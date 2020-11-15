This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: If I had $100

More toys: If I had $100 I would buy only toys.
Isla Karch
Grade 1, Benjamin
Smart watch: If I had $100, I would buy a blazing smart watch because I always wanted to buy one. With it I can call my mom if I need help. If I am feeling bored, I can play video games. I can chat with my friends whenever I want to. If people are lost, I can just track them and help them get to their home.
Samarth Singh
Grade 3, Benjamin
Divide it up: If I had a $100, I would divide it into tens. I would go to the store and go to the snacks aisle and would spend $10 on that. Then I would look for some clothes and would spend $50 or less on that. Then I would go to the slime and art supplies aisle and spend as much money as I could on that.
Reagan Rudicil
Grade 4, Benjamin
Help the poor: If I had $100, I would give it to the poor so they can have food and water, and they can maybe buy a house. They can have everything they want. They can get stuffed animals, blankets and pillows with the rest of the money. They can buy a whole, entire pizza party.
Addyson Spencer
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Star gazer: If I had $100, I would donate some of the money. I would also get popcorn. My friends and I would watch a movie. I would go to the store and get a tent to sleep in. But first, before I go to bed, I would buy a telescope and look at the stars.
Vivian Holdren
Grade3, Corpus Christi
Help sick children: If I had $100, I would give it to St. Jude. I would want them to use it to help the kids in the hospital. I would want them to buy medicine, too.
Will Hannel
Grade 2, Epiphany
Buy a pet: If I had $100, I would either buy a bunny or save up for a dog. My sibling and I have always wanted a pet. Our parents are fine with them; they just don’t want to spend the money or have to take care of them while we’re at school. We’ve figured out a solution, so now all that’s left is the money.
Anne Herr
Grade 5, Epiphany
Creatures: If I had $100, I will buy a Pegasus and a unicorn.
Emery Rappleyea
Grade 1, Grove
Helper: What I would do with $100 is I would give it to homeless people.
Saheli Sura
Grade 2, Grove
Help others: If I had $100 I would give $50 to homeless people so that they can buy food, a shelter, and to stay healthy during this time. The other $50 would go to the cancer association so that the families of people who have cancer can pay for their treatment.
McKinley Dennison
Grade 4, Grove
Travel time: If I had $100, I would ride a plane or buy a wiggle scooter. I would buy a car and buy an airplane. I would buy a plane so I could ride it forever.
Luke Koetters
Grade 1, Home school
Scooter around: I would buy an electric scooter. I would ride it to my friend’s house and around the neighborhood. It would make traveling easier.
Alaina Kelley
Grade 3, Hudson
Art supplies: If I had $100, I would buy markers, paint supplies, paper, colored pencils, crayons, oil pastels. And I also would buy a giant stuffed elephant. I love to do art. Do you? I think it is fun.
Hattie Meiss
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Play games: I would buy a Roblox game. I play by myself. I am a good player!
L.T. Howard
Grade 3, Northpoint
Playtime fun: If I had $100, I would like to get two big Nerf guns and play Nerf war with my little brother. I would also like to get a lot of tiny Lego cars and get one big Lego building and make a Lego city.
Ishanth Prabakaran
Grade 4, Northpoint
Make videos: If I had $100, I would become a YouTuber because I want to. I would use the money to buy a camera because I will need a camera to make videos. I really want to be a YouTuber because I think it will be fun. I will make Fortnite videos.
Jackson Taylor
Grade 2, Oakdale
Treats, savings: If I had $100, I would go to Dollar tree and would buy glow sticks, balloons, toys, a whole lot of candy and gum. I would also save some of my money.
Narcell Robinson
Grade 3, Oakdale
Help Mom: If I had $100, I would help my mom with the house because bills are expensive.
Karsyn Greyer
Grade 2, Parkside
College fund: If I had $100, I would save for college. I want to save because I think my education is more useful than things that you buy at the store. Plus, education pays off because you get clever, intelligent, and it helps you every day. Even though it may be pricey, in the end it’s worth it. Education is very important, and knowledge is power.
Arian Sabu
Grade 5, Prairieland
Share it: If I had $100, I would donate half. Then I would buy some new toys for my dog. With the money I had left, I would save up the money until I get $1,000, and then I would donate it to my school.
Gabrielle Hartrich
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Take a ride: If I had a $100 I would rent a Tesla for the day because I love Teslas. I would also get stuff to do art with because I love art. I would also get slime supplies.
Gabby Merilatt
Grade 4, Benjamin
Shop to give: If I had $100, I would buy blankets, socks, food, gloves, hats, shoes, pants, long-sleeved shirts and Chapstick and donate all that stuff to the poor. If I had any extra money, I would also donate that money.
Gwyneth Kelley
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Cool bike: If I had $100, I would spend it. I would buy a cool bike. The bike would have gears on it. It would go very fast.
Logan Nagel
Grade 2, Epiphany
Future plans: If I had $100, I would save it for college. I would take a class in advanced science and space aeronautics. Later I would join the Air Force, become a test pilot, join NASA and be the first one to Mars.
Luke Henehan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Give to others: If I had 100 dollars, I would give it to the orphanage and charity Toys for Tots. I would give the orphanage my money so they can get toys, food, beds, blankets and rooms for each child! I would give Toys for Tots my money because I want Toys for Tots to get toys for the kids who don’t have toys.
Lyla Kirchner
Grade 3, Hudson
Fire truck: If I had $100, I would get a fire truck to play with my other fire truck. I love my toy fire truck. My mom liked to play with me and my fire truck.
Rafael Brown
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
New doll: If I had $100, I would give it to Mom. She would buy me a Barbie doll. We would go to Walmart.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 4, Northpoint
Money for food: If I had $100 I would, give it to the poor so they have money to buy food.
Enrique Dominguez
Grade 2, Oakdale
Shopping spree: If I had $100, I would buy a Lego set. Then I would get ear buds. Third, I would get an American Girl doll. With the rest of my money, I would go on a big, big shopping spree.
Leah Bowman
Grade 3, Oakdale
Become a pro: I would buy a hoverboard and learn to use it well. I have seen one of my friends ride one. It was so cool to watch so I wanted a hoverboard for myself. It looks easy to ride, but it's hard. You need perfect balance to ride on one. If I practice, I could soon be a pro at it.
Megha Sai Sri Gogula
Grade 3, Oakland
Happy time: If I had $100 I would buy a Happy Meal. I would also buy a Raichu toy.
Edder Diaz Garcia
Grade 2, Parkside
Buy things: If I had $100 I would buy a lot of things! I would get a lot of toys. I would get an iPhone. I would get a lot of books.
Quinn Dobson
Grade 1, Prairieland
Fundraiser: If I had $100 to spend on or make anything, I would make a website. Not just an ordinary website. This website would be a fundraiser and donation website. The goal for the website would be for at least one person to donate in every country in the world. We would have a total goal of raising $100,000. Eventually, we can start making the world a better place.
Gavin Basalay
Grade 5, Prairieland
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!