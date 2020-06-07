This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Games I like to play

Not many rules: I like to play Sorry because it doesn't have that many rules. I play Sorry with my family. I sometimes win, and sometimes I lose. I am always the blue player.
Emerson Kalitzky
Grade 2, Benjamin
Outdoor games: I like to play a lot of games. I'm gonna start with the outdoor ones. I really like to play four square. It's about bouncing a ball into another square to try to get someone out. There is another game I like called ball tag. It's pretty much like tag but with a ball and you can throw the ball at someone to get them out.
Talon Cunningham
Grade 4, Calvary
Games in class, home, outside: Some games I like to play in class are erasers/spoons and chicken-cha-cha-cha! Some games I like to play at home are Scrabble and Monopoly. Also some games I like to play outside are basketball and four square.
Rachel McCaskey
Grade 5, Calvary
Hockey fun: I like to play hockey. I like to shoot goals. It is fun.
Carter Wright
Grade 1, Epiphany
Competitive fun: Checkers is a fun game. I play it with my dad. I am good at it. My favorite part is when I can jump checker pieces. I like being competitive.
Virginia Hoy
Grade 2, Fairview
Volleyball: A game I like to watch and play is volleyball. I think it is really fun.
Sydney Auth
Grade 3, Grove
Good player: My favorite game is Fortnite. I got a Victory Royale. I am good.
Rowen Barnlund
Grade 3, Hudson
Builder: My favorite game is Minecraft because I like to build houses. I also like to find bad guys. I like when I find a village.
Julian Martinez
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Likes variety: I like to play the Wii. It is fun because you get to play different games.
Gavin Grebner
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Dragon game: My favorite game is "How to Train Your Dragon." It's a video game. I love video games!
Daniel Williams
Grade 5, Northpoint
Can you guess?: I like to play guessing games like guess the number. It's where someone chooses a number and the other person guesses the number. You guess until you get it right.
Ashtyn Casey
Grade 2, Oakdale
Let's play: My favorite games to play are freeze tag, tag, hide and seek, Pac Man and IXL.
Zachary Koziol
Grade 3, Oakdale
Chess champ: I like to play chess because it is fun. I have won many chess tournaments. Chess is a game of two people. The chess board has 64 spots in all. If you win, you will feel happy. If you lose, you have to take that as a learning experience.
Mohamed Insufsyed
Grade 2, Oakland
Fishing fun: I like to go fishing because it is fun.
Rowan Sanford
Grade 1, Olympia South
Competitor: My favorite game is basketball because it is a competitive game. I just love playing it.
Cole Morrill
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Fun game: Talking Tom is fun because you try to get the gold, and you try to get the robber.
Brady Carrion
Grade 2, Prairie Central
Hide-and-seek family: We play hide and seek when we get back from school and work. My dog tells me where my dad is hiding. My sister talks when she is hiding. My mom is the best at hiding. Hide and seek is fun.
Gavin Potts
Grade 2, Prairieland
Like Dad: My favorite game to play is football. I like to play football because my dad played football. And I like to play football because it is fun. My favorite sport is football, too.
Leo DeBetta
Grade 3, Prairieland
Likes mysteries: I love playing the game Clue. It is so much fun. I love the mystery in it. It is one of the games my family has had for a long time. I usually win.
Willow Brim
Grade 4, Prairieland
Swish! Swish! Twap!: My favorite game is badminton. I enjoy the energetic vibe of this game. You can play with two or four people. Each person has a racket and you have to keep the birdie in the air. If you miss the birdie, you lose the round. I like to play this game with my mom, dad and twin sister, Niki.
Nimita Kolekar
Grade 5, Prairieland
Play with others: I like to play Roblox, Uno and Candy Land. Roblox is a game where you can friend, chat and play. Candy Land and Uno are just fun games. But Uno is my favorite. Sometimes I play it with my family. They really like playing it.
Anna Rosa Tshiseleka
Grade 3, Sheridan
Different games, places: I like to play soccer. I like to play board games. I like to play Dragon Quest II. I like to play basketball at home. I like to play football in the yard. I like to play on my tablet.
William Jennings
Grade 2, Stevenson
Good exercise: I like to play tag because it is good exercise.
Holden Klemme
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Cricket and soccer: My favorite outdoor games are cricket and soccer. I like playing soccer because my friend is on my team. I play cricket almost every day with my brother. I like batting more than bowling.
Aarar Chaudhari
Grade 2, Benjamin
Sorry with dad: I like to play Sorry. This is a fun game because I play with my dad. Sorry is a great game to play.
Archer Porter
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Smash Brothers: My name is Tripp Roberts. I like to play Smash Brothers. It is a game for the Nintendo Switch.
Tripp Roberts
Grade 1, Olympia
Legend of Zelda: You should play Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is a lot of fun. You fight monsters and rodents that went bad. You kill animals and go into temples. You can unlock a motorcycle and ride wherever you want. It is a lot of fun.
Elaina Serrano
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Bowling: I like to play bowling on the tablet because it is fun. I play with my mom and Aubrey. We like it.
Kaden Welborn
Grade 2, Prairie Central
Friends and family: I like to play games with my family. I like to play tag with my friends. I like to play Sequence and Candy Land and do puzzles with my family. I like to play hide and go seek with my friends.
Brody Correll
Grade 2, Prairieland
Creating in Minecraft: My favorite game is Minecraft because you can do a lot of stuff! I love to play with my brother! I really like to make houses, swords and wood in Minecraft! I see villages that I live next to. I touch watermelons and break them to eat. And I think it's cool to build really cool stuff!
Quinten Wilcox
Grade 3, Prairieland
Learning fun: I love the game Pick Up States because I can learn a bunch of my states and capitals. I like it because you get to play with your friends, too. I bet by the end of the year I will be able to name all of my states and capitals in under five minutes.
Brooke Beever
Grade 4, Prairieland
Fortnite, Roblox and Minecraft: I like Fortnite and Roblox and Minecraft. I like them because I get to build and adopt people on Roblox and make plots. When I'm on my phone I watch Poke and play Hyper Roblox and Ashlili. My brother and I play Minecraft on his PS3.
Mia Hollins
Grade 3, Sheridan
Play school: I like to play school with my family. I am the teacher.
Savaeh Denton
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
