This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My birthday

Editor's note: While students are settling into the new school year, Flying Horse will continue publishing submissions from last school year. The grades and schools appearing below are from 2019-2020.

Love my birthday: Birthday, birthday, birthday! I love my birthday! First, I love seeing my friends! This year I had my birthday at Sky Zone! I love eating doughnuts on my birthday! I also celebrate my birthday with my family! My grandma makes me my favorite cake.

Marielle Olivares

Grade 2, Benjamin

Dining out: One thing I do on my birthday is to go out for breakfast or dinner. I like going out for breakfast or dinner because restaurants have good food! Another thing I sometimes do on my birthday is to go to Chuck E. Cheese because it has fun games! And I like to play games with my family on my birthday.

Molly Mathias

Grade 3, Benjamin

Best day of the year: I like my birthday because it is the best day of the year. My family gets together to celebrate with me. They sing to me and I bite a piece of cake, then we all laugh and everybody gets a piece of cake, and then I open my presents that my family brought to me.