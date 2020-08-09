This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends

Invite a friend: If I see someone who is lonely, I will invite them to play with me. If I am tired and I don't want to go to the park, I will ask someone if they want to talk with me. My friend is hilarious. She always makes me laugh. We always make up silly stories.
Isabella Rosales
Grade 4, Bent
Friendly poem: Friends are great. Friends are fun. When the day ends, we have fun. It's all play. Let us pray that we can have fun every day.
Joel Drake
Grade 3, Calvary
Friends at play: My friends are nice. I play with them, and they play with me at recess. We play kickball and I am a team captain and I pick my cousin.
Parker Dobbs
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Climb, swing and do math: My friends and I like to climb, swing and do math. We like math because we learn new strategies. We like to climb at recess. We like to chase our friends.
Ainsley Eversmeyer
Grade 2, Epiphany
Friends help others: My friend is nice to me because he swings with me. Friends help others. If someone falls a friend will help them. If someone is sad, a friend will play with them. I'm nice to my friends a lot. I play with Jackson on the swing at recess.
Elias Person
Grade 2, Fairview
How to make friends: Are you wondering how I get friends? Keep on reading to find out. Harper and I have fun riding bikes! The way we met was I was sitting on the buddy bench and Harper was sitting, too. We include others. I love my friends!
Lauren Powell
Grade 2, Grove
Having friends: Once I didn't have friends, but now I do. Friends are nice.
Grace Miles
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Friends mean a lot: I have many friends. We like to play monster trucks. My friends mean a lot to me.
Lynnlea Schumacher
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Makes me laugh: I am happy when I see my friend Alexis. She makes me laugh. She is always nice to me.
Anna Coffman
Grade 3, Northpoint
Play together: Claudia is nice. We are sisters. We play together on the playground.
Carley Johnson
Grade 4, Northpoint
Play with Legos: My friend is Judah. We play with Legos. We have fun!
Daniel Williams
Grade 5, Northpoint
Wonderful gift: I have so many friends. They make me very happy. They play with me a lot when I'm bored. Every day in the evening I play with my friends. We play racing games, tagging and bike riding. Having good friends is a wonderful gift.
Insaf Syed
Grade 2, Oakland
Group of friends: To be honest, I don't really have a best friend because I have a lot of friends because there is a group of us. But if I was to have a best friend, it would be my dude, Truth.
Chase Williams
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Close connections: My friends are Sylvia, Kellyn and Olivia. We are like one little group. One thing is Sylvia is so funny. We love to laugh. It is so much fun to play wit them. We have really close connections to each other.
Finley Walsh
Grade 3, Prairieland
Hide-and-seek: Hide-and-seek is my favorite game to play with my friends. When I play hide-and-seek, I am always the last one to be found. I think I am the best player at hide-and-seek because nobody can find me ever!
Gabe Stanford
Grade 5, Prairieland
Telling riddles and jokes: My friend Patrick is a good friend and is very funny. He is fun to play with and fun to play with at recess. He also is fun to make riddles and jokes with. He is also fun to play Would You Rather? and other fun games with.
Jacob Kossler
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Family and friends: My friends are from school. I make friends all the time, but my most important friends are my family.
Jude Richerd
Grade 3, Sheridan
Spread kindness: My friends are nice to everyone. My friends spread kindness like a wildfire. They are the best friends a person can ever have.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 2, Stevenson
Old and new friends: Over the years I have had many friends. My best friends are Kaden, Muaaz and Adithya. Though they moved, I will always remember them. My new friend's name is Ethan. He is very funny. I hope to get more friends soon.
Adhrut Kulkarni
Grade 5, Stevenson
Play with dolls: I like Avery. We play American Girl dolls.
Reese Tevis
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Special Friends: I have many special friends. My friends are so kind. They cheer me up when I'm sad. We all have fun together. Every day at recess I walk out the door and stand against a wall and wait for my friends. When my friends walk out we have as much fun as we can together.
Addy Brewer
Grade 2, Grove
Play games: I love to play with my friend and we like to play tag. We love to play with each other, and my friend likes to play soccer.
Eric Hiles
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Best friend: My friend's name is Bailey. We have been friends since kindergarten. She plays with me all the time. We do crafts together. We swing together. That's my best friend!
Alexis Nichols
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Sleepovers: I love having sleepovers with my friends. Because I get to stay up as late as I can. I get to eat butter popcorn. I get to watch funny movies. I get to do activities like paint rocks.
Vivian Brown
Grade 3, Prairieland
Be a great friend: What makes a good friend? Maybe a friend is kind no matter what. If you can treat others the way you want to be treated, you should because that's what a great friend does. Another way to be a great friend is to be thoughtful. Also, if you are honest, your friends will trust you. Whatever you can do to be a great friend, you should do it.
Isabelle Myers
Grade 5, Prairieland
Nice and silly: I like Deklan because he is nice and silly.
Sawyer Flikek
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
