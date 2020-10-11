This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Games I like to play

Grade 2, Oakdale

Other people: I like to play Pokemon cards and tag. I like Pokemon cards because I like Pokemon, and you get to play with other people. I like tag because you can play tag with lots of people. Pokemon cards is a two-player game.

Judy Moran-Williams

Grade 3, Oakdale

Roblox: My favorite game is Roblox. Roblox is so popular that everyone knows it. In the game there are over 40 million challenges. You can also play with your friends. You just have to type in their username and send a friend request to them. You can chat with your friends.

Jhanavi Paidi

Grade 3, Oakland

Fun with dad: I like to play video games with my dad. It is real fun. We play Super Nintendo. My dad is really good at Megaman X. It is really cool, and you get to fight stuff. It's what we do on Saturday nights.

Rylee Hawkins

Grade 2, Olympia South