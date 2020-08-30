This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My birthday

Editor's note: While students are settling into the new school year, Flying Horse will continue publishing submissions from last school year. The grades and schools appearing below are from 2019-2020.
Love my birthday: Birthday, birthday, birthday! I love my birthday! First, I love seeing my friends! This year I had my birthday at Sky Zone! I love eating doughnuts on my birthday! I also celebrate my birthday with my family! My grandma makes me my favorite cake.
Marielle Olivares
Grade 2, Benjamin
Dining out: One thing I do on my birthday is to go out for breakfast or dinner. I like going out for breakfast or dinner because restaurants have good food! Another thing I sometimes do on my birthday is to go to Chuck E. Cheese because it has fun games! And I like to play games with my family on my birthday.
Molly Mathias
Grade 3, Benjamin
Best day of the year: I like my birthday because it is the best day of the year. My family gets together to celebrate with me. They sing to me and I bite a piece of cake, then we all laugh and everybody gets a piece of cake, and then I open my presents that my family brought to me.
Eric Lopez
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
Birthday treats: On my birthday I get cupcakes. I get to open a lot of presents. We get pizza every time somebody has a birthday.
Meredith Emm
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Cake and presents: I love birthday parties because you get cake and presents! You get cake and presents because it's your birthday. You get to blow out candles.
Max Herr
Grade 1, Epiphany
Sleepover with friends: On my birthday I invite my friends, and we have a sleepover. We eat pizza, and we went to the jump park last year. We stayed up so late. It was a lot of fun.
Marlene Matrose
Grade 3, Epiphany
Love cake: On my birthday I have a party. I love cake!
Aspen Lynch
Grade 1, Grove
Early start: On my birthday I like waking up early. My mom and dad wake up before me to give me my present and my doughnut. For my birthday i like going to Sky Zone. One thing I like to do there is play on the trampoline and bounce. I really enjoy my birthday.
Lillian Stoops
Grade 2, Grove
What I want: For my cake I want a Lego Batman cake. Where I want to go is the trampoline park. The toy I want is a car that can drive on the wall. The toy I want is a Lightning McQueen car.
Jaiden Russell
Grade 2, Heyworth
Sloth theme: For my 9th birthday I had a sleepover. It was sloth themed. My cake was so cute! I invited two people. They were Addie and Kinley. We had so much fun. I love sloths. They are my favorite animal.
Emily Arndt
Grade 3, Hudson
Birthday surprise: My birthday comes once a year! I love my birthday. Not just because I get cake. I like that everyone will come to my birthday. I love my birthday month. It's June. One time on my birthday I went to a Mexican restaurant and they put a hat on me! They were behind me, and they had a pie of whipped cream and they smashed it in my face!
Harper Hall
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Want a truck: My birthday is in May. When my birthday comes I have a party with my family. I want a truck for my birthday. I can't wait for my birthday.
Clay Romani
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Balloon-drop theme: My birthday will be a balloon-drop theme. My best birthday was when I was 5 years old because I got to have a water slide and a bounce house. I had a big cake with sprinkles. Most of my cousins came. Kevin Schoon scared us with a confetti popper. After that, confetti was everywhere!
Toni Grebner
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Mama's house: On my birthday we go to Mama's house. We eat mashed potatoes and gravy. We have vanilla cake with almond flowers and orange frosting. I blow out the candles and make a wish.
Anna Coffman
Grade 3, Northpoint
Singing and cake: For my birthday we eat eggs with cheese. Then I open my presents. Then we sing "Happy Birthday" and eat cake!
Judah Walker
Grade 5, Northpoint
Rollerskating and seafood: On my birthday I went to the roller skate park with my sister and my mom. We had cupcakes. The cupcakes were vanilla with blue frosting, and we had so much fun. The we went to King Crab. I ate some crab legs and shrimp because that is all I liked.
Za'niyah Robinson
Grade 2, Oakdale
Favorite birthday: My most favorite birthday that I've ever had was when I turned 7. I went to Rader Farms. My mom's friend made this amazing cookie cake. It was so delicious. Maybe even the best cake that I have ever tasted. My favorite toy that I got was this huge toy helicopter that my uncle got me. It came with action figures and even sound effects. It was so amazing.
Cooper Bye
Grade 3, Oakland
Sleepover party: For my birthday I am going to have a sleepover with my friends. We are going to go to my basement, and when we wake up we are going to Sky Zone.
Cole Morrill
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Fun parties: Birthday parties are really fun. You get to eat cake. At my party we sing "Happy Birthday" and play games. You get to spend time with friends and family. We get party hats and party bags.
Janii Sargent
Grade 1, Prairieland
Love my birthday: My birthday is in November. For my birthday I got money. I got a chocolate cake. We went to Chuck E. Cheese. I had a lot of fun. I love when it is my birthday.
Anthony Alvira
Grade 2, Prairieland
Party to-do list: Happy birthday to you! Happy birthday to you! First, you have to get all the streamers and hats for your birthday. Next, you have to buy or make the cake or cupcakes. Also, you have to invite all your friends. Finally, you have to have fun! As you can see I can throw a party!
Ethan Meyer
Grade 3, Prairieland
Birthday choices: Every year I get to choose my birthday cake and place for dinner. My favorite cake is a cookie cake with frosting and lots of chocolate chips! The restaurant I pick is TGI Friday's. They have the best chicken.
Drew Lawless
Grade 5, Prairieland
A nice day: My birthday is a nice day when I get to rest. The one thing I don't like about my birthday is that it's usually on a school day. After school I like to have fun.
Patrick Tarrant
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Helping on my birthday: On my birthday I will clean up the house, help make food and help clean the dishes. I will organize the stuff, and I will have fun.
Joseph Nzita
Grade 3, Sheridan
Dream birthday: My dream birthday is a pink and teal cake and a pool. We go to "Fida." We are going to a party after and have lots of cake.
Mylah Lorch
Grade 2, Stevenson
Day to shine: On my birthday I can eat whatever I want. On my birthday my mom says it is my day to shine. I love my birthday. When it is my birthday I can invite friends.
Janiya Jefferson
Grade 4, Stevenson
Harry Potter birthday: I loved my 9th birthday! I got "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"! Another present I got for my birthday was a really fun Harry Potter "Fantastic Beasts" game. I went to Iron Coyote for my birthday party. I can't believe I have to wait a whole year until my birthday comes again.
Ellie Chapman
Grade 3, Benjamin
Golden birthday: My 9th birthday is going to be my golden birthday. I'm so excited.
Alexandra Fehr
Grade 3, Hudson
Party with brother: I love that my brother and I had a circus party together. My brother's name is Carter. He turned 2 on his birthday. My brother got a Spider-Man and a Squishamal. I got a squishy Squishamal. We loved our party! How was your party? I bet it was fun.
EllieRay Hillison
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Yummy food: My birthday was so fun with all of the cake and ice cream. You eat and eat and never stop with all the yummy food. I will never stop. You get so many presents. You get so many presents, almost too many presents. I just love them so much, all the cool things you could get. Your whole family is here to stay and play, so have fun today.
Hunter Cushing
Grade 3, Prairieland
Smaller, fun parties: I like my birthday. I like to have smaller parties, but still have so much fun. I like to meet up with my family in Lincoln and go to this specific Mexican restaurant where they put a sombrero on you and whipped cream on your nose! After that, I open my presents and tell everyone "Thank You."
Zuzu O'Donoghue
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!