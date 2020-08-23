This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My favorite book

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sports fan: My favorite book is Year in Sports 2019 because I really like sports and it tells me more stuff that I don't know before. I have 2018 and 2019. It has all sports like basketball, soccer, hockey and much more.

Josh Bridges

Grade 2, Benjamin

Spanish books: My favorite book is "Stella Diaz has Something to Say." I like this book because it is a bilingual book. Another book that I like is "Esperanza Renace." The reason I like the book is because it is a Spanish book. The last book that I like is "Hombre Perro: El Senor de las Pulgas." That is a Dog Man book that is in Spanish.

Isabella Rosales

Grade 4, Bent

Read for hours: My favorite book is "A Light in the Attic" by Shel Silverstein. That is my favorite book because that is the one book that I will read for hours. It is also one of the books I like to curl up on the couch with. Another reason it is my favorite book is because I love poetry.

Jackson Heinz

Grade 4, Calvary