: Games are great! My favorite game is Minecraft. I can build big houses. I built a farm once. It had cows in it. I have big portals to the underworld.

Kolton Clymer

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Board games: I love games, especially board games, but recently I have taken in euchre and Monopoly. I love Scrabble and Uno. I also play my very intelligent brother's Ps4. So I get to play Fall Guys and Minecraft.

Sophia Frerichs

Grade 4, Northpoint

Playstation games: I like playing a basketball game on PlayStation. I like Fortnite, too.

Justin Gill

Grade 2, Oakdale 

Funny family: I like to play Twister and Apples to Apples. It is really funny to play with my family because my family and I are really funny. I also like to play Minecraft and Roblox.

Leah Bowman

Grade 3, Oakdale

Vroom, vroom!: Rocket League is one of my favorite games. In this sports game, super cars battle each other in a soccer match. There are many maps and game modes. You can even customize your car with anything imaginable. 

Grayson Borders

Grade 3, Oakland

Build, buy: My favorite game is a video game called Animal Crossing. I like this game because you can have a house that starts off with just one room but you can add rooms to it. You can build cool things with the workbench and buy clothes to wear and furniture for your house. 

Cassie Giosta

Grade 3, Prairieland 

Competitive: I like to play softball because it is very competitive, and you can try out for multiple teams. I also like volleyball. Volleyball is a game where you bump a ball back and forth, trying to have the other team drop the ball. I like it because it is very fast paced, and you don't have to stop. 

Melinda Lawrence

Grade 5, St. Mary’s 

Next topic: America

America is a big place. There is a lot to see and do and many people to meet and places to visit. What do you like about America? Write or draw about America.

Date due: Oct. 19

Date published: Nov. 1

