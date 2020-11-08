This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Heroes

Heroes in the city: My favorite superheroes are Thor, Superman and Spider-Man. I like Thor because he has a hammer, and he is the king of lightning. I like Superman because he can fly. My favorite of all is Spider-Man because he can stick to walls.
Matthew Albrecht
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Favorite: My favorite superheroes are Hulk and Iron Man.
Connor Biddle
Grade 1, Epiphany
Ninja coach: My hero is my ninja coach, Coach Brendan. He is awesome! He taught me so many cool tricks. He taught me to do a back flip, run up the wall and so many other things. He trained me for Ninja Games, and I won first place!
Maia Espinosa
Grade 3, Epiphany
My heroes: When I think of heroes, I think of my family. My family saved my life on Oct. 21, 2016. If they had not done what they did, I would not be here today. I could not eat or breathe, so they called the ambulance. It turned out I have type 1 diabetes.
Everly French
Grade 5, Epiphany
Helpers: Iron man saves the world. Firefighters take out fires.
Ashton Fyfe
Grade 1, Grove
Becoming a superhero: Spider-Man is a teen named Peter Parker. Peter became Spider-Man when he was bitten by a radioactive spider. After he was bitten by the spider he found out he had powers. He's a good guy who saves people. His powers are super strength, and he shoots webs. I chose him because he's the best.
Ben Luna
Grade 3, Hudson
Workers: I am so happy for my grandpa because of how hard he works. My hero is my mom because she works at the hospital. My helper is Mrs. G because she helps us when we get hurt.
Hallie Greskoviak
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Mom, teachers: My mom is my hero. She helps me do my homework. My teachers are my heroes. They help me learn every day. Mr. Fisher is my PE teacher. He helps me do exercise to keep me healthy. Miss Cunningham is my art teacher. Because of her I learn how to paint. Doctors and nurses are my heroes in this time of COVID-19. They care for the sick people.
Noe Alovor
Grade 5, Northpoint
Hospital worker: My hero is a hospital worker because I hurt my ear. She helped me feel better. Then she made me happy. She made me happy because she helped it stop hurting. She put stuff on it. I felt better.
Callie Sparks
Grade 2, Oakdale
True hero: My true hero is Theodore Roosevelt. Before he became president, he loved nature and the many animals, bugs and trees. When he was president, he created national parks. He is carved on Mount Rushmore along with other presidents Americans admire.
Justin Kambhampati
Grade 3, Oakland
Big sister: My hero/idol is my big sister Annie. She is 17 years old and a senior in high school. She's who I look up to. One reason is her fashion. I really like the way she dresses, and it makes me want to get clothes like that. She has taught me how to do makeup and hair. Sometimes she does my makeup. We drive together in the car and get Starbucks together. Those are some of the best moments of my life!
Colleen Schultz
Grade 5, Prairieland
Encouragers: My family and friends are my heroes because they make me feel like I can do anything if I try. Like when my dad encouraged me to do taekwondo. That is why my family and friends are my heroes.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 3, Stevenson
Caregivers: One of my heroes is my mom. My brother has PBD (peroxisomal biogenesis disorder), and she works so hard to take care of us. She also was a co-chair of Harmony Park Project and is the board chair of the GFPD (Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders). Another hero is my nanny, Alexie. When we had to learn virtually in the spring, she helped my brother and me with e-learning. She even taught me long division!
Ellie Chapman
Grade 4, Benjamin
Mom: My hero is my mom. She helps me when I need help. She makes me happy when I am sad. And she loves me very much.
Reid Lenahan
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Family: My hero is my family because they are nice.
Olive Niebur
Grade 1, Epiphany
Takes care of me: My hero is my mom. She takes care of me every day. She is very kind to me, like my dad. She makes me food sometimes, too. She always makes sure I have everything when I go to school and helps me when I need help. She is very smart, too. She helps me if I am struggling or when I am confused.
Gianna Alvarez
Grade 3, Epiphany
Teaching character: My hero is my mom because she has taught me to be positive and not negative. My other hero is my cross country coach because he taught me to not give up.
Eva Zacharias
Grade 5, Epiphany
Good heroes: Mom and dad are my heroes because my dad is a firefighter. Mom is an eye doctor. And they teach me and help me. They are good heroes.
Garrett Curtis
Grade 3, Hudson
Vet helps dog: A hero is a veterinarian. My dog swallowed a rock and the veterinarian saved my dog. My dog is OK now. Veterinarians are good people.
Brody Unzicker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Hard worker: My dad is my hero. He is strong. He can lift heavy wood. He made a swing set for me. He takes care of our yard. He is a hard worker.
Carley Johnson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Helps me: My hero is my dad. He is my hero because he helps me when I have a problem. My dad is good at fixing machines. My dad is nice.
Payton Baugh
Grade 2, Oakdale
Smart man: Iron Man is my hero. He is very smart and makes cool things. One of my favorite inventions is his suit. The Iron Man suit is powered by a special light on his chest. This lets him shoot out lasers, send out rockets and fight bad guys. It is Iron Man’s job to protect the city from bad people and things. Sometimes he gets hurt while saving others. I am Iron Man!
Riley Richardson
Grade 3, Oakland School
Cool!: Heroes are helpful. Heroes can be very nice. They save lots of people. Heroes have cool super powers. Heroes are cool!
Corben Deacon
Grade 1, Prairieland
Parents are heroes: Two of my heroes are my mom and dad because they help me when I am in hard situations and hard times. They keep me safe when I don't feel secure, like when I don't feel safe somewhere or I don't feel comfortable. They also make me a more kind and caring person. They correct me when I make mistakes. They also help me stay confident when I am at a swim meet.
Sadie Skilondz
Grade 5, Prairieland
Best ever: My mom is a hero because she is helpful and kind. She is the best mom ever.
Ava Tullier
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Like me: My hero is Midoriya from "My Hero Academia." He is like me many ways. His hair is green, and that's my favorite color. He is a really good person to look up to.
Piper Holt
Grade 3, Epiphany
Want to be like dad: My hero is my dad because he likes to play hockey, and he taught me how to do CPR. He's very nice. He is a surgeon, and I am learning about the body from a book he gave me. I am memorizing a lot of bones like the patella, which is your kneecap, and a lot more.
Hudson Gebhart
Grade 5, Epiphany
Family of heroes: I have heroes in my family. My uncle is a police officer. My uncle protects us from people who do bad things. My uncle makes sure people follow the law. My papa was in Vietnam. My papa fought in the war. At the time of Vietnam, my papa lived in Hawaii. People in my family are amazing heroes.
Danny Rhoades
Grade 3, Hudson
Much love: My hero is my grandpa because he is a veteran. He also just tickles me. It's funny when he does it all the time. I love him so much. That's why I'm writing about him. He's really nice. He goes on bike rides with my sister and me all the time.
Ryen Glacinski
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Police: My hero is the police. They are my heroes because they give out tickets and arrest people for doing bad things. They eat doughnuts and drink coffee and work hard.
Prince Andrews
Grade 2, Oakdale
Great pitcher: My hero is Adam Wainwright. He is my hero because he is a great pitcher for the Cardinals. The Cardinals are my favorite baseball team. I love baseball, so I like Adam Wainwright.
Sam Hannel
Grade 5, Epiphany
