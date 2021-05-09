This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Moms

Works hard: My mom is a hard worker! She is a teacher. She likes coffee.

Anne Taber

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Two to love: I have two moms. My biological mom is caring. She loves me. She cares for me, and we even say "I love you" so much. My foster mom is nice, too. She lets me play outside. And she loves me, too.

Pheenix Miller

Grade 2, Stevenson

Protective: I know you can get mad at your mom for not letting you do something. But no matter how much she’s mad at you, she will always love you. I hope you will still love her because she’s done so much for you. Moms can sometimes be a little overprotective, but they just want you to stay safe, and they will do anything for you.

Gabrielle Hartrich

Grade 5, St. Mary’s