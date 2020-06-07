This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Games I like to play

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Not many rules: I like to play Sorry because it doesn't have that many rules. I play Sorry with my family. I sometimes win, and sometimes I lose. I am always the blue player.

Emerson Kalitzky

Grade 2, Benjamin

Outdoor games: I like to play a lot of games. I'm gonna start with the outdoor ones. I really like to play four square. It's about bouncing a ball into another square to try to get someone out. There is another game I like called ball tag. It's pretty much like tag but with a ball and you can throw the ball at someone to get them out.

Talon Cunningham

Grade 4, Calvary

Games in class, home, outside: Some games I like to play in class are erasers/spoons and chicken-cha-cha-cha! Some games I like to play at home are Scrabble and Monopoly. Also some games I like to play outside are basketball and four square.

Rachel McCaskey

Grade 5, Calvary

Hockey fun: I like to play hockey. I like to shoot goals. It is fun.

Carter Wright

Grade 1, Epiphany