This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Moms

Important things: My mom is special because she does lots of important things for me. She makes food, washes dishes, teaches me stuff like clock, reading and writing paragraphs, too! She takes care of me when I’m sick, and sometimes she plays with me, too! Even though she scolds me, she it still important to me.
Anusha Singh
Grade 1, Benjamin
Favorite person: My mom is the person I like the most. I can’t imagine anyone like her. My mom always helps me and my brother with projects or hard homework. She always appreciates my work.
Sharveshkumar Sathishkumar
Grade 3, Benjamin
Here for us: Moms are really helpful. They do lots of things for us. They also help us do our homework sometimes. Moms make us happy when we're sad, and they're here for us when we need them.
Rosa Miles
Grade 2, Cedar Ridge
Make you happy: Moms make you feel better when you're sad or don't feel good. They also work so hard to make you happy. Also, moms are very, very kind.
Zahori Ojeda
Grade 4, Cedar Ridge
There for you: Mom cooks for you. Mom loves you. Mom works with you. Mom cares for you. Mom is always going to be there for you no matter what happens. Mom is going to risk her life for you.
Kylie Runyon
Grade 5, Cedar Ridge
Go for walks: My mom is nice. My mom loves me. I like to play with my mom. My mom likes to go on walks.
Theo Allen
Grade 1, Colene Hoose
Doing fun things: My Mom is the best mom in the world. My mom lets me stay up and watch movies. My mom lets us get ice cream a lot. My mom lets us go on walks around the lake. She helps me finish all my homework. When I’m bored she asks if I want to do something.
Josh Lowry
Grade 4, Corpus Christi
Reads to me: My mom is nice. She takes me for ice cream at Gene’s. She likes to read with me, too.
Jack Wey
Grade 1, Epiphany
Kind and helpful: Moms are kind. They are also helpful and they love you.
Austin Koch
Grade 3, Epiphany
Fun things to do: My mom works all day for us. She is our teacher and teaches five kids all day. She even plans really fun activities for us. One time after e-learning mom took our family hiking. Even on rainy days our mom has something fun planned for us. Thanks, Mom!
Agnes Head
Grade 4, Epiphany
Mom the athlete: My mom is the best mom. She is a good cook and keeps our house clean and takes care of us. She is special because she can hit home runs and make three pointers! I love my mom.
Henry Kostelnick
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Deserves love: First, my mom loves me so much that I have to hug her. Next, my dad and I cook together, like cookies and cupcakes. My mom likes it. Last, my mom is so caring to the heart, and one more thing: She helps everyone in need. She deserves all the love she can get.
Megan Keeran
Grade 2, Lexington
Do a lot: Our moms do a lot for us. They make food for us. They buy clothes. They also help us in out studies. Moms are the best.
Priyansh Sarkar
Grade 2, Northpoint
Mom's Day: Mom's Day traditionally involves giving moms presents! Mom's Day was started in 1908. Anna Jarvis started Mom's Day in the U.S. Mom's Day is celebrated in many different ways. I can't wait to give my mom breakfast in bed and presents!
Seamus Parishmeyer
Grade 2, Oakdale
Funny and nice: My mom is a very hard worker. She also helps us with our schoolwork. My mom is awesome. My mom is funny and nice.
Ginger Kardas
Grade 2, Oakland
Great qualities: Patient, kind, best friend. She has many great qualities just like these. My mama takes very good care of me. She cooks and feeds me, provides shelter, makes sure I'm doing the right thing and plays with me! We love spending time together!
Zoey Godbey
Grade 3, Oakland
Cool moms: Moms are cool. Moms do stuff that dads don't. My mom is the best mom ever! Last night my mom, dad, two sisters and I had a campfire. Mom also cooks dinner. It's very yummy. She helps us with schoolwork. We do lots of math, reading and writing. She also helps me set up my Zoom meetings. My mom is the best mom ever!
Hailey Kardas
Grade 4, Oakland
One I love: My mom is the one I love. I am happy because she does crafts with me and is really nice. I love her very much.
Rylee Hawkins
Grade 1, Olympia South
Happy Mother's Day: Mommy, I like your hair. You give the best hugs. Thank you for cooking and playing with me. You’re such a great teacher at home. I want to spend the whole day with you and hope you have a good Mother’s Day. I love you so much.
Aiden Reed
Kindergarten, Parkside
Makes me happy: My mom is awesome. She always comes to me in the morning and she makes me happy. On all of my birthdays she makes them perfect. She is the best mom ever!
Asher Smith
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Loves whole family: My mom loves me. When we watch a movie, she sits by me. She plays chess with me. She kisses me a lot. My mom loves my whole family.
Corben Deacon
Kindergarten, Prairieland
Nurse and hero: Mom is my hero. Mom is a hero because she is a nurse. Mom helps people. Mom takes care of babies. I bet you wish your mom was a nurse.
Miles Deacon
Grade 1, Prairieland
Amazing mom: My mom is amazing. I could write a ton of sentences of why my mom is amazing. I will tell you some. She is amazing because she makes our lunch, she cleans stuff up, she cuddles with me, she goes to the store, and she keeps us healthy. My favorite thing about her is she loves me.
Jaden Schumacher
Grade 2, Prairieland
Hugs and kisses: My mom is very special to me. She loves me very much. She gives me lots of hugs and kisses. Out of nowhere she lands a kiss on me! My mom loves to laugh, especially when I tell her funny jokes.
Maggie Sturgeon
Grade 3, Prairieland
Hard worker: When I think of my mom, I think of how hard she works. Even with the distraction of me and my 4-year-old brother. She tried to keep me on schedule while working and in school. Every day she makes all of my meals. I try to help her as much as I can, from setting the table to helping make the meal. I love her.
Logan Moran
Grade 4, Prairieland
All her heart: Our moms are a great part of our lives. They take care of you from when we are born until college. My mom is super sweet, caring and loving. She loves me with all her heart, and I love her with mine. I’m so grateful to have such a smart and devoted mother. Without her, I quite frankly would not know where I would be.
Griffin McGrew
Grade 5, Prairieland
Help with Legos: My mom helps me. She helps me with Legos. She teaches me. My mom plays games with me. I love my mom.
Zach Bogner
Kindergarten, Towanda
Snuggles and more: My mom is special because she snuggles with me. She says "I love you." She feeds me. Mom gave birth to me. She takes me places.
Alyssa Peterson
Grade 2, Trinity Lutheran
Spending time: I love spending time with my mom. Sometimes we bake tasty treats together. My mom also helps me out with my homework. I like to draw and color with her. We like to ride our bikes together. She is very kind and funny. She is the best mom in the world and I love her a lot.
Ellie Chapman
Grade 3, Benjamin
Never give up: My mom is respectful, kind and sweet, and she never gives up. If I give up in something she tells me to never give up and keep trying because I’m going to nail this. She’s always there for me.
Andrea Herrera Vega
Grade 4, Cedar Ridge
We love mom: My mom is cute, nice and smart. I like to play basketball, and she cooks food. She does everything for us! We love mom!
Mason Whitcomb
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
What she loves: My mom is the best cook. She loves animals. My mom also loves to shop. She also really loves sloths and coffee. She loves her children and her fuzzy children/pets.
Ava Peplinski
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Kisses me good night: I love my mom. I like to hug her. She kisses me good night. Her hair smells nice. My mom is the best!
Isaac Baird
Grade 1, Prairieland
Help in hard times: I love my mom because she gives me food. She takes me places to visit. She plays fun games with me. Mom helps me during hard times. I love my mom.
Evan Schumacher
Grade 2, Prairieland
