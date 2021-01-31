This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My birthday

Silly fun: I had a poop emoji cake for my birthday. I played with Tony's dog. We played in the rain.
Enzo Gannaway
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Cake face?: Birthdays for me are always tons of fun. What I like the most is the cake! Someone always tries to push me into it. Friends and my family enjoy the cake, and I get presents, too.
Victoria Ramirez
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Dream gift: Birthdays are always awesome for me. I don’t really care if I go anywhere for my birthday as long as I have a cake, my family and presents. My favorite type of cake is cheesecake or carrot cake. Two years ago my dream gift was a dog, and with a lot of convincing I got it. Now my dream gift is a crested gecko.
Andy Nguyen
Grade 5, Prairieland
Family birthday: I like my birthday because my family is here. I like to go shopping on my birthday. My favorite birthday cake is a surprise. I like to eat chicken nuggets on my birthday. My birthday is in December.
Monica Engwanda
Grade 2, Oakdale
Birthday D.J.: On my birthday I want to be with my family. I want a chocolate cake. I want to be a D.J. on my birthday.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 2, Northpoint
Great time: I love my birthday. I had a big water slide for my birthday. I had a great time. My cousin has the same birthday as me.
Jerzei Rollings
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Dream birthday: My birthday would be awesome! I would invite all my friends to my house and play outside. After that we would go inside to eat seafood. After we eat, I would open my presents. Then it would be time for my friends to go home. That’s my dream birthday.
Brooks Perry
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Baseball game: For my birthday, I played baseball with my friends. It was the Cubs against the Cardinals. It was a tie, 15 to 15, but we still had lots of fun.
Ezra Percell
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Parade: Last year on my birthday, since COVID-19 was here, we had people drive by and honk. Even the firemen came. It was so fun. My grandma and grandpa came by on their motorcycle, and then we all came in and sang “Happy Birthday.” My cake had a unicorn on it since my party was unicorn theme. Then I opened my presents.
Kacy Bersche
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Looking ahead: I like my birthday. My birthday is on Aug. 10. When my birthday hits, I think of getting older. My favorite birthday will probably be when I get my driver’s license. At my party, we play dice and bags and more. We usually go fishing. I love having my birthday.
Mason Porter
Grade 4, Centennial
Party: My birthday is July 27. Every time I have a birthday, I have a sleepover or a party at Sky Zone.
Zeke Ranson
Grade 5, Calvary
Christmas birthday: My birthday is on Christmas. I love all the gifts. We play lots of fun games; we eat cake and party. And we cuddle up with blankets and drink hot chocolate by the fireplace. That’s my birthday.
London Caffey
Grade 3, Calvary
Sonic birthday: I celebrated with family. My balloons had Sonic on them. My favorite present was Metal Sonic.
Kayden Long
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Cool day: I think my birthday is cool because it is a day that can fall on Easter. I also like that it shares a half birthday with my mom. Lastly, it shares a birthday with one of my aunts.
Simon Hamaker
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Football Birthday: This year was probably my best birthday yet! My mom and I went to Jacksonville, Florida, to watch the Kentucky Wildcats play football live. We sat in the middle row and had a good view of the field. We even got on the dance cam. During halftime, Kentucky was up by 10, and we had a good feeling they could win. And they did!
Zoe Kaupas
Grade 5, Prairieland
Best day: I like my birthday. My birthday is a lot of fun. I like when I get toys. Presents are the best. My birthday is the best.
Miles Deacon
Grade 2, Prairieland
Being special: I like my birthday because my parents always try to make me feel special. I love them for that! I am special because I am smart like other kids. I like to spend time with my family. My birthday is not a birthday without my parents there.
Arione Marks
Grade 2, Oakdale
Cake, ice cream: I get a store-bought vanilla cake from Kroger. I like a unicorn on the cake. I eat Sour Patch ice cream with my cake.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 3, Northpoint
Golden birthday: My birthday is April 8. I will be 8 years old. It is my golden birthday. I celebrate my birthday by having my family over. My favorite gift is a basketball. My favorite cake flavor is chocolate cake. I want play teacher stuff for my birthday. I want a new water bottle that is purple and pink.
Aliyah Pinkham
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Texas trip: My favorite birthday was when my mom took me to Texas to see my cousins. While were were there, my cousin almost bounced me out of the trampoline. We had pizza and cake later that day. When we got home, my dad surprised me with season opener tickets to the St. Louis Rams game for September.
Evan Easton
Grade 5, Epiphany
Family time: I love having my birthday because I get to share and be with my family. My family is really funny on my birthday. My dad tells dad jokes when I am eating. My family really cares for me.
Owen Baner
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Basketball: On my birthday I turn 8. I like basketball. I like it so much I have parties.
Owen Myers
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Favorite one: My favorite birthday was when I turned 7. I had a piñata and a Jell-O cake. I got lots of presents. I got paints, clay and paint brushes.
Ozzie Marshall
Grade 3, Colene Hoose
Special: My birthday is very special day for me and my family every year. On my birthday we cut cake, and I open presents and enjoy delicious food. My favorite thing to do for my birthday is inviting my friends and having fun with them.
Shrinidhin Senthilkumar
Grade 2, Colene Hoose
Summer fun: My birthday is in the summer. It is on July 8. I love to have cake on my birthday. I like to open presents with family and friends. I like to have sleepovers at my house. I think birthdays are fun.
Caydyn Damron
Grade 4, Centennial
What's important: A lot of people are always concerned about presents on birthdays. I am here to tell you that it is not all about presents. Birthdays are about being with family and friends and having fun, not buying everything you want. So when you have a birthday, remember it is not about all the things you get. It is about celebrating your birth with family and friends.
Chase Smith
Grade 5, Calvary
Being alive: Birthdays are obviously an important part of life. You celebrate birthdays to congratulate people for being alive. It sounds pretty weird to me. I just find it weird that you get presents for being alive. I do like getting presents though. My birthday is one of my favorite times of the year. Birthdays sound weird, but are always awesome!
Bobby Casali
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Best day: My birthday is the best day of my life! My favorite one is when I went to Sky Zone because a lot of my friends showed up. We had so much fun there. We jumped on the trampolines and did obstacle courses. When we were done playing on the trampolines, we played dodgeball. I got a jersey for my favorite player on the Bears in the NFL.
Jaxon Hufeld
Grade 5, Prairieland
Time to eat: My favorite part of my birthday is to eat. I like to eat cake and pizza. My favorite birthday cake is strawberry. I like pepperoni pizza. I dance and go to the playground on my birthday.
Merveille Yubu
Grade 2, Oakdale
New year birthday: My birthday is Jan. 1. I am 8 now. Two years ago I went to Florida and went swimming for my birthday. Last year there was an ice storm. I got a Lego rowboat for my birthday.
Brynn Martin
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Half birthday: My birthday is on April 2. I turned 8. Now I am 8½. On Oct. 2 we had a special party for my half birthday. We had a cake and I even got a small present, because it was only a half. It’s halfway until I will be 9. I can’t wait to be 9.
Natalie Carlock
Grade 3, Corpus Christi