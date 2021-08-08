This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Games I like to play

The Game: My friends and I play a game called The Game. It’s just running back and forth, trying not to get hit by the ball. I also like to play football.

Aiden McCree

Grade 5, Calvary

Play with Dad: I like to play baseball with my dad in my backyard. It is fun to play baseball.

Harper Jenkins

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Wii games: I like to play Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort.

Dominic Foster

Grade 1, Epiphany

Playing is fun: I like to play games! I like to play action games and video games. One of my favorite games is Roblox. I like making my own avatar. I like playing with my friends.

Sophie Bojan

Grade 2, Epiphany

Likes lots: My favorite game to play is baseball. I like to play kickball. I like to play Fortnite. I like to play soccer. I like to play on Nintendo Switch.

Miles Eickhorst

Grade 3, Epiphany

Active games: The games I like to play are basketball, soccer and cross country. My favorite game to play is probably cross country or basketball. I play cross country because I get to run and look at nature while running. I also play basketball because I get to shoot three-pointers, and I will also get to be next to my friends.

Eva Zacharias

Grade 5, Epiphany

Loves long games: I like to play Life because it is long, and I love long games. At the end you get to do a tycoon or a share. I also like to play Memory because you have to remember the cards you flip up and down.

Cece Funk

Grade 3, Hudson

Family time: My favorite game is Left Right Center. I play it at my grandma’s house every Christmas with my family.

Dalton Riisberg

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Ball games: One of my favorite games is baseball. In baseball, you get to use the bat. The pitcher gets to pitch the ball, and the batter gets to run the bases. In soccer, the goalie gets to use their hands. In football, the ball is with the quarterback most of the time. In batsock (a game I made up), players have bats to hit the ball with.

Seamus Parish Meyer

Grade 3, Oakdale

Play with others: My favorite Nintendo game is Human: Fall Flat. You can change into different clothes. You finish levels, and they can be hard or easy. The hardest one to me is the factory. I like Human: Fall Flat because you can play with other family members and people that come over. I only have two controllers, so only two people can play.

Bryce Elizarraras

Grade 3, Oakland

Game for all: For my favorite game, I pick tag. In tag you can run anywhere but make sure you don’t get tagged. There can be a safe zone if you want. There can be girls and boys that play. Everyone can play tag.

Ella Klix

Grade 3, Prairieland

Best game: Did you know that Sorry was invented in 1934? Sorry is my favorite board game. I feel awesome when I get that great Sorry card. I love hearing the revenge word, "Sorry" slide off my tongue. There is some strategy, but also some luck in Sorry. That’s why it’s the best!

Harrison Pope

Grade 5, Prairieland

Mom loved it: My favorite video game is Mario Kart. I like this game because my mom played it and loved it. Also I love where we can play with other people. So I can play with my brothers and sisters. My favorite part is we can battle, and my favorite battle is Renegade Roundup.

Colby Myers

Grade 4, Northpoint

Likes games: A game I like to play is chess. I also like to play Go Fish. Another game I like to play is Monopoly.

Kaleb Widmer

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Always fun: I like the game Ticket to Ride. It is a really fun board game. That game never gets old. I love Ticket to Ride.

Myles Hartzler

Grade 5, Calvary

With others: I like to play Fortnite. I like to play Fortnite because you can play with friends. I like to play Fall Guys because you race people.

Clayton Glowacki

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Likes games: Games I like to play are Roblox, badminton, Madden and football.

Braden Chalmers

Grade 1, Epiphany

Play and learn: My favorite game to play is called Animal Jam. Animal Jam is a game where you can learn real facts. I like to play the mini-games on it.

Max Herr

Grade 2, Epiphany

Likes more: I like to play Life, Monopoly and Rolling Sky. They are all fun games, but I have more games I like. I like kickball and a lot of video games.

Gianna Barton

Grade 3, Epiphany

Pop flies: I like to play softball. I like when I get to hit. I also like playing outfield. Some people think it is boring. I like it because you get a lot of pop flies. I also like playing basketball. I love shooting baskets. During COVID-19 I have been playing it at home with my sister. I also like playing Uno Attack.

Faith Young

Grade 5, Epiphany

Playing pieces: My favorite game is Monopoly because it is fun. My favorite piece is the plow. My other piece is the tractor.

Luke McKee

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Play with brother: I love playing at parks. When I go to the park I usually play hide-and-go-seek or tag with Gavin. Gavin is my brother. Gavin and I play a lot of games together. I usually play stuffed club. That’s all my stuffed animals’ club. Gavin and I also play with his sonic plushes.

Bell Bessler

Grade 3, Oakdale

Awesome game: I love Mario games! Super Mario 3D World is one of my favorite games. There are so many cool bosses like Meowser! I enjoy the really exciting power ups including the cherry power up. It makes two or three or four of you. There’s a cat suit power up, too. This bonus feature allows the player to climb up walls. The three-dimension style is awesome.

Brayden Reilly

Grade 3, Oakland

Playing with dad: I love to play games. I like to play soccer, and I am pretty good. I also like to play Monopoly. My dad and I like to play a lot of games.

Asa Reedy

Grade 4, Northpoint

Play at school: I like to play a lot of games and mostly at school. I play a lot of games at school, but we usually play capture the flag, boys vs girls. The boys usually win, but it’s still fun to play. One day after school we made a play for one of our old prayer partners.

Gabrielle Hartrich

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Minecraft: Do you like to play Minecraft? Well, I’m going to tell you about me playing Minecraft. First, I played Minecraft and I built a house. Then I kept building things. Last I added animals.

Garrett Curtis

Grade 3, Hudson

Likes games: My favorite game to play is tag because my brother and sister play it with me. My sister and I don’t always have to be it. My favorite other game that I like is Minecraft.

Atley Provost

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Playing: I like to play. I like to play Wii Sports because I like it.

Isaac Henehan

Grade 1, Epiphany

Can’t find: One of my favorite games is hide-and-seek. I like scaring people. I like to hide so my dad won’t find me. I like it.

Kaci Coletta

Grade 2, Epiphany

Many games: I like to play sports, video games and board games. The sports I like to play are soccer, swimming and gymnastics. The video games I like to play are on the Nintendo Switch. I like Pokemon, Minecraft and Zelda. The board games I like to play are Monopoly, math ones and Adventure.

Vittorio Vetri

Grade 3, Epiphany

Play together: The games I like to play are basketball, four square and tranker. I love basketball and play it with my friends. I like four square because we play as a class by our very unfair fourth grade rules. And tranker is a game my sisters and I made. It is a combination of soccer and tackling on a trampoline.

Anne Herr

Grade 5, Epiphany

Guess: I like to play Guess Who because you're trying to guess the other person's picture! My mom doesn't like to play games so I play with my twin sister Natalie. We like to play hide-and-seek and tag, too. Once the leaves fall we will be jumping in them all day!

Rachel Ebert

Grade 4, Northpoint

Takes work: I like playing multiple games. One of my favorite games is baseball because it's nonstop playing and I also like batting. I like batting because I use my brain to focus, and I use my strength to hit the ball. I always want to bat, and I always run as fast as I can.

Bobby Casali

Grade 5, St. Mary’s