This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My family

Alexis Nichols

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Hugs and kisses: My family is the best family ever! My family has my mom, dad, big sister and two cats. My family shows love with hugs and kisses. Sometimes my family goes places, plays games, tells jokes and watches movies. This is why my family is the best ever, and I love them!

Layah Gammons

Grade 1, Prairieland

Happy with my family: I am so happy to be part of this family. My mom and dad take good care of me. My brothers like to play video games. Some parts of my family live close and some live far. I love my family so, so, so much!

Adeline Pope

Grade 2, Prairieland

Outstanding family: My family is outstanding. My mom is marvelous at her work and home. Dad is great at watching us and taking us places, too. Nina, my sister, is the best sister in the world because she is loving and cute. That is why they are outstanding.

Jake Naeger

Grade 4, Prairieland