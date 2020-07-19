This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My family

Keep me happy: I have a family of four members, which are my brother, my dad, my mom and me. I have a very nice family and they keep me happy. They help me get my stuff done. I love to go to vacation with my family. I went to Disneyland with my family in summer.
Sanchit Gupta
Grade 2, Benjamin
Family favorites: My family's favorite restaurant is Jason's Deli. My family's vacation is Disneyland.
Sam Lord
Grade 3, Calvary
Funny and playful: My family is funny and my mom is very playful.
Dominik Kuznik
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Love my family: I love my family because they are my family. I love my sister, my brother, my mom and dad. My family does a lot for me and I love my grandma and grandpa.
Caden Sax
Grade 1, Epiphany
Nice family: I have a nice family. I have one sister. We play board games together. I play video games. I eat ice cream. At night I eat popcorn. I share with my sister.
Harper Milashaski
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Fun grandma: I like to play with my grandma. She is fun to play with. We usually do puzzles, but sometimes we play with the toy cars that she has. In the summertime we would play kickball or we would take a hike. And sometimes we would pass a football around or we would do football routes. I love my grandma!
Grayson Garrett
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
The best family: My family is the best! My family helps me when I get sick. We eat together and drink together. Mom has a dog, and her name is Coco. She sits under the table. I love my family!
Gage Steeg
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Pizza fans: My family likes pepperoni pizza. I live with my mom, dad and sister. My atta lives in Ohio.
Rishi Patti
Grade 3, Northpoint
Huge family: I have a huge family, and my pet dog Zoe. We all like to play Uno together. We like to eat at McDonalds.
Hannah Mohammed
Grade 4, Northpoint
Fun to hang out with: My family is so fun to hang out with. Gavin, my brother, likes Sonic. My mom believes in God. My dad loves woodwork. I love my family!
Belle Bessler
Grade 2, Oakdale
Nice and funny: My family is very nice and funny and they give me everything I need. The people in my family are my mom, my dad, my brother Warren, my sister Lyla, my pets Dribbles and Pebbles, and me. My family all love each other and help each other.
Jack Eddleman
Grade 3, Oakland
Ozarks trip: Every summer my family and I always go to the Lake of the Ozarks. We rent a house and a boat. It is really fun because we go to fun restaurants, and eat really good food.
Cole Morrill
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Live in different places: I have a great family. My family lives in different places. I have lots of cousins, aunts and uncles. My mom and dad are my favorites. I love my big family!
Isaac Baird
Grade 1, Prairieland
Important to me: My family is very important to me. My mom and dad take very good care of me. I love family game night. We do a lot of things together on game night like play Sorry and Clue. Spending time with family is the best.
Gavin Potts
Grade 2, Prairieland
What we do: My family is the best. My dad is a veteran. My mom works here. My brother goes to band and he is in fifth grade. On Christmas we wake up and open our stockings then we open our presents.
Joseph Bishop
Grade 3, Prairieland
Triplets: We are triplets, Nick, Alex and me. We love playing video games like Secret Neighbor and Roblox. We are unstoppable when we play BTOB together. We always have fun in our house. We have fun all the time!
Zack Vance
Grade 4, Prairieland
Family and a cat: I love my family. I have my mom and dad, my uncle, my two brothers and my cat. They always play with me. Also, my cat likes to sleep in my room a lot.
Kadience Birge
Grade 3, Sheridan
Nice and kind: My family is nice and kind. My mom likes flowers and movies. My dad likes video games and tools.
Christopher Thornton
Grade 2, Stevenson
A lot of people: I have a lot of people in my family. My sister and I like to dance. My two brothers like football. My mom rents apartments to college kids. And my dad works at Nestle. That's my family!
Journiece Cross
Grade 3, Washington
Happy, small family: Family! Family! Family! I have three people in my family. My mom's name is Tabita. and she is a homemaker. My dad's name is Phani Kumar Kota, and he is a computer programmer. We are a very happy, small family.
Nathan Kota
Grade 2, Benjamin
In our house: My mom and dad and Stella and I are a family. In our house we have our own rooms. I love my family.
Maddox Horine
Grade 3, Calvary
Takes care of me: My family takes care of me. They make sure I am healthy. But most of all they love me and that's why I love my family.
Leo Wurth
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Really special family: My family is really special. Sometimes we go with Mom, Rick and and Grandma out to eat. I snuggle with Mom in the morning a lot. I have the best family in the world.
Zane Womack
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Trip to Myrtle Beach: My favorite family trip is when I went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. My whole family came. I also went boogie boarding. That was a lot of fun.
Alexis Nichols
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Hugs and kisses: My family is the best family ever! My family has my mom, dad, big sister and two cats. My family shows love with hugs and kisses. Sometimes my family goes places, plays games, tells jokes and watches movies. This is why my family is the best ever, and I love them!
Layah Gammons
Grade 1, Prairieland
Happy with my family: I am so happy to be part of this family. My mom and dad take good care of me. My brothers like to play video games. Some parts of my family live close and some live far. I love my family so, so, so much!
Adeline Pope
Grade 2, Prairieland
Outstanding family: My family is outstanding. My mom is marvelous at her work and home. Dad is great at watching us and taking us places, too. Nina, my sister, is the best sister in the world because she is loving and cute. That is why they are outstanding.
Jake Naeger
Grade 4, Prairieland
Annoying but fun: I have three siblings: two sisters and a brother. They are sometimes annoying, but they're fun. I love them so much and my mom. She is so kind, and I am the littlest.
Mia Hollins
Grade 3, Sheridan
