This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Heroes

Callie Sparks

Grade 2, Oakdale

True hero: My true hero is Theodore Roosevelt. Before he became president, he loved nature and the many animals, bugs and trees. When he was president, he created national parks. He is carved on Mount Rushmore along with other presidents Americans admire.

Justin Kambhampati

Grade 3, Oakland

Big sister: My hero/idol is my big sister Annie. She is 17 years old and a senior in high school. She's who I look up to. One reason is her fashion. I really like the way she dresses, and it makes me want to get clothes like that. She has taught me how to do makeup and hair. Sometimes she does my makeup. We drive together in the car and get Starbucks together. Those are some of the best moments of my life!

Colleen Schultz

Grade 5, Prairieland

Encouragers: My family and friends are my heroes because they make me feel like I can do anything if I try. Like when my dad encouraged me to do taekwondo. That is why my family and friends are my heroes.

Dean Armstrong

Grade 3, Stevenson