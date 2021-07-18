This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: If I had $100

Plans: If I had $100 I would buy a VCR, a tree seed (to make a treehouse) and a flashlight. The flashlight would be for some light for my treehouse so I would be able to tell scary stories and a VCR to watch some of my mom's old tapes in my treehouse.

Victoria Ramirez

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

A lot of money: To me $100 is a lot of money. Most might buy things with it, but I would want to donate to charities because I want to help people (and animals). The charities I would donate to are children's hospitals because I want to help kids that are sick so they can get better. I would also donate to a vet because I love animals.

Colleen Schultz

Grade 5, Prairieland

Puppy: I could buy a lot with $100. I would buy a puppy. I would get him a cage. I would buy dog bones. I would take care of my puppy.

Miles Deacon

Grade 2, Prairieland

Dinosaurs: If I had $100, I would buy lots of dinosaur toys. I could probably get six or seven because they cost about $10 or $15. The dinos are different and all medium-sized. Dinosaurs are my favorite because they are deadly and funny. They are very interesting to learn about. My favorite dino toys are the Untamed Dinosaurs. These plastic dinosaurs make sounds and move their heads around.

Riley Richardson

Grade 3, Oakland

Video games: If I had $100 I would buy XBox games. I would buy the "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars" games. I would play my new games with my brother.

Aadi Avala

Grade 2, Northpoint

Toys, movies: If I had $100, I would buy lots and lots of toys. I would buy one toy for my sister. I would go to the movies and watch a movie. I would buy treats at the movies, popcorn, Smarties, Skittles and pink and red Starbursts.

Kaitlin Ehrstein

Kindergarten, Northpoint

Doing the math: If I had $100, first I would buy a remote control car; that would be $20. I’d get a nice pair of shoes for $30. I would get a couple of packs of Pokemon cards for $10, and I would buy a couple Pokemon cards on Amazon for $40. I would love to have $100.

Danny Rhoades

Grade 3, Hudson

Feed animals: If I get $100, I will get a job at the zoo to feed the animals.

Gemma Smith

Grade 3, Calvary

Give it away: If I had $100 I would donate it to charity. I would give it to children with cancer because my grandpa has cancer. And I just want to help people in need.

Macy Hunziker

Grade 5, Calvary

Lightsaber: If I had $100, I would buy a $30 Star Wars double-bladed lightsaber that changes color and splits into two lightsabers. After that I would have $70, so I might get a gift for my mom and dad. If I had any money left, I'd probably get a cool toy or a Baby Yoda blanket and stuffed animal.

Bobby Casali

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Save: If I had $100, I would save up to $10,000, and I will buy a new car that costs $10 billion. I will save up for the new car and a home.

Clayton Glowacki

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Camping plans: If I had $100 I would go to Dick’s Sporting Goods and buy a tent and a sleeping bag so I can go camping in the woods. Then I would spend the rest of the money for the poor.

Leo Wurth

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Gift: If I had $100, I would buy and LOL. I would like the one with the purple dress. I would like to buy it for my sister. I would hope she would like it.

Cecilia Kinate

Grade 2, Epiphany

Half and half: If I had $100, I would spend half and save half. I would spend the half on a net for hitting baseballs into. I would save the other half so I have it for when I am older.

Evan Easton

Grade 5, Calvary

Tablet: If I had $100, I would buy a tablet. If I had leftover money, then I would buy games. I would buy six or 10. Then I would play them.

Ezra Carroll

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Rabbits: If I had $100, I would buy two rabbits because my brother and I really like rabbits. I like brown rabbits.

Arione Marks

Grade 2, Oakdale

Play games: If I had $100, I would get a YouTube channel. I would play board games with family and friends on it.

Jase Ginder

Grade 3, Oakdale

Buy lots: I would buy lots of toys from stores. I would buy lots of food. I would buy lots of shirts.

Elijah Sanborn

Grade 1, Epiphany

Pet llama: If I had $100, I would buy a llama and save the rest.

Jocelyn Hoffman

Grade 4, Washington

Help others: If I had $100, I would buy food for the homeless. I would buy some candy. I would also buy a puppy. I would buy dog food and cat food to give to the pet shelter.

Amora McCombs

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Only one need: One hundred dollars is like a fortune to a kid. With $100 I would buy wireless headphones. I despise when I’m watching my phone with headphones and the wires get in the way. Nonetheless, I don’t need tons of money, so with the leftovers I would probably give it to my family. You can do a million things with $100, but that’s all I would do.

Harrison Pope

Grade 5, Prairieland

For others: If I had $100, I would donate it all to charity. There are people who need it. I can take care of myself. They need it more. Charity is when people don’t have a home or family to help. Charities in our town include the Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity. They would use the money for food or clothes.

Easton Greenlee

Grade 3, Oakland

Toys: With $100 I would buy toys. I like slime and Barbies. I go to Dollar Tree.

Angelina Novy

Grade 3, Northpoint

Split it: If I had $100, I would donate half to charity, and I would buy all the toys I could buy with what was left. If I had $100 and couldn't buy a toy, I would buy a telescope. What would you do?

Ben Luna

Grade 3, Hudson

Those in need: If I had $100, I would give the money to the church so they can give it to people in need.

Annabel Snyder

Grade 3, Calvary

Video game: If I had $100, I would buy Madden 10. That is a video game on the PlayStation 4.

Myles Hartzler

Grade 5, Calvary

Season pass: If I had $100, I would probably get a season pass for Indiana Beach Boardwalk Resort and a lot of candy. I would maybe buy a Nintendo Switch game, but only if I had any money left over. Instead, I would probably buy a nice, juicy bacon burger from Five Guys.

Armando Juarez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

The poor: If I had $100, I would give it to the church because it is for the poor.

Eloise Yaklich

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Legos: If I had $100, I would get a lot of Lego sets. I would like to build Legos all day.

Brendan Cleer

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Give, save: If I had $100, I would save some of it and give some of it away. I would save it for a fun Nintendo Switch to play a lot of games. Then I would give some to the hungry poor people to buy food.

Max Herr

Grade 2, Epiphany

Mansion: If I had $100, I would buy a mansion. The whole middle floor would be all the rooms I own. The top floor would be where my sister lives, and the main floor is where my parents would live. I would put a bowling alley and a mall in my closet. I would put a dance studio in one of the rooms.

Faith Young

Grade 5, Epiphany

Can’t do it now: If I had $100, I would spend some. I would save some, too. Also I would give some to homeless people, too. But I don’t have $100, so I don’t plan to do that anytime soon.

Nolan Walker

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Stuffed animal: If I had $100, I would buy a humongous stuffed animal. I will cuddle him every night. I will have Olive Garden every night. It is $50. I will order chicken strips and macaroni and cheese.

Grayson Debolt

Grade 2, Oakdale

Share: If I had $100, I would help others by giving them $20 each.

Bella Swaney

Grade 3, Oakdale

Cars: I will buy Hot Wheels. I will get some Hot Wheels with my $100. I will buy new toys.

Hudson Eickhorst

Grade 1, Epiphany

Shop, play: If I had $100, I would go shopping in downtown Bloomington. I would look at all of the cute clothes and fun toys in each shop, buy a few things, and then I would get some lunch. Then, to end my day, I would go to a big theme park or carnival and buy as many tokens that I can get with the leftover money from shopping.

Natalie Krylowicz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s