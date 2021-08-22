This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My family

My family: My family has five people. My dad is defensive backs coach at ISU. My mom is a teacher at Fairview Elementary. My sister Maddie is in fourth grade, and my other sister Emma is in second grade.

Sam Deti

Grade 5, Calvary

Happy family: My family is a happy and small family. I have an older brother, mom and dad. I feel very safe and comfortable with my family. My mom and dad are very lovable and hardworking people, and they support and encourage me and my brother. We play together, respect each other and pray together. I love my family!

Shrinidhin Senthilkumar

Grade 2, Colene Hoose

Alone, not lonely: I love my family. I may not have any brothers or sisters, but I am not lonely. My family takes care of me. I love my family, and they love me, too.

Ryker Nolan

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Great family: My family has four people: my sister, my dad, my mom and me. I love my family. My family is great.

Jack O’Brien

Grade 1, Epiphany

Play games: I love my family. I also have three pets. Some of my favorite things to do are to relax and watch a movie. We also like to play Yahtzee together. I love my parents a lot.

Paige Bauer

Grade 5, Epiphany

What we do: My dad works at State Farm. He is a computer programmer. My mom is a claim specialist. She works at Harte Hanks. I am a first-grader at Grove. My little sister is at Corpus Christi.

Joanna Jibin

Grade 1, Grove

Travel together: My family and I went to Montana. We got to ride four airplanes. It took a long time to get there, but it was worth it. My parents are teachers in El Paso-Gridley. My sister is in preschool. My brother is in fifth grade. I’m in second grade. Lots of times we have family movie nights.

Lilian Watson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Huge family: My family is huge. I’m the youngest of three. I have a dog. I also have eight cousins, nephews, aunts, grandmas, grandpas and uncles. On July Fourth, I had just arrived at my cousin’s house in my brand new swimsuit. I went to the backyard with my brothers. They were all swimming in the pool. Macy came up and hugged me. She’s my favorite cousin.

Evy Elmore

Grade 3, Lexington

Ice cream: My family and I like to hang out together. We like to get ice cream from Oberweis. My favorite is cookie dough ice cream.

Hannah Mohammed

Grade 5, Northpoint

Good at something: My family is special because they are all good at something. My mom is good at teaching pre-K. My dad is good at building stuff. My sister is good at making food. I am good at playing video games.

Jackson Taylor

Grade 2, Oakdale

Dogs, too: My family means a lot to me. I have two dogs. Their names are Lilly and Addi. Addi is older than Lilly. They are both girls. My dad is very kind and always has time for me. My mom is very nice and helpful. She works at the same school I go to. My brother is 12. He always plays video games with me.

Leah Bowman

Grade 3, Oakdale

Family trip: Do you like to visit apple orchards? I will tell you a story about going to the apple orchard with my family. I went to the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, with my mom, dad, grandma, aunt and cousin. We went to celebrate my birthday. We picked red apples and put them in baskets. We went to the barn to buy the apples and doughnuts.

Ethan Lloyd

Grade 3, Prairieland

Always family: Your family is the one thing in life you should love the most. Your parents take care of you. You might have siblings to love and hangout with, and maybe you have a family pet. Whatever you need, your family is there to help you. Say you're going through some hard times and could use a friend; that friend will always be your family.

Allie Cunningham

Grade 5, Prairieland

Big family: I love growing up in a big family because if one of us falls, we fall together. We would always stand up for each other. Once I was upset in fourth grade because people were being mean to me. My siblings tried to cheer me up and said to just ignore them. I really love my family!

Victoria Ramirez

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Fun together: My family likes to play Uno together. We laugh a lot. We have so, so, so much fun.

Skylar Plath

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Loves trips: My family is awesome. My family is great. With all the trips we have taken, I just want to keep having more. I can’t wait.

Eva Thoennes

Grade 5, Calvary

Best family: My family is the best because my mom and dad take care of my sister and me, play video games with me, and my dogs lay with me.

Gwyneth Kelley

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Loving: I love my family because they play with me. I love my pets.

Pryor Hughs

Grade 1, Epiphany

Vacation fun: My family goes on vacation. One time we went to Colorado, and I saw my cousins. We went to a rafting place and rafted down the Colorado River. When we were halfway through one of the raft guides asked everyone if we wanted to jump off a cliff into ice cold water. My dad did it.

Sam Hannel

Grade 5, Epiphany

Helper: I always help my family do the dishes, and I always help my grandpa outside. I help my mom take care of my brother. I help my sisters.

Alivia Rouse

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fun to play: My family is fun to play with. They are nice, funny, cool, kind, amazing and fun. I like my family because of all my siblings and family members. I love all my family and cousins. In my family there are four girls and three boys. I have six siblings.

Ashlynn Talty

Grade 3, Lexington

Clothing: My family buys me clothes. We shop at Target. I have a swimsuit for my swimming lessons.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 3, Northpoint

Love games: My family is great! My brother and I feed the cat. I feed my little baby sister. My dad and I love board games. My dad, my brother and I love video games. My mom does not. My family has five people in it.

Grayson Debolt

Grade 2, Oakdale

Kind brother, dad: My family means a lot to me. My brother is very funny and kind. He is out of the house, but when he is at my house, he will play with me. My brother is the best brother you could wish for. My dad is usually busy, but when he is not busy, he wants to play with me. He is caring, funny, nice and kind. He loves me.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 3, Oakdale

Doing together: I love my family so much. At Christmastime, we love to make hot cocoa. We also make pepperkaker; they are wish cookies and ginger cookies. We all love the spring and flowers. We all hate COVID-19 so much. I love to play with my sister, and we play family a lot. We just came up with a new game.

Anika Kolls

Grade 3, Prairieland

Meeting Grandma: I don’t know what I would do without my family. I’m very thankful for my family, especially for my mom. She is like the roots to my family’s tree. In 2017 we went to Vietnam. My favorite part was meeting my grandma for the first time since I was a baby when my parents moved. The second thing I liked was all different types of food.

Randy Nguyen

Grade 5, Prairieland

Family names: My siblings and I are named after The Beatles songs. Penny is named after “Penny Lane,” Molly is named after “Ob-la-di Ob-la-da,” and I am named after their song, “Hey Jude.”

Jude Bordewick

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Loves them: My family plays board games. We have a pet named Fern. I love my family.

Savannah Gully

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Best fun: My family is fun. I get to play games with them, and they help me when I am sick. They are the best.

Hannah Okrzcsik

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Fireworks: My family and I do fireworks on July Fourth. Before we do the fireworks, we play on a slip 'n slide. Then we do the fireworks, and then we have cupcakes. The fireworks look so cool. We played in Panther Creek.

Dexter White

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Family time: In my family, there is my mom, my dad, and my dog Luna. Here are some things about my family. My mom works at a bank. She is also helpful and very kind. My dad works at a prison. He is great at making me laugh, and he is very fun to hang out with. My dog loves to sleep and play tug-a-war.

Briggs Doolin

Grade 3, Lexington