This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Music

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Fun: I like music. My favorite one is rock music. My favorite instrument is a piano, but I can’t play it. Music is fun! I listen to it in the van. I like singing. It is so fun! It is good.

Grayson Debolt

Grade 2, Oakdale

Music helps: I like to listen to music whenever I need to be calm and when I am reading. I like to listen to Christian and country music. When I clean I also like to listen to music to help me get it done quicker. I also listen to music to go to sleep. When we drive in the car there is always music playing.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 3, Oakdale

Favorite singer: I like listening to music. My favorite singer is JoJo.

Delaney Baker

Grade 1, Prairieland