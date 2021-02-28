This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My family

Spoiled: I have a big family. I love to go to my grandparents' house to play on the trampoline. I love my family because they spoil my brother and me.
Kesyon Heard
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Anime love: My family and I love anime. I have one sister. My sister and I love to play Minecraft.
Laura Teagarden
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Loves family: I love my mom because she is nice and caring. I love my dad because he helps with stuff that I make. My dog is very nice and helps me when I'm sad. My dog can be really funny when you put a blanket on his head. He makes a noise that is a mixture of a bark and growl while moving around trying to escape.
Cristian Cordero
Grade 5, Prairieland
Family memory: My family and I went to the pumpkin patch. It was fun. We picked pumpkins. The twins were little. I loved going to the pumpkin patch with my family.
Lauraly Davenport
Grade 3, Prairieland
Get along some: I love my family, but sometimes we argue. My sister Anna is younger than me, and my brother Phoenix is older than me. My sister and I do not get along, but sometimes we do. My brother is really tall; in fact he is taller than my dad, and my dad is tall. My mom and dad like to spend time with us.
Brynn Bauer
Grade 4, Oakland
Meaningful: My family means a lot to me. My family has my brother, my dad and my mom. My brother is awesome and kind. My dad spends time with me, and he is very serious. He also give me my favorite things. My mom cooks for me, and she takes me places.
Zak Moubarik
Grade 3, Oakdale
Family cares: My family is nice because every time it is close to my birthday, my Nana always makes me a birthday cake. I love my brother because he plays with me every day. I have known him since he was born. When he was born I got to hold him. I love my mom because her cooking is good. My favorite meal is macaroni and cheese.
Heavenlei Satterfield
Grade 2, Oakdale
Together time: My family likes to hug each other. I like to eat pizza with my dad. I like to watch TV with my mom and dad.
Rishi Putti
Grade 4, Northpoint
Showing love: My family treats me with love. When I get inside the house after sledding, they get my sister and me hot chocolate. When I have a baseball game, my mom and sister cheer me on. My mom and dad bought a giant trampoline that we are able to play basketball on. My dad and I play catch and have a lot of fun.
Brady Hopwood
Grade 3, Lexington
Best aunt: I love my Aunt Lisa. She can sew very well. She has a dog named Oscar. He is very big. Sometimes she has little chocolates, and I like to nibble on them. Her floors are always slippery. I can slide with my socks on the floor. I dash, then leap and land in the living room. I like to sleep at her house. I love my aunt.
Sophie Willert
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Play together: I have mommy, daddy and a brother who is 3. I like playing outside with my family. I like to pretend to have a party with my brother.
Mishaka Rout
Grade 1, Grove
Like a family: My volleyball family is so fun. I love playing volleyball with my friends. They are like family. When we have games we encourage each other; it makes us confident. This year our real families can’t come to our games, so being with my volleyball teammates makes me feel at home. I love being with them.
Faith Young
Grade 5, Epiphany
Nice: My family is nice even when we go on vacations.
Ryan Baker
Grade 1, Epiphany
Awesome playing: My family plays card games with me. My family is also awesome to play Family Feud with me. They play with me. I love my family.
Tyler Graham
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Go all out: In my family we go all out for holidays, especially Thanksgiving. We do fight a lot, but when everyone is there, we have a lot of fun.
Preston Shanle
Grade 5, Calvary
Mystery game: I have four people in my family, and a guinea pig named Honeybun. My family loves to play Clue!
Tyler Hoult
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Love anyway: I have a brother, a sister, a dog, and then my two parents. I love my family very much, and we do many fun things together like play board games and have ping pong competitions. But like in every family, having siblings can be annoying, and my dog can be, too. Even if they are annoying, I still love them very much.
Gabrielle Hartrich
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Wonderful family: My parents work very hard so they can pay for different things. I love when we go on vacations because we have family time together, especially at the beach. I have one brother that I can play with when I'm bored. Family is not just who you live with; it can be anyone that's close to you or related.
Jada King
Grade 5, Prairieland
Best family: My family is the best. They’re always there for me. I have a kind mom, a loving dog, a strong dad and a loud brother. I love how every time I am having a bad day, they try to cheer me up. I love that they’re always there for me. My dog always makes my day. Nolan my brother sometimes makes me laugh.
Cece Aiello
Grade 3, Prairieland
Loves large family: My family is not small; my family that lives with me isn’t even small. I live with my mom and my dad, but not the way you think. I go to my mom’s house for one week; the next week I go to my dad’s house. At my mom’s I have a stepdad, stepsister, stepbrother. At my dad’s, I have a stepmom, stepsister, half-brother and grandma.
Olivia Schmidt
Grade 4, Oakland
Loves pets: My family means a lot to me. I love my pets. I have two pets named Odin and Fraya. Odin is a puppy, and Fraya is 7 years old. Fraya has one eye. My mom owns a gym named My Lean Body Boot Camp. My sister is 10 years old and I am 8.
Samuel Davis
Grade 3, Oakdale
Shared names: My family's last names are the same, but my grandma has a different last name. The funny thing is my dad has the same middle name as me. We take pictures in the summer. We all go to my grandma and papa's house for the Fourth of July.
Callie Sparks
Grade 2, Oakdale
Happy with family: I live with my parents and brother. I love my family a lot. They buy me everything. They take me to the park, friend’s house, shopping. They make me happy.
Maharvin Vempati
Grade 2, Northpoint
Family of six: My mom and dad are very nice to my siblings and me. They care for us and buy us stuff that we need. My sisters, Isabelle and Emma, are very silly, but also nice. Sometimes I bother them and they bother me, but we try to get along. My brother, Lucas, is also pretty silly. He always tells me funny jokes and hangs out with me.
Addie Bennett
Grade 3, Lexington
Racing dad: My family is special because my dad is Ryan Unzicker. He is a race car driver. He has been racing for 30 years. That’s a long time. My dad has won 101 times. My dog is Cooper. He likes racing. He is 1 year old.
Brody Unzicker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Greatest ever: My family is the greatest family ever. I love my family because they would do anything for me. We are very ornery, so we like to joke a lot. They also make the best food. On my mom’s side, we like to play card games like rummy and Junkyard Dog, and my dad’s side has a lot of cousins.
Elizabeth Zehr
Grade 5, Epiphany
Time together: I love my family. Every Friday my family and I watch a movie. I play games with my family. My dad lived on a farm when he was a kid.
Felicity Young
Grade 1, Epiphany
The best: My family is the best because they love me, and sometimes we have a game night. They are the best.
Ava Lowry
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Game lovers: My family and I play a lot of games. We do a bunch of different games every day. My favorite game to play with my family is cook-off. We cook and have one person judge whose meal is better.
Brooklyn Caffey
Grade 5, Calvary
Thankful: I thank God that I have a family. It's me, Dad, Mom and my cutie brother. My family is a crazy family. We do all crazy stuff. We love each other a lot. We laugh out loud sometimes. We scream out loud sometimes. But we still love each other. We are never apart from each other. I love my family.
Samarth Singh
Grade 3, Benjamin