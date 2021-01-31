This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My birthday

Birthday D.J.: On my birthday I want to be with my family. I want a chocolate cake. I want to be a D.J. on my birthday.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 2, Northpoint

Great time: I love my birthday. I had a big water slide for my birthday. I had a great time. My cousin has the same birthday as me.

Jerzei Rollings

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Dream birthday: My birthday would be awesome! I would invite all my friends to my house and play outside. After that we would go inside to eat seafood. After we eat, I would open my presents. Then it would be time for my friends to go home. That’s my dream birthday.

Brooks Perry

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Baseball game: For my birthday, I played baseball with my friends. It was the Cubs against the Cardinals. It was a tie, 15 to 15, but we still had lots of fun.

Ezra Percell

Grade 2, Corpus Christi