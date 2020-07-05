This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Heroes

Mariah Wakefield

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Favorite superhero: My favorite superhero is Spider-Man. I like him because he is in my favorite movie. Also because he saves people and swings from webs. He has two of my favorite colors. The colors are blue and red.

Anthony Alvira

Grade 2, Prairieland

Veterinarians: I think vets are heroes because they take care of animals. I admire them because they study hard to be vets. They also make sick animals well, and they like animals. I like animals, too. Is a vet your hero, too?

Jacalyn Black

Grade 3, Prairieland

Heroic parents: I think of a hero as brave and strong and as a leader. My heroes are my mom and dad. They're loving, caring and smart. They have to take care of three kids! They pay for a car, a house, clothes. They help me a lot. They take care of a 10-year-old and two 14-year-olds. That is a lot of hard work.

Brady Wettstein

Grade 4, Prairieland