This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: If I had $100

Fun money: If I had $100, I would buy a season ticket to Fairview water park. I would also buy food. Last but not least, I would also buy Robux and V-bucks for video games.

Emir Ortiz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Help homeless: I would do the obvious and not spend it on myself. I would spend it on blankets and food for the homeless. I feel so bad for them. I would also try to make them smile because who knows when it was the last time that they smiled. I want to make a difference for them, and I hope you do the same!

Allie Cunningham

Grade 5, Prairieland

Help others: If I had $100, I would use it to give homeless children and grownups food and water and help them have a comfortable place to live in. I would also use it to let my dad go visit Donald Trump.

Rylee Hawkins

Grade 2, Olympia South

Lego Technic: If I had $100, I would buy the biggest Lego Technic ever! It would be a race car. I have the Porsche car, and it functions like a real vehicle! It is so fun to build because it is challenging. I would combine my money with the $100 and then be able to buy it. It would be awesome to get my hands on another.

Roger Zimmerman

Grade 3, Oakland

Share with sister: I would go shopping at the mall to buy snacks for my sister and I to share in the car. We would also buy drinks to have when we do our homework. I have fun with my sister; we talk to each other.

Hannah Mohammed

Grade 5, Northpoint

Buy lots: If I had $100, I would buy food, toys, guns, a playground, Legos and a Roblox guy.

Garrett Curtis

Grade 3, Hudson

Choices: If I had $100, I would go to the store and buy all of the stuff that I want. Or I would go to a fancy restaurant and spend it.

London Caffey

Grade 3, Calvary

Save, spend: If I had $100, I would save it so I could buy a house and a car. Or I would buy a keyboard, mouse and monitor screen.

Colin Dozier

Grade 5, Calvary

For the poor: If I had $100, I would give it to the poor.

Tyler Graham

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Cubs game: If I had $100, I would buy tickets to go to a Cubs game with my grandpa. Then we would go get pizza and ice cream. It would be so, so, so fun.

George Durako

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Cleaning: If I had $100, I would give some of the money to someone in need. But besides that, i would spend it on stuff for me like food and cleaning supplies because I love to clean. I would also just buy everything on the dollar menu. Then I would spend the last bit on college.

Jillian Adelman

Grade 5, St. Mary's

College funds: If I had $100, I would save it for college so I can have a college degree. You need lots of money to get into college. I would give the money to somebody else so they can go to college, too.

Justin Fernandez

Grade 2, Epiphany

Invest: If I had $100, I would ask my mom for $10 more for Walmart stock. Then once I had enough money I would buy more stocks and so on. Then once I’m rich, I’ll buy a puppy, a cat, a mansion and a lifetime supply of ice cream.

Mary Perinchery

Grade 5, Epiphany

Help mom: If I had $100, I would buy food because my family is big. It has eight people in it. My mom always buys it with her own money. She should use some of it for herself.

Apphia McCabe

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Help zoo: If I had $100, I would give the zoo half of the money. I would also get a car. I want a car because I want to drive. I will keep it in my garage.

Ryder Schultz

Grade 2, Oakdale

Merchandise: If I had $100, I would buy Dude Perfect merchandise. I would like a basketball, football or clothes from them. I like their merchandise because it represents them, and they are cool, funny, and they do hard trick shots. Also, I would go to Dairy Queen and buy myself some lunch with my friends.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 3, Oakdale

Good causes: If I had $100, I would give $50 to Home Sweet Home Ministries, and $50 to the Humane Society. They are good causes. They help people and animals find a good home.

Dean Armstrong

Grade 3, Stevenson

Questions: If I had $100, I would spend it on being an artist. What would you do if you had $100? I would go to a restaurant. Could I get a new car if I had $100?

Layla Bustle

Grade 1, Epiphany

Nerf gun: If I had $100, I would donate $50, and use the other $50 to buy a brand-new Nerf gun. Not the ones that shoot slow, blue and orange long bullets, but the one that flings yellow and swishy balls.

Jude Bordewick

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Save it: What would you do if you had $100? If I had that money, I would put some in the bank. I would put some in the bank because they give more money, and I would need that for when I’m older. With that money I would also buy some things for my family.

Lucas Layman

Grade 5, Prairieland

For a dog: If I had $100, I would buy a dog. I would also take that $100 to get dog food and a dog cage.

Cyniah Dortch

Grade 2, Oakdale

Spend it: If I had $100, I would buy candy. I would also buy cookies. I would also buy water.

Nathan Fiala

Grade 3, Hudson

Hard life: If I had $100, I would give it to the poor or homeless because most of them don’t have any money or food. Some of them don’t have a family, but some of them do, and that is really hard. So either would be really hard. That is what I would do with $100.

Cassie Young

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Make a difference: If I had the money, I would give all the money to support the homeless shelter because they deserve to have a home. I would help anywhere I could to try to make a difference.

Melinda Lawrence

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Clothing: If I had $100, I would give it to the poor. I would want them to spend it on clothing, so they could have clothes for all seasons.

Carter Wright

Grade 2, Epiphany

College: If I had $100, I would save it for my college tuition.

Andrew Haas

Grade 5, Epiphany

Lots of choices: If I had $100, I would buy a limo. I can also buy a house or school. I could buy a puppy. The name of the puppy would be Lilly.

Brooklyn McConnell

Grade 2, Jefferson Park