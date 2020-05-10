This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Moms

Miles Deacon

Grade 1, Prairieland

Amazing mom: My mom is amazing. I could write a ton of sentences of why my mom is amazing. I will tell you some. She is amazing because she makes our lunch, she cleans stuff up, she cuddles with me, she goes to the store, and she keeps us healthy. My favorite thing about her is she loves me.

Jaden Schumacher

Grade 2, Prairieland

Hugs and kisses: My mom is very special to me. She loves me very much. She gives me lots of hugs and kisses. Out of nowhere she lands a kiss on me! My mom loves to laugh, especially when I tell her funny jokes.

Maggie Sturgeon

Grade 3, Prairieland

Hard worker: When I think of my mom, I think of how hard she works. Even with the distraction of me and my 4-year-old brother. She tried to keep me on schedule while working and in school. Every day she makes all of my meals. I try to help her as much as I can, from setting the table to helping make the meal. I love her.

Logan Moran

Grade 4, Prairieland