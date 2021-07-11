This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My birthday

Phenomenal: My birthday last year was phenomenal, and I had a lot of fun. Last year, I turned 10, and I was thrilled to finally be in the double digits. On my birthday, my family came over and we all hung out in my garage. My presents my family gave me for my birthday included some interesting books, awesome Lego sets and a really fun set of walkie talkies.

Ellie Chapman

Grade 4, Benjamin

Summer fun: My birthday is in the summer. So usually we are on vacation for my special day. Last year, we were in Hilton Head, South Carolina. So even though I don’t get to bring birthday treats to school, I love my birthday.

Addie Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Queen: My birthdays are very fun. If I’m lucky, my family and I will go somewhere on my birthday. My birthday is in early summer. Sometimes on my birthday I like to say I am the queen, then I put on my birthday crown. Sometimes I invite people over, but not a lot. If I’m allowed to invite people over, it’s usually only two.

Isabell Cusac

Grade 4, Centennial

No party: My birthday is in February. This year I did not have a party. But I hope next year I can have a party.

Eloise Yaklich

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Near Christmas: I love my birthday because I get to see my family and friends. My birthday is really close by Christmas so I get extra presents.

Gwyneth Kelley

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Party plans: My birthday is going to be a "Toy Story" birthday. It is going to be at my house.

Bryson Easton

Grade 1, Epiphany

Plans: My favorite birthday is in the future when I turn 18. When I turn 18, the first thing I’m going to do is join the Marines. The second is head to Annapolis, Maryland, to go to college to become an officer. When I graduate, I will serve six years in the Marines.

Luke Henehan

Grade 5, Epiphany

Fun time: My birthday was a lot of fun. I got to do a lot of things that I love. I got to eat my favorite dinner and dessert. My favorite dinner is pizza and macaroni and cheese.

Rafael Brown

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Excited: I love my birthday. I am so excited for it to come. I have so many things I want, the thing that is on top of my list is a telescope. What do you want for your birthday?

Shaurya Didigam

Grade 4, Grove

Frosting is best: I love having a birthday. I got a watch and a unicorn necklace on my birthday. I had a vanilla unicorn cake. The frosting is the best part!

Carley Johnson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Ice cream cake: My favorite cake is ice cream cake! My favorite birthday is the one I had in 2019. My favorite part was that I got three "Ninjago" Lego sets and two mystery eggs.

Koen Herron

Grade 2, Oakdale

Traditions: Our family loves to celebrate birthdays. We have a cookout because my birthday is in the summer. My family celebrates two times, one with friends, one with family. We eat vanilla cake with chocolate frosting. Usually we sing “Happy Birthday.” We open presents. Those are our birthday traditions.

Maggie Sturgeon

Grade 4, Prairieland

Best part: The best part of a birthday is the time you get with your friends or family. Whether you're at a trampoline park or sitting in the comfort of your own couch, the time you spend with friends or family is everything. This year the best birthday present I could ask for is a healthy family, which so far I haven’t even had to ask for.

Cooper Ritchart

Grade 5, Prairieland

Royal treatment: My birthday is my favorite day of the year. Not just because of the presents, but because I get to see my family from Mexico and Missouri. I also get “royal treatment” for the entire day as a birthday gift from my parents.

Armando Juarez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Birthday queen: My birthday is in June. I love opening presents. I am the birthday queen!

Juliette McClurg

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Thankful: My birthday is my favorite holiday that isn’t technically a holiday. I get tons of presents that are really cool. I feel like on everyone’s birthday, they should be thankful for anything that they get (yes, even clothes).

Myles Whisler

Grade 5, Calvary

Party with cousins: My birthday is in August. Two years ago I got to go swimming four times in one day. I wouldn’t have gotten to swim at all the whole vacation if it wasn’t for my birthday. I was getting ready to go birthday shopping with my uncle, and my papa gave me $25 to use. All my cousins came for my birthday party.

Jillian Cornwall

Grade 4, Centennial

Drive-by party: My favorite thing to do on my birthday is having friends there. In 2020, there was a pandemic going on so I had a drive-by birthday party. The drive-by party was OK, but not the same as my regular party. There were balloons, cupcakes and some friends that came, which was good. I’m hoping the pandemic will be over for my next birthday.

Chloe Teske

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Loves it: I love my birthday because I eat cake and because it is fun.

Ryan Baker

Grade 1, Epiphany

Hall of Fame visit: My 8th birthday was by far my favorite, way back in March 2018. We went to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. My favorite part was the shooting simulator. My dad set the weekly record with five of five goals scored. I got three of five. There were a lot of other cool exhibits. It was the best birthday ever.

John O’Connell

Grade 5, Epiphany