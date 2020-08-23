 Skip to main content
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My favorite book
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My favorite book

Sports fan: My favorite book is Year in Sports 2019 because I really like sports and it tells me more stuff that I don't know before. I have 2018 and 2019. It has all sports like basketball, soccer, hockey and much more.

Josh Bridges

Grade 2, Benjamin

Spanish books: My favorite book is "Stella Diaz has Something to Say." I like this book because it is a bilingual book. Another book that I like is "Esperanza Renace." The reason I like the book is because it is a Spanish book. The last book that I like is "Hombre Perro: El Senor de las Pulgas." That is a Dog Man book that is in Spanish.

Isabella Rosales 

Grade 4, Bent

Read for hours: My favorite book is "A Light in the Attic" by Shel Silverstein. That is my favorite book because that is the one book that I will read for hours. It is also one of the books I like to curl up on the couch with. Another reason it is my favorite book is because I love poetry.

Jackson Heinz

Grade 4, Calvary

Reading with friends: One of my favorite book series is "Land of Stories." They are a very good book series! It is a type of fantasy book. My friends and I all read the books at the same time. I finished them all. They are still working on the last few books. You should read the series!

Rachel McCoskey

Grade 5, Calvary

Funny book: My favorite book is "Today I will Fly!" because it's funny. I like when Piggie told Elephant that she was going to fly, but she didn't fly. My favorite character is Piggie because she is so silly and she tells Elephant that she can do stuff but she doesn't do it right. 

Amy Marquez

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge

Scary and suspenseful: I have read a lot of books but my favorite book that I have read is "The Collector." "The Collector" has a lot of scary stuff and it has a big problem. I love books that have scary things and suspense in the book.

Amanda Hernandez

Grade 5, Cedar Ridge

Engrossing plot: My favorite book is "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" because there's a big plot that keeps me reading it.

Gwyneth Kelly

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

"Biscuit" book: My favorite book is "Biscuit and the Little Pup."

SriRaaga Merla

Grade 1, Epiphany

Cat books: My favorite books are cats books. I love cats because I've seen cats on TV and pictures. Cats can be a good pet. Cats are fun.

Speshuhl Staples

Grade 2, Fairview

Learning a lesson: My favorite book is "Pig the Fibber." Pig is a pug. Pig fibs about trying to steal treats. He learns his lesson.

Kyndell Deckard

Grade 2, Heyworth

Extraordinary women: My favorite book is "Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls" because it has a story on every page. I really like that book for another reason, and that reason is that the book talks about women who did extraordinary things. It's my favorite book!

Azalia Mojica

Grade 3, Hudson

Good pictures: My favorite book is "No, David!" The funny pictures are good!

Peyton Smith

Grade 3, Northpoint

Books about unicorns: My favorite books are unicorn books. I love learning new facts. Unicorns are my favorite animal.

Carley Johnson

Grade 4, Northpoint

"Diary" fan: My favorite book is "Diary of a Wimpy Kid." Greg is my favorite character. He is funny, and he is a good big brother.

Claudia James

Grade 5, Northpoint

Reading "Ramona": My favorite book is "Ramona Quimby, Age 8." It has a lot of characters like Picky-Picky and Mrs. Quimby. My teacher read it to me. I have a Ramona book like the teacher. It's called "Ramona's World." If you read it you will like it like me.

Za'Niyah Robinson

Grade 2, Oakdale

Science stuff: The "Franny K. Stein, Mad Scientist" series is the best. Franny is hilarious because she acts like she will take over the world, but she won't. Franny does a lot of science stuff. She once tried to send 1,000 lightning volts to a ham sandwich, and she made Ham I Am.

Randhir Kalli

Grade 3, Oakland

Fantasy book: My favorite book is called "The Power of Poppy Pendle.' The book is a fantasy. I personally like the book because it a message saying "Follow your dreams." 

Dheeptha Manoj

Grade 5, Oakland

"Critter" books: I like all of the "Little Critter" books.

Kaylee Nollman

Grade 1, Olympia South

"Bad Guys," good books: My favorite book is "Bad Guys" because it is fun to read and it's interesting to read. It is also a good series of books. It's a fiction book and I like fiction books. That's why "Bad Guys" is my favorite book.

Julian Fajardo

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Overcoming fear: My favorite book took place on a farm in Michigan on a stormy day. "Thunder Cake" has two characters, the young girl and her grandma, gathering ingredients as soon as possible before the storm arrives. It's a story of a young girl who overcame her fear.

Sophie Polin

Grade 3, Prairieland

Funny and exciting: My favorite book is "Dog Man." First of all, "Dog Man" is funny and exciting. That makes "Dog Man" a very good book for everyone. Second of all, "Dog Man" is a series of books. If you don't like one "Dog Man" book, you might like another. 

Hunter Hobson

Grade 4, Prairieland

Addictive book: Warning: This book is addicting! My favorite book is "The Hunger Games." "The Hunger Games" is an action-packed long book that is science fiction. One night I read it until 11 o'clock and then I woke up at 10. "The Hunger Games" is in first person and has amazing sensory details. This wonderful book is written by Suzanne Collins, and she is my favorite author.

Agatha Estabrook

Grade 5, Prairieland

Good writer: My favorite book is "Old Yeller." I like "Old Yeller" because Fred Gibson was such a good writer. That is why I like "Old Yeller."

Loella Aurora

Grade 5, St. Mary's

A good book: My favorite book is "Just a Rainy Day." Do you want to know why? Because it is a good book for me.

Athena Sanford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Place book: My favorite book is "Texas." Texas is a place you can visit. The people in "Texas" raise sheep. This book is fun.

Calden Kirk

Grade 2, Stevenson

Funny and heartfelt: My favorite book is "Wonder." I like it because it is funny and heartfelt.

Tyler Gibson

Grade 4, Stevenson

Harry Potter books: My favorite book is "Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire" because I like Harry Potter books and I like the challenges Harry has to do. For example, getting a golden egg from a dragon, rescuing his friend from a river full of mean animals and a couple other challenges.

Claire Penner

Grade 3, Washington

"The Lost Hero": This book is mostly about Greek mythology and fantasy. It was written by Rick Riordan. He is one of my favorite authors. He mostly writes Greek mythology. This book is about a boy named Jason, a girl named Piper and another boy named Leo. Leo is a demigod. So are Piper and Jason.

Pearl Wishall

Grade 4, Washington

Golden earrings: My favorite is "Gooney Bird Greene" because I like her diamond earrings because they are golden, and that is my favorite color. And she found them in a gumball machine, and I like gumballs. She never tells lies when she tells a story about herself.

D'Andre King

Grade 2, Fairview

Cat antics: My favorite book is "Cookie's Week" because it is about my favorite animal, a cat. The cat's name is Cookie, and she gets into crazy stuff. She knocked over plants, she went into the toilet, she went into the cabinet and got stuck and she went into the garbage can.

Sylvia Gonzalez

Grade 3, Oakdale

        

Starting the new school year

Grab you pens, keyboards and crayons! Flying Horse is accepting entries for the new school year. The first due date will be Sept. 7 for entries to be published Sept. 20. Submissions from last year will be published through Sept. 13.

Submitting to Flying Horse

1. We use writing samples and drawings from Central Illinois students in kindergarten through fifth grade in public and private schools or who are home-schooled. See accompanying chart for topics and due dates. 

2. Each entry must be clearly labeled with the student’s first and last name, grade and school (or if they are home-schooled).

4. Written entries ideally run about 30 to 50 words and should be no longer that 65 words or about 350 characters. Longer entries will be edited or excerpted for length.

5. Drawings should be on 8.5-by-11-inch paper turned horizontally (drawings may be smaller as long as they are proportional), fill the space and be in color. We don’t use drawings on ruled notebook paper.

6. Submissions may be emailed to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com, mailed to Flying Horse C/O The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., P.O. Box 2907, Bloomington, IL 61702-2907, or dropped off at our office during business hours.

7. If you have questions or comments, email flyinghorse@pantagraph.com.

