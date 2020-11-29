This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Music

Dance, sing along: I am not a big music listener, however, I love “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” music because it makes me dance and sing along. Also, it makes me happy when I am sad. My daddy loves listening to music. He can listen to music all day long using his headphones, wireless speakers and on YouTube.
Aanya Mahajan
Grade 3, Benjamin
Learning to play: I like the electric guitar because we play it in music. I think it is fun to play the colors our music teacher tells us. Our music teacher sticks colors on instruments so we can play whatever color she tells us to play. We have to skip recess, but I think I would rather skip recess and go learn the electric guitar instead.
Truett Campbell
Grade 4, Centennial
Percussion: I like to play the drums. Boomwhackers are cool. Egg shakers are good. Guitar has a good sound. The piano has cool sounds.
Jack O’Brien
Grade 1, Epiphany
Calming woodwinds: I think it’s cool how there are different types of instruments. My favorite are the woodwinds because I think they are really calming. Also, my brother plays the saxophone.
Quinn O’Connell
Grade 3, Epiphany
Walk-up song: My favorite music is rock, country or pop. My favorite song is “Legend” by The Score. In baseball, my walk-up song is “Legend.” I love listening to Imagine Dragons and The Score. It’s my favorite to listen to them when I’m on my way to a baseball game or when I’m working out. I have a guitar, and I play the saxophone.
Andrew Haas
Grade 5, Epiphany
Wants to dance: I love music. When I hear it, I want to dance. Music is awesome. There is always a kind of music you will like. I want to wiggle and move around, and do a plié and a jeté, here and there. Music is the best thing yet.
Serenity Lewis
Grade 5, Fox Creek
Calming: I like music because it is beautiful. It calms me down. My favorite song is “What Does the Fox Say.” I like it. I play it on the radio when I sleep in my bed. We saw a concert with them. I danced at the concert.
Natalie Garey
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Free time listening: I listen to GoNoodle music. My favorite songs are “You Can't Touch This,” “I Am Still Standing,” and “Roar.” I listen to music when I am done with my schoolwork. I also listen to GoNoodle music at home.
Rishi Putti
Grade 4, Northpoint
Drumming on phone: I like music. Music is the best to me. I know how to play the drums in a game. It is the game on my phone. The drums are exciting to me!
Raniyah Johnson
Grade 2, Oakdale
Favorites: What’s my favorite type of music? I have multiple favorites. 1) Rock. It’s the best. 2) Techno. It’s really creative, like me. 3) Video game music. I like video games. Last, but not least, 4) hip-hop. It’s very hippy and hoppy.
Gavin Fontaine
Grade 3, Oakdale
Gets you moving: Pop music really lights up my world. I love the beats. I also like when pop and rap music are together. It really gets you moving. My favorite song is “Mood” by 24KGoldn and Iann Dior. My second favorite is “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. I like to listen to music while I play. I like introducing my friends to new music.
Camden Hodge
Grade 3, Oakland
Sounds good: I like music because it sounds good. I play music on my brother’s guitar and drums and piano.
Levi Williams
Grade 1, Prairieland
Different textures: To me music is like I’m reading a book just flowing through me. It helps calm me when I’m stressed. It’s like my mind. It’s crazy and thoughtful. Music is also like art. It has different textures: fun, happy, sad. I listen to music at night to help me sleep. I also listen to music when I go out for a run or bike ride.
Lucas Layman
Grade 5, Prairieland
Feel the beat: Music is good to listen to. You can feel the beat of the music. There are a lot of types.
Angel Ramirez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Good music: My favorite music is Shawn Mendes' song "Wonder." He is so good. I love his music.
Mallory Miller
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Good beat: I love instruments in music. Playing drums at home is fun. I like to listen to music with a good beat. When I go to bed, I sometimes listen to calming music. Instruments make music sound great.
Owen Grammer
Grade 4, Centennial
Instruments: Music is fun because you get to play instruments. Instruments are fun because if you’re good enough you might get a trophy.
Nico Barton
Grade 1, Epiphany
Loves music: I like to sing. Singing is very fun. I also like to play piano. I don’t know very many songs, but I can play “Hot Cross Buns” and “Heart and Soul.” Music is really fun!
Lila Carter
Grade 3, Epiphany
Hard to play: I like music a lot. I play flute in the school band. It’s kind of hard though. You have to put your thumb at the beginning and your pinky way at the end. Besides that, playing my flute is really fun.
Mary Perinchery
Grade 5, Epiphany
Grand music: I love Ariana Grande. I love to listen to her music. I like to sing to her music. I dance to her music. It is fun.
Kayla Little
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Favorite song: I like music. My favorite song is “I Found My Place.” It's from the movie "Lego Ninjago." I like to sing.
Aadi Avala
Grade 3, Northpoint
Fun: I like music. My favorite one is rock music. My favorite instrument is a piano, but I can’t play it. Music is fun! I listen to it in the van. I like singing. It is so fun! It is good.
Grayson Debolt
Grade 2, Oakdale
Music helps: I like to listen to music whenever I need to be calm and when I am reading. I like to listen to Christian and country music. When I clean I also like to listen to music to help me get it done quicker. I also listen to music to go to sleep. When we drive in the car there is always music playing.
Eli Wallgren
Grade 3, Oakdale
Favorite singer: I like listening to music. My favorite singer is JoJo.
Delaney Baker
Grade 1, Prairieland
Happiness: Music fills my heart and soul with happiness. I really like pop music. It makes me feel energetic and excited. I like to sing in the car sometimes. My favorite song is “Believer” because there are a lot of different pitches. I like it when we get to learn to play different instruments in music class. We may not be able to do so this year.
Hugh McPeak
Grade 5, Prairieland
Fun to listen: My favorite music is, most times, hip-hop. My favorite music is hip-hop because it has a beat. I also like creepy music. I like creepy music because it is fun to listen to.
Amora McCombs
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Famous singer: Ariana Grande is my favorite singer. She is super famous. She is pretty.
Olivia McGee
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Show choir: The thing I like best about music is show choir. I like it because you get to sing on stage with others. You also get to dance to the song you sing. I'm really hoping to sing my favorite song because I will be really good at singing it. Show choir also entertains people watching.
Shepherd Nowark
Grade 4, Centennial
Good sound: I like the flute because I like the sound.
George Thompson
Grade 1, Epiphany
Likes the sounds: I like music because some people's voices are really good. I like music because I like the sound of the drums. I like music because of the sound of the piano. I like music because I like the sound of the flute.
Liam Harper
Grade 3, Epiphany
Country music: I like country music because it calms me down. My favorite country singer is Luke Bryan. My favorite song is "Kick the Dust Up." I also like pop rock. My favorite pop rock song is "Old Town Road."
Finleigh Adelsberger
Grade 5, Epiphany
Soft country: My favorite music is soft country and JoJo Siwa. I also like when people play in music. I want to sign up for guitar lessons or piano lessons. If I had to pick one, I would pick guitar lessons. I really like to watch movies that have music in them.
Tristyn Mool
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Music tools: I like the music on Have Fun Teaching. My favorite song is the number song. I like the LeapFrog ABC song also.
Peyton Smith
Grade 4, Northpoint
