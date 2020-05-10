This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Moms
editor's pick

This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Moms

{{featured_button_text}}

Important things: My mom is special because she does lots of important things for me. She makes food, washes dishes, teaches me stuff like clock, reading and writing paragraphs, too! She takes care of me when I’m sick, and sometimes she plays with me, too! Even though she scolds me, she it still important to me.

Anusha Singh

Grade 1, Benjamin

Favorite person: My mom is the person I like the most. I can’t imagine anyone like her. My mom always helps me and my brother with projects or hard homework. She always appreciates my work.

Sharveshkumar Sathishkumar

Grade 3, Benjamin

Here for us: Moms are really helpful. They do lots of things for us. They also help us do our homework sometimes. Moms make us happy when we're sad, and they're here for us when we need them.

Rosa Miles

Grade 2, Cedar Ridge  

Make you happy: Moms make you feel better when you're sad or don't feel good. They also work so hard to make you happy. Also, moms are very, very kind.

Zahori Ojeda

Grade 4, Cedar Ridge

There for you: Mom cooks for you. Mom loves you. Mom works with you. Mom cares for you. Mom is always going to be there for you no matter what happens. Mom is going to risk her life for you.

Kylie Runyon

Grade 5, Cedar Ridge

Go for walks: My mom is nice. My mom loves me. I like to play with my mom. My mom likes to go on walks.

Theo Allen

Grade 1, Colene Hoose

Doing fun things: My Mom is the best mom in the world. My mom lets me stay up and watch movies. My mom lets us get ice cream a lot. My mom lets us go on walks around the lake. She helps me finish all my homework. When I’m bored she asks if I want to do something.

Josh Lowry

Grade 4, Corpus Christi

Reads to me: My mom is nice. She takes me for ice cream at Gene’s. She likes to read with me, too.

Jack Wey

Grade 1, Epiphany

Kind and helpful: Moms are kind. They are also helpful and they love you.

Austin Koch

Grade 3, Epiphany

Fun things to do: My mom works all day for us. She is our teacher and teaches five kids all day. She even plans really fun activities for us. One time after e-learning mom took our family hiking. Even on rainy days our mom has something fun planned for us. Thanks, Mom!

Agnes Head

Grade 4, Epiphany

Mom the athlete: My mom is the best mom. She is a good cook and keeps our house clean and takes care of us. She is special because she can hit home runs and make three pointers! I love my mom.

Henry Kostelnick

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Deserves love: First, my mom loves me so much that I have to hug her. Next, my dad and I cook together, like cookies and cupcakes. My mom likes it. Last, my mom is so caring to the heart, and one more thing: She helps everyone in need. She deserves all the love she can get.

Megan Keeran

Grade 2, Lexington

Do a lot: Our moms do a lot for us. They make food for us. They buy clothes. They also help us in out studies. Moms are the best.

Priyansh Sarkar

Grade 2, Northpoint

Mom's Day: Mom's Day traditionally involves giving moms presents! Mom's Day was started in 1908. Anna Jarvis started Mom's Day in the U.S. Mom's Day is celebrated in many different ways. I can't wait to give my mom breakfast in bed and presents!

Seamus Parishmeyer

Grade 2, Oakdale  

Funny and nice: My mom is a very hard worker. She also helps us with our schoolwork. My mom is awesome. My mom is funny and nice.

Ginger Kardas

Grade 2, Oakland

Great qualities: Patient, kind, best friend. She has many great qualities just like these. My mama takes very good care of me. She cooks and feeds me, provides shelter, makes sure I'm doing the right thing and plays with me! We love spending time together!

Zoey Godbey

Grade 3, Oakland 

Cool moms: Moms are cool. Moms do stuff that dads don't. My mom is the best mom ever! Last night my mom, dad, two sisters and I had a campfire. Mom also cooks dinner. It's very yummy. She helps us with schoolwork. We do lots of math, reading and writing. She also helps me set up my Zoom meetings. My mom is the best mom ever!

Hailey Kardas

Grade 4, Oakland

One I love: My mom is the one I love. I am happy because she does crafts with me and is really nice. I love her very much.

Rylee Hawkins

Grade 1, Olympia South

Happy Mother's Day: Mommy, I like your hair. You give the best hugs. Thank you for cooking and playing with me. You’re such a great teacher at home. I want to spend the whole day with you and hope you have a good Mother’s Day. I love you so much.

Aiden Reed

Kindergarten, Parkside

Makes me happy: My mom is awesome. She always comes to me in the morning and she makes me happy. On all of my birthdays she makes them perfect. She is the best mom ever!

Asher Smith

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Loves whole family: My mom loves me. When we watch a movie, she sits by me. She plays chess with me. She kisses me a lot. My mom loves my whole family.

Corben Deacon

Kindergarten, Prairieland

Nurse and hero: Mom is my hero. Mom is a hero because she is a nurse. Mom helps people. Mom takes care of babies. I bet you wish your mom was a nurse.

Miles Deacon

Grade 1, Prairieland

Amazing mom: My mom is amazing. I could write a ton of sentences of why my mom is amazing. I will tell you some. She is amazing because she makes our lunch, she cleans stuff up, she cuddles with me, she goes to the store, and she keeps us healthy. My favorite thing about her is she loves me.

Jaden Schumacher

Grade 2, Prairieland

Hugs and kisses: My mom is very special to me. She loves me very much. She gives me lots of hugs and kisses. Out of nowhere she lands a kiss on me! My mom loves to laugh, especially when I tell her funny jokes.

Maggie Sturgeon

Grade 3, Prairieland 

Hard worker: When I think of my mom, I think of how hard she works. Even with the distraction of me and my 4-year-old brother. She tried to keep me on schedule while working and in school. Every day she makes all of my meals. I try to help her as much as I can, from setting the table to helping make the meal. I love her.

Logan Moran

Grade 4, Prairieland

All her heart: Our moms are a great part of our lives. They take care of you from when we are born until college. My mom is super sweet, caring and loving. She loves me with all her heart, and I love her with mine. I’m so grateful to have such a smart and devoted mother. Without her, I quite frankly would not know where I would be.

Griffin McGrew

Grade 5, Prairieland

Help with Legos: My mom helps me. She helps me with Legos. She teaches me. My mom plays games with me. I love my mom.

Zach Bogner

Kindergarten, Towanda

Snuggles and more: My mom is special because she snuggles with me. She says "I love you." She feeds me. Mom gave birth to me. She takes me places.

Alyssa Peterson

Grade 2, Trinity Lutheran

Spending time: I love spending time with my mom. Sometimes we bake tasty treats together. My mom also helps me out with my homework. I like to draw and color with her. We like to ride our bikes together. She is very kind and funny. She is the best mom in the world and I love her a lot.

Ellie Chapman

Grade 3, Benjamin

Never give up: My mom is respectful, kind and sweet, and she never gives up. If I give up in something she tells me to never give up and keep trying because I’m going to nail this. She’s always there for me.

Andrea Herrera Vega

Grade 4, Cedar Ridge

We love mom: My mom is cute, nice and smart. I like to play basketball, and she cooks food. She does everything for us! We love mom!

Mason Whitcomb

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

What she loves: My mom is the best cook. She loves animals. My mom also loves to shop. She also really loves sloths and coffee. She loves her children and her fuzzy children/pets.

Ava Peplinski

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Kisses me good night: I love my mom. I like to hug her. She kisses me good night. Her hair smells nice. My mom is the best! 

Isaac Baird

Grade 1, Prairieland

Help in hard times: I love my mom because she gives me food. She takes me places to visit. She plays fun games with me. Mom helps me during hard times. I love my mom.

Evan Schumacher

Grade 2, Prairieland

Next topic: Summer

Summer is a time for sunny days, vacations, picnics, Fourth of July fireworks and trips to the park and the pool. Write and draw about what you like about summer.    

Deadline: May 18

Published: May 31

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Be part of Flying Horse

Even though schools are closed, students still can submit items to Flying Horse. Email them to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com or mail them to The …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News