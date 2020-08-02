This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Music

Great dancer: I love music because it makes me happy. I'm not a good singer when it comes to using a high-pitch voice. But I am a great dancer. My favorite song is "Havana" from Camilla Cobello. Every weekend my mom likes to play music and we dance. It really makes me happy.
Gabriella Nsiangani
Grade 2, Benjamin
"Old Town Road": My favorite song is "Old Town Road" because it's my jam. I always like to listen to the radio in the car. I always turn up the volume and I sing as loud as I can. It reminds me of my dad's horse Lobo.
Briana Cruz
Grade 4, Bent
Something special: Music is something special to a lot of people. Some people have a gift of music. Some don't. The most popular kind of music is pop or rap. I personally like Christian.
Caitie Jenkins
Grade 5, Calvary
Music in class: In school Mrs. Duff plays music when we are working. I like it a lot in class. I also listen to music at my house.
Brayden Montes
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Music all the time: I love music. I listen to music at night, in the morning and when I get home from school. I like to dance to music all the time. I love the music.
Chiara Swantek
Grade 3, Epiphany
"Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star": "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" is a lullaby. The music is slow and sung quietly. My mom and dad sing it at bedtime.
Taylor Martin
Grade 2, Heyworth
Rock music: My favorite music is rock because I like to hear drums and guitar. My favorite instrument is the drums.
Baize Brown
Grade 3, Hudson
Favorite instruments: My favorite instrument is a piano. I like the piano because you can make a tune and play any note you want. I like the guitar. I like the guitar because it sounds good.
Alabama Lane
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Eilish fan: I love listening to music. My favorite is Billie Eilish. My favorite song from her is "Copycat." Some of her songs can make me happy, and some of them can make me sad. I like how she writes completely different songs.
Addison Ziegler
Grade 5, Lexington
Out of the shadows: I love music. I think it gets everyone out of the shadows to just sing and dance. When you sing, the less shy you will be. Music can make you happy. It can make you smile. You don't have to be afraid of frights when you are singing.
Raelyn Romani
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Learning songs: I like music because you learn to sing songs. My favorite song is "Seize the Day." I love going to music class at school. My favorite instrument is a guitar. I like the sound of it a lot.
Priyansh Sarkar
Grade 2, Northpoint
Pretty song: My favorite song is "Barbie Pop Star." It is a pretty song. I like to dance to it.
Anna Coffman
Grade 3, Northpoint
Listen with my brother: Singing and dancing to music is fun. My favorite song is "Old Town Road." I listen to music with my brother.
Carley Johnson
Grade 4, Northpoint
"Kidz Bop": I like 'Kidz Bop" music. We listen to it at school. I like "Old Town Road."
Daniel Williams
Grade 5, Northpoint
Playing piano: I play piano at Carl's Pro Band Shop. I love playing the piano. The piano is the only instrument I play. When I am in fifth grade I want to play the baritone. I think the baritone would be fun to play at band every day. My brother plays the trumpet. He thinks it's very fun.
Maddie Poulin
Grade 3, Oakland
"Run Devil Run": I like to sing "Run Devil Run" with my microphone!
Charleigh Crites
Grade 1, Olympia South
A song I like: Today I will talk about a song I like. The song I like is called "Someone You Loved." I love the song because it is sad and kid-friendly. I'm thinking of singing "Someone You Loved" in the talent show.
Ava Peplinski
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Country music: The type of music I like is country music. Why? Because I like farm animals and the hard work! Even though I slop the pigs, milk the cow and ride the horses, it's all fun.
Analise Stelmaszek
Grade 2, Prairieland
Listen all the time: I appreciate music. I listen to it all the time, when I'm sad, when I'm happy, and even when I'm mad. Music is one of my favorite things to listen to. I also listen to it to make me fall asleep. Thank you to anyone that makes music. It's hard. Thank you for the great music that makes everyone happy.
Brady Wettstein
Grade 4, Prairieland
Piano and oboe: Piano is one of my favorite things to do when I am bored. I got a scholarship, so I get free piano lessons, and every once in a while I have a recital. This year I started playing the oboe in band, but that is easy for me because I know all the notes and take private oboe lessons. When I grow up I want to compose music for piano and oboe!
Agatha Estabrook
Grade 5, Prairieland
Sing in choir: I like music at school because we get to sing in the choir and practice pretty songs for the concerts. I also get to play the piano, and I really like to play the piano. Music class is fun because our teacher Mrs. Sage is very nice.
Loella Aurora
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Hip-hop music: I love to listen to music. My favorite type of music is hip-hop. I like hip-hop because it's upbeat and i could dance to it. My favorite hip-hop artists are Bruno Mars, Cardi B and Post Malone. When I grow up I want to go to their concerts.
Anna Rosa Tshiseleka
Grade 3, Sheridan
YouTube star: My favorite music is Jake Paul. He is a YouTuber. He is a rapper. He is the best YouTuber in the city. He has a Lambo. He has a mansion, and it is called the Team 10 house. He is cool. He has the coolest house ever.
Bentley McWhorter
Grade 2, Stevenson
Music class: In music class we do a lot of stuff. One thing we do is instruments. We get to play different instruments. Sometimes we follow a beat; other times we make a beat. Another thing we do is sing songs. Sometimes we listen to them, but most of the time we sing along to the songs.
Eva Barker
Grade 4, Stevenson
Big part of my life: I love music a lot. Music is a big part of my life. In a few weeks I'm going to play an instrument, the trumpet or flute. Music I think everyone likes at least a little bit. The great thing about music is you can listen to it anywhere. You can listen to it in the car and so on. Music is amazing overall!
Addison Irwin
Grade 3, Washington
