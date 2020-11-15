This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: If I had $100

More toys: If I had $100 I would buy only toys.

Isla Karch

Grade 1, Benjamin

Smart watch: If I had $100, I would buy a blazing smart watch because I always wanted to buy one. With it I can call my mom if I need help. If I am feeling bored, I can play video games. I can chat with my friends whenever I want to. If people are lost, I can just track them and help them get to their home.

Samarth Singh

Grade 3, Benjamin

Divide it up: If I had a $100, I would divide it into tens. I would go to the store and go to the snacks aisle and would spend $10 on that. Then I would look for some clothes and would spend $50 or less on that. Then I would go to the slime and art supplies aisle and spend as much money as I could on that.

Reagan Rudicil

Grade 4, Benjamin

Help the poor: If I had $100, I would give it to the poor so they can have food and water, and they can maybe buy a house. They can have everything they want. They can get stuffed animals, blankets and pillows with the rest of the money. They can buy a whole, entire pizza party.