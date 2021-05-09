This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Moms

Works hard: My mom is a hard worker! She is a teacher. She likes coffee.
Anne Taber
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Two to love: I have two moms. My biological mom is caring. She loves me. She cares for me, and we even say "I love you" so much. My foster mom is nice, too. She lets me play outside. And she loves me, too.
Pheenix Miller
Grade 2, Stevenson
Protective: I know you can get mad at your mom for not letting you do something. But no matter how much she’s mad at you, she will always love you. I hope you will still love her because she’s done so much for you. Moms can sometimes be a little overprotective, but they just want you to stay safe, and they will do anything for you.
Gabrielle Hartrich
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Mom’s smile: A quote says that “Happiness is seeing your mother smile,” and when I see my mom smile, I do feel content. Every day she stays organized and teaches me to be organized as well. She cleans my room, she cleans the house, she does her schoolwork and every day I just don’t understand how she does all of it in one day.
Arian Sabu
Grade 5, Prairieland
Good mom: I love my mom. She is a good mom. I love her.
Calvin Keller
Grade 2, Oakdale
Spirit lives on: My mom was an amazing woman and mother. She was tough, hardworking and kind. We loved to travel and be outside. In 2017, she was diagnosed with cancer, and in 2019, she passed away. Her spirit lives on.
Zach Rudin
Grade 5, Northpoint
Together: My mom reads good books to me. I like playing games with my mom. I watch TV with my mom. My mom is great!
Rishi Putti
Grade 4, Northpoint
Best friend: My mom is the most fun mom I’ve ever met. When you are sad, she makes a joke to make you feel better. My mom and I like to snuggle together. My mom’s favorite colors are black and gray. My mom is my best friend.
Adam Sigler
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
To Mom: Mom, you do so much work. You make us food. You quit your job for us, Mom. If you were not there, I wouldn’t even be born. You help us whenever we need help. I love you, Mom.
Aaradhya Sunkari
Grade 1, Grove
Seamstress: My mom loves to sew and make shirts. She loves to sew masks, and she makes really pretty vinyl designed shirts. My family has a lot of masks made by her. I wear them a lot to school. I have worn many of her shirts for my birthday. My mom has made good memories with these things.
Jordan Wingate
Grade 5, Epiphany
Be the best: Moms are awesome. They are always looking after you. Your mom helps you be the best person you can be. One of the reasons I love my mom is she always is helping me understand things. I never in the world want another mom.
Luca Rossi
Grade 3, Epiphany
Funny: My mom works a lot. Sometimes she works from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. I have baseball games then, so she can’t really go. Sometimes she gets off early so she can go. She is also very funny. On the weekend when I am tired, she sings, “Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew, who wants a Mountain Dew?”
Rollie Carter
Grade 2, Epiphany
Never does: My mom likes green. My mom is the best. She loves getting to relax, but she never does.
Connor Biddle
Grade 1, Epiphany
Favorite person: My mom is my favorite person. My mom does lots of things with me. She plays video games with me, teaches me how to cook, and takes me shopping. My mom is nice. She has red hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. My mom does lots of chores. For example, she does a lot of dishes and laundry.
Paisley Eidenmiller
Grade 3, Delavan
Best mom ever: I love my mom so much, and she loves me, too. We play games and do art together. She plans the best birthday parties. She goes to all my softball games in the summer. She is just the best mom ever.
Natalie Carlock
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Play catch: I love my mom because she bakes the best muffins. Also because she loves to play catch with me. I love my mom.
Mark Stanko
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Spreads kindness: I love my mom. My mom spreads kindness to the town, and I help her. My mother always helps people when they need it so she’s basically a friend to everyone. Another thing I love about my mama is she is a very talented cook. Finally, I love her because she will do whatever we want. So I think mothers deserve to have Mother’s Day.
Bo Frederick
Grade 4, Centennial
Helpful: My mom is really nice and helpful. She helps me if I’m sad or mad.
Zeke Ranson
Grade 5, Calvary
Plays: My mom is nice. She helps me when I need help. She likes to play pingpong.
Enzo Gannaway
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Takes care: I love my mom so much because she takes care of me, gets me clothes and toys. I don’t know what life would be like without her.
Amarion Smith
Grade 2, Stevenson
Loving, caring: Moms are a loving, caring and gentle kind of people who will do anything to protect their children. My mom, for example, is willing to let me use her as an excuse to get out of a bad situation. Moms can also get angry at their child like a mama bear can get mad at her cubs for going somewhere they are not supposed to.
Armando Juarez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Magnificent: You push yourself back and forth on a swing. You hear it squeaking because of how old and rusty it is. You look behind you and see someone familiar. Your dad? Your friend? No. Your magnificent mom. My mom is like a big bear. She is powerful and protective. She helps me when I’m in a pickle, and she is always there for me.
Zoe Kaupas
Grade 5, Prairieland
Sweets together: My mom is nice. My mom and I go to Dunkin Donuts in the morning. She gets a latte. I get a strawberry doughnut. My mom and I like ice cream. She likes getting something with Oreos. I like getting chocolate ice cream.
Ryder Schultz
Grade 2, Oakdale
Play with dog: I love my mom! We play with the dog.
Angeline Novy
Grade 3, Northpoint
Awesome: My mom is 35 years old. She makes the best tacos. I love my mommy. She likes to play fun board games. She also likes to read books. She mostly sits on the corner of the couch because she said she wants to sit there. She is awesome. She likes to snuggle up with our dog on the couch in her corner.
Nolan Walker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Amazing: My mom cooks yummy meals. She is amazing because she plays with me and reads books for me. I like to dance with her. I think she is my best friend.
Mishika Rout
Grade 1, Grove
Baker, cook: My mom’s mom is the baker in the family. My mom is the cook and baker. If you ask my grandma for a treat, she’ll get it for you. My 5-year-old sister asked for a lollipop for her birthday, and she got a lollipop bigger than your palm. My mom makes amazing food. We normally have pizza on Friday and breakfast on Saturday.
Agnes Head
Grade 5, Epiphany
Great things: Moms are very special people. Moms do many things for you like paying and buying stuff for you. She also gives you many other things that you need. Sadly, other kids sometimes don’t have one. Moms do great things.
Gaven Rossi
Grade 3, Epiphany
Hugger: My mom is very loving. She loves us a lot. She gives us hugs every time she leaves for work. She also gives us hugs when we go to bed. I love my mom a lot.
Liam Casper
Grade 2, Epiphany
Reads to her: I love my mom because she cleans for my whole family. I always read to her at bedtime. She got money so we could go to Disney World. I love you, Mom.
Pryor Hughs
Grade 1, Epiphany
Ideas: Here are some great things to do for your mom, and a tip for Mother’s Day. Only do what your mom likes. Moms should be rewarded on your birthday for how hard they worked to make you. Get her a present she’ll really enjoy. Moms should be appreciated by doing whatever they want you to do or whenever they want you to do it.
Alison Barton
Grade 3, Delavan
Lots of love: I love my mom because she takes good care of me. She makes the best breakfast. I love my mom because she says I am a good kid. I love my mom because she is the best mom ever.
Andrea Certa
Grade 2, Corpus Christi