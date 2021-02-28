This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My family

Wonderful family: My parents work very hard so they can pay for different things. I love when we go on vacations because we have family time together, especially at the beach. I have one brother that I can play with when I'm bored. Family is not just who you live with; it can be anyone that's close to you or related.

Jada King

Grade 5, Prairieland

Best family: My family is the best. They’re always there for me. I have a kind mom, a loving dog, a strong dad and a loud brother. I love how every time I am having a bad day, they try to cheer me up. I love that they’re always there for me. My dog always makes my day. Nolan my brother sometimes makes me laugh.

Cece Aiello

Grade 3, Prairieland

Loves large family: My family is not small; my family that lives with me isn’t even small. I live with my mom and my dad, but not the way you think. I go to my mom’s house for one week; the next week I go to my dad’s house. At my mom’s I have a stepdad, stepsister, stepbrother. At my dad’s, I have a stepmom, stepsister, half-brother and grandma.

Olivia Schmidt

Grade 4, Oakland