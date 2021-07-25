This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Music

Sing along: My favorite song is from "Moana." It is "How Far I'll Go." I love to sing along.

Anne Taber

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Calming: I like music that is calming. It helps me go to sleep. I also like to play music on the saxophone.

Kaleb Widmer

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Piano: To me the best part of music has always been playing an instrument. My favorite is the piano because I have a very special piano teacher. She is kind, patient and generous. She is really good at teaching, too. She taught me a really hard song called “La Bamba.” She even gave me the courage to try out for my school’s talent show.

Jasper Pomis

Grade 5, Prairieland

Sounds: I like music. I like music because it is fun! It is good, and it is bad. It has a lot of sounds. Sometimes I do not like music because some is boring. Music makes me feel joyful. I like the rhythm and the singing. My favorite song is named “The Bigger Picture.” Music makes me dance. Music sometimes makes me go to sleep.

Destiny Madlock

Grade 2, Oakdale

Music class: I like Ms. Keeney's music class. She lets us play with sticks and handkerchiefs. Music is fun!

Haleigh Beard

Grade 4, Northpoint

Loves song: My favorite song is “We Will Rock You.” I love to listen to it. I cannot live without it. I listen to it while playing Fortnite.

Jeremiah Bosler

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Favorites: My favorite song is “Every Day.” My brother’s favorite song is “Blind.”

Ashton Fyfe

Grade 1, Grove

Different kinds: I love music because you can play it or listen to it. I am taking piano lessons and love it. Music is amazing. There are many different kinds of music. Lots of people like music.

Regan Baker

Grade 5, Epiphany

Amazing: My favorite instrument is a piano because I like the sound of it. I like to play it, and I like it. Whoever invented music is amazing.

Christopher Triveno

Grade 3, Epiphany

Great: Music is great. My favorite song is “What a Beautiful Name.” It is because Jesus’ name is beautiful.

Isaac Henehan

Grade 1, Epiphany

Likes it loud: My favorite part about music is listening to rock’n’roll. My favorite part about rock’n’roll is the guitar. I like the guitar because I like the sound of it because it is loud. I like loud things. That is why I like music.

Cal Moore

Grade 4, Centennial

Dance: Music notes make me happy. They make me dance. I like to dance to "Go Noodle."

Enso Ganaway

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Helps when bored: Music calms me down and relaxes me. I like to listen to soft rock and the top songs on the radio. I also like to tap my fingers like drums or make sounds with my mouth to a beat. Music is one of my favorite things to listen to while bored, tired or playing video games.

Bobby Casali

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Spectacular: Music is a spectacular thing! Just imagine life without music. It would be bland and boring. For me, music is like a getaway where basically I go into a whole new world. I love to sing and dance to music, and sometimes I even write my own songs! Music is so comforting, and it makes me super happy. Music is outstanding!

Brooke Beever

Grade 5, Prairieland

Makes happy: I like music because it can make you really happy when you feel sad. I like “Old Town Road” and “Savage Love.” I like to listen to it on my headphones.

Rylee Hawkins

Grade 2, Olympia South

Best song: My favorite song is “I’m All About the Bass” because I think it is a good song. Every time when we are in the car I ask to listen to it. I like to listen to it on YouTube in my room. I like to sing it in my room. I like to put headphones on and listen to this song.

Jackson Taylor

Grade 2, Oakdale

Instrumental: I listen to instrumental music. My favorite instrument is the saxophone. My sister plays the guitar and practices at home.

Hannah Mohammed

Grade 5, Northpoint

Happy place: Music is my happy place. My favorite band is Sunset Curve. My favorite song is “Great.” Thank you Mrs. Faulk for teaching me about music.

Apphia McCabe

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Christmas music: My favorite type of music is Christmas music. I like Christmas music because Christmas is my favorite holiday. I listen to Christmas music when I help decorate the tree and when my family and I have Christmas Eve dinner.

Jordan Wingate

Grade 5, Epiphany

Calming: What I like about music is it calms me. It makes me feel sleepy. My favorite kind of music is when it starts slow and calm, and then it becomes fast and loud. I also like music because there are so many different kinds and sounds. My favorite band is Piano Guys. They’re so calm and sleepy.

Hope Aitken

Grade 3, Epiphany

Plays music: I play the dulcimer, glockenspiel, recorder and piano. My grandma used to teach music at Epiphany. I love music. Music makes me feel happy and good. Do you like music?

Trinity Bussan

Grade 2, Epiphany

Fun: Music is fun. A piano is an instrument. I like different tunes. My favorite is the drum.

Anna Joseph

Grade 1, Epiphany

Relaxing: Music can relax you. It can help you with your homework. It can also help you to drift off to sleep. Also, it can help you be happy when you’re very sad. Finally, you can play it by a campfire with an instrument. It can also help you fall asleep in the tent. Those are some of the ways music is relaxing.

Ridge White

Grade 4, Centennial

Flying notes: Music notes fly across the air. I love Christmas music. I like “Jingle Bells.”

Tyler Hoult

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Japanese rock: My favorite type of music is rock. My favorite Japanese band is called Babymetal, and they do rock. My family loves Japan, and my Mom loves rock.

Laura Teagarden

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Pop! Rock! Jazz!: Music galore! Music is a song that can make you feel many emotions. My personal favorite type of music is rock’n’roll. The reason I love listening to rock is because it helps me concentrate and do school work. When I have a bad day at school or someplace else, listening to music helps me calm down.

Gavin Basalay

Grade 5, Prairieland

Rhythm: I like music. I like music because it helps me relax and stay calm. Sometimes it helps me fall asleep. I can play the piano. I can sing. I like marching to music. I like guitars. I like the rhythm to songs.

Prince Andrews

Grade 2, Oakdale

Learning songs: I like the music on "Have Fun Teaching." My favorite song is the number song. I like the "Leap Frog ABC" song also.

Peyton Smith

Grade 4, Northpoint

Talented: My favorite song is “Confident.” It is one of the best songs in my opinion. I don’t know who wrote it, but she is talented. She also did a concert on YouTube. It was amazing.

Brooklyn McConnell

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Country: I like country and violin music. I like country because I like the style they sing. I like violin music because sometimes it goes fast and slow. I also like violin music because I play violin.

Faith Young

Grade 5, Epiphany

Best band: My favorite type of music is rock’n’roll. My favorite band of rock’n’roll is Weezer. Weezer has some really good songs in my opinion. Weezer is the best band ever.

Hayden Scheirer

Grade 3, Epiphany

Good song: My favorite song is “Ten Thousand Reasons” because it is a good song.

Codi Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Country is best: My favorite type of music is country. One of my favorite country singers is Kenny Chesney. He plays the guitar, and I have my own guitar. I sometimes try to use the guitar just like he did. Sometimes I even dance to his music. I think it is good music. One of my favorite country songs is by him, and it is called “American Kids.”

Bo Frederick

Grade 4, Centennial

Pop music: I love to listen to pop. This type of music is easy to sing, and you can easily learn the words. Pop music is very fun, and it can make you feel happy, too. Sometimes the song even makes you want to dance.

Natalie Krylowicz

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Drums: I like music. I like my music teacher. I like to drum.

Va'Reon Burdunice

Grade 1, Sugar Creek