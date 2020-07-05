This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Heroes

Batman wears black: I like Batman because he wears black, and I wear black every day. My favorite color is black. Batman is a hero because he is brave and he saves people. Batman is smart. He uses his brains and power to capture bad guys. I want to be like Batman.
Marshall Rich
Grade 2, Benjamin
Mom and Dad help me: My heroes are my mom and dad. They help me when I need help. They help me when I am sad. They help me when I do not feel good. They keep me safe. They give me yummy food. They give me good drinks.
Stella Hundman
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Flash fan: My favorite superhero is Flash. I like it because he is fast.
Graham Holcomb
Grade 1, Epiphany
Big and small: I like Ant man because I think it's cool that he can shrink and get huge. My favorite Ant Man movie is "Ant Man and the Wasp."
Lucas Grossmann
Grade 3, Epiphany
My teacher: My hero is my teacher. Teachers are intelligent and brave and also super caring. One way they are brave is if a kid is hurt or crying, they help them. They are intelligent because teachers are very, very smart. Last but not least, caring. They are caring because they help you work on math, science or even reading.
Cody Tosh
Grade 3, Fairview
Health care hero: My doctor is my hero! He helps me and he helps me to get better, and his nurses are amazing. He is the best hero I have ever met.
Willow Angelos
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Candy Man: My hero would have a gummy bear body, M&M cannon hands and brownie legs. His name would be Candy Man. Candy man would fight the evil veggies.
Kendall Saunches
Grade 3, Glenn
Real heroes: When i think of heroes, I don't think of Batman, Ironman or Wonder Woman. I think of the military, firefighters and police because they are real. Superheroes are not. The military protects us. They risk their lives for us. So do firefighters, and police do, too.
Olivia Prescott
Grade 3, Grove
Thankful for firefighters: My favorite heroes are firefighters because when your house is on fire you call 911. The firefighters will get the hose and get you out, too. I am very thankful for firefighters.
Cady Snodgrass
Grade 2, Heyworth
Izzy the dog: My hero is my dog. Her name is Izzy. She is my hero because when my other dog bites me, she never does. When my other dog bites me she comes and lies by me and licks me. My other dog is small, but Izzy is big. Izzy is a pitbull. I love Izzy!
Katie Buttry
Grade 3, Hudson
Teachers work hard: I think a teacher is a hero because they teach us and help us learn. They also can help us to make things right! They read to us. They also help us read if it is hard. Teacher do hard work for us.
Harper Hall
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
I'm a hero: My mom thinks I am a hero because I am kind. I am strong, and I can fly.
Jeremiah Haas
Grade 3, Northpoint
Western heroes: Cowboys and adventurers are the best! They save the day! Cowboys are my heroes because they help capture bandits. Cowboys used to only be good, but then there were bandits. Bandits steal from towns. At least they share with other bandits. I love western heroes!
Jesiah Denam
Grade 3, Oakland
My best friend: My hero is my best friend, Emmagale, because whenever I'm sad, she helps me until I am happy again by making me laugh and making funny faces. That's why Emmagale is my hero!
Mariah Wakefield
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Favorite superhero: My favorite superhero is Spider-Man. I like him because he is in my favorite movie. Also because he saves people and swings from webs. He has two of my favorite colors. The colors are blue and red.
Anthony Alvira
Grade 2, Prairieland
Veterinarians: I think vets are heroes because they take care of animals. I admire them because they study hard to be vets. They also make sick animals well, and they like animals. I like animals, too. Is a vet your hero, too?
Jacalyn Black
Grade 3, Prairieland
Heroic parents: I think of a hero as brave and strong and as a leader. My heroes are my mom and dad. They're loving, caring and smart. They have to take care of three kids! They pay for a car, a house, clothes. They help me a lot. They take care of a 10-year-old and two 14-year-olds. That is a lot of hard work.
Brady Wettstein
Grade 4, Prairieland
My sister: My hero is my sister, Gabby. She is my hero because she has taught me so much, from drawing techniques to truth values. She has taught me so many things. Also, she is very kind to everybody and will go out of her way to help somebody in need. She is an intelligent, kind, clever and strong person.
Moroh Montgomery
Grade 5, Prairieland
Cool Spider-Man: My favorite superhero is Spider-Man because he makes lots of cool things and he is so cool. I like his movie when it's singing, and I just love Spider-Man. He is super cool and looks like he is fun.
Kamijah Blackmon
Grade 3, Sheridan
Learning from my brother: My hero is my brother David. He is my hero because he taught me how to do a lot of things! Some of the things he taught me are: He taught me how to play video games; he taught me how to play sports. He also taught me how to use Snapchat!
Ella Terrian
Grade 4, Stevenson
Love my mom and dad: My heroes are my mom and dad. My mom and dad love me and keep me safe. They feed me food. They do a lot for me and my sister. I love my heroes.
Liana Milliken
Grade 3, Washington
Jesus Christ: There are lots of heroes to choose from, but my hero is Jesus Christ. That's because he gave up his life for ours. He also performed miracles. Jesus Christ is the best person who ever lived because he never disobeyed anybody. He didn't deserve being nailed to the cross, but he did it for us!
Maddisyn Deti
Grade 3, Fairview
My doctor: My hero is my doctor Cristy. I had a disease when i was 2 years old and I could not eat anything. If Cristy did not help me I would not have been alive.
Kinley Minter
Grade 3, Hudson
Best friend, Alexis: My hero is my best friend, Alexis, because she always has my back when I'm feeling sad or mad. She is always there to comfort me or make me happy. She is also kind to me and everyone she is around.
Bailey Johnson
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
The Army: My heroes are the Army. My heroes are the Army because they have saved lots of people. My heroes are the Army because they drive big vehicles, an that is why they are my heroes.
Christopher Thornton
Grade 2, Stevenson
One of the Spider-Men: My hero is Miles Morales because he is a good guy. Miles Morales is a good guy because he has ability to save the world. Here are some of the things to describe Miles: good, intelligent and kind.
Luke Vogelzang
Grade 2, Benjamin
