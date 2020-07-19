This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My family
editor's pick

This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My family

{{featured_button_text}}

Keep me happy: I have a family of four members, which are my brother, my dad, my mom and me. I have a very nice family and they keep me happy. They help me get my stuff done. I love to go to vacation with my family. I went to Disneyland with my family in summer.

Sanchit Gupta

Grade 2, Benjamin

Family favorites: My family's favorite restaurant is Jason's Deli. My family's vacation is Disneyland.

Sam Lord

Grade 3, Calvary

Funny and playful: My family is funny and my mom is very playful.

Dominik Kuznik

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Love my family: I love my family because they are my family. I love my sister, my brother, my mom and dad. My family does a lot for me and I love my grandma and grandpa.

Caden Sax

Grade 1, Epiphany

Nice family: I have a nice family. I have one sister. We play board games together. I play video games. I eat ice cream. At night I eat popcorn. I share with my sister.

Harper Milashaski

Grade 1, Fieldcrest

Fun grandma: I like to play with my grandma. She is fun to play with. We usually do puzzles, but sometimes we play with the toy cars that she has. In the summertime we would play kickball or we would take a hike. And sometimes we would pass a football around or we would do football routes. I love my grandma!

Grayson Garrett

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The best family: My family is the best! My family helps me when I get sick. We eat together and drink together. Mom has a dog, and her name is Coco. She sits under the table. I love my family!

Gage Steeg

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn

Pizza fans: My family likes pepperoni pizza. I live with my mom, dad and sister. My atta lives in Ohio.

Rishi Patti 

Grade 3, Northpoint 

Huge family: I have a huge family, and my pet dog Zoe. We all like to play Uno together. We like to eat at McDonalds.

Hannah Mohammed

Grade 4, Northpoint

Fun to hang out with: My family is so fun to hang out with. Gavin, my brother, likes Sonic. My mom believes in God. My dad loves woodwork. I love my family!

Belle Bessler

Grade 2, Oakdale

Nice and funny: My family is very nice and funny and they give me everything I need. The people in my family are my mom, my dad, my brother Warren, my sister Lyla, my pets Dribbles and Pebbles, and me. My family all love each other and help each other. 

Jack Eddleman

Grade 3, Oakland 

Ozarks trip: Every summer my family and I always go to the Lake of the Ozarks. We rent a house and a boat. It is really fun because we go to fun restaurants, and eat really good food.

Cole Morrill

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Live in different places: I have a great family. My family lives in different places. I have lots of cousins, aunts and uncles. My mom and dad are my favorites. I love my big family!

Isaac Baird

Grade 1, Prairieland

Important to me: My family is very important to me. My mom and dad take very good care of me. I love family game night. We do a lot of things together on game night like play Sorry and Clue. Spending time with family is the best.

Gavin Potts

Grade 2, Prairieland

What we do: My family is the best. My dad is a veteran. My mom works here. My brother goes to band and he is in fifth grade. On Christmas we wake up and open our stockings then we open our presents.

Joseph Bishop

Grade 3, Prairieland

Triplets: We are triplets, Nick, Alex and me. We love playing video games like Secret Neighbor and Roblox. We are unstoppable when we play BTOB together. We always have fun in our house. We have fun all the time!

Zack Vance

Grade 4, Prairieland

Family and a cat: I love my family. I have my mom and dad, my uncle, my two brothers and my cat. They always play with me. Also, my cat likes to sleep in my room a lot.

Kadience Birge

Grade 3, Sheridan

Nice and kind: My family is nice and kind. My mom likes flowers and movies. My dad likes video games and tools.

Christopher Thornton

Grade 2, Stevenson

A lot of people: I have a lot of people in my family. My sister and I like to dance. My two brothers like football. My mom rents apartments to college kids. And my dad works at Nestle. That's my family!

Journiece Cross

Grade 3, Washington

Happy, small family: Family! Family! Family! I have three people in my family. My mom's name is Tabita. and she is a homemaker. My dad's name is Phani Kumar Kota, and he is a computer programmer. We are a very happy, small family.

Nathan Kota

Grade 2, Benjamin  

In our house: My mom and dad and Stella and I are a family. In our house we have our own rooms. I love my family.

Maddox Horine

Grade 3, Calvary

Takes care of me: My family takes care of me. They make sure I am healthy. But most of all they love me and that's why I love my family.

Leo Wurth

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Really special family: My family is really special. Sometimes we go with Mom, Rick and and Grandma out to eat. I snuggle with Mom in the morning a lot. I have the best family in the world.

Zane Womack

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn

Trip to Myrtle Beach: My favorite family trip is when I went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. My whole family came. I also went boogie boarding. That was a lot of fun.

Alexis Nichols

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Hugs and kisses: My family is the best family ever! My family has my mom, dad, big sister and two cats. My family shows love with hugs and kisses. Sometimes my family goes places, plays games, tells jokes and watches movies. This is why my family is the best ever, and I love them!

Layah Gammons

Grade 1, Prairieland

Happy with my family: I am so happy to be part of this family. My mom and dad take good care of me. My brothers like to play video games. Some parts of my family live close and some live far. I love my family so, so, so much!

Adeline Pope

Grade 2, Prairieland

Outstanding family: My family is outstanding. My mom is marvelous at her work and home. Dad is great at watching us and taking us places, too. Nina, my sister, is the best sister in the world because she is loving and cute. That is why they are outstanding.

Jake Naeger

Grade 4, Prairieland 

Annoying but fun: I have three siblings: two sisters and a brother. They are sometimes annoying, but they're fun. I love them so much and my mom. She is so kind, and I am the littlest.

Mia Hollins

Grade 3, Sheridan

Next topic: Keep Reading!

Flying Horse will continue to be published over the summer, so watch for new examples of students' work from the 2019-20 school year. We'll also have information on summer reading programs across Central Illinois. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News