This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Music

Grade 4, Prairieland

Piano and oboe: Piano is one of my favorite things to do when I am bored. I got a scholarship, so I get free piano lessons, and every once in a while I have a recital. This year I started playing the oboe in band, but that is easy for me because I know all the notes and take private oboe lessons. When I grow up I want to compose music for piano and oboe!

Agatha Estabrook

Grade 5, Prairieland

Sing in choir: I like music at school because we get to sing in the choir and practice pretty songs for the concerts. I also get to play the piano, and I really like to play the piano. Music class is fun because our teacher Mrs. Sage is very nice.

Loella Aurora

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Hip-hop music: I love to listen to music. My favorite type of music is hip-hop. I like hip-hop because it's upbeat and i could dance to it. My favorite hip-hop artists are Bruno Mars, Cardi B and Post Malone. When I grow up I want to go to their concerts.

Anna Rosa Tshiseleka

Grade 3, Sheridan