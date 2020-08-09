You have permission to edit this article.
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends
This week’s Winners: Music

This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends

Invite a friend: If I see someone who is lonely, I will invite them to play with me. If I am tired and I don't want to go to the park, I will ask someone if they want to talk with me. My friend is hilarious. She always makes me laugh. We always make up silly stories.

Isabella Rosales

Grade 4, Bent

Friendly poem: Friends are great. Friends are fun. When the day ends, we have fun. It's all play. Let us pray that we can have fun every day.

Joel Drake

Grade 3, Calvary

Friends at play: My friends are nice. I play with them, and they play with me at recess. We play kickball and I am a team captain and I pick my cousin.

Parker Dobbs

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Climb, swing and do math: My friends and I like to climb, swing and do math. We like math because we learn new strategies. We like to climb at recess. We like to chase our friends.

Ainsley Eversmeyer

Grade 2, Epiphany

Friends help others: My friend is nice to me because he swings with me. Friends help others. If someone falls a friend will help them. If someone is sad, a friend will play with them. I'm nice to my friends a lot. I play with Jackson on the swing at recess.

Elias Person

Grade 2, Fairview

How to make friends: Are you wondering how I get friends? Keep on reading to find out. Harper and I have fun riding bikes! The way we met was I was sitting on the buddy bench and Harper was sitting, too. We include others. I love my friends!

Lauren Powell

Grade 2, Grove

Having friends: Once I didn't have friends, but now I do. Friends are nice.

Grace Miles

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Friends mean a lot: I have many friends. We like to play monster trucks. My friends mean a lot to me.

Lynnlea Schumacher

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn

Makes me laugh: I am happy when I see my friend Alexis. She makes me laugh. She is always nice to me.

Anna Coffman

Grade 3, Northpoint

Play together: Claudia is nice. We are sisters. We play together on the playground.

Carley Johnson

Grade 4, Northpoint

Play with Legos: My friend is Judah. We play with Legos. We have fun!

Daniel Williams

Grade 5, Northpoint

Wonderful gift: I have so many friends. They make me very happy. They play with me a lot when I'm bored. Every day in the evening I play with my friends. We play racing games, tagging and bike riding. Having good friends is a wonderful gift. 

Insaf Syed

Grade 2, Oakland

Group of friends: To be honest, I don't really have a best friend because I have a lot of friends because there is a group of us. But if I was to have a best friend, it would be my dude, Truth.

Chase Williams

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Close connections: My friends are Sylvia, Kellyn and Olivia. We are like one little group. One thing is Sylvia is so funny. We love to laugh. It is so much fun to play wit them. We have really close connections to each other.

Finley Walsh

Grade 3, Prairieland

Hide-and-seek: Hide-and-seek is my favorite game to play with my friends. When I play hide-and-seek, I am always the last one to be found. I think I am the best player at hide-and-seek because nobody can find me ever! 

Gabe Stanford

Grade 5, Prairieland

Telling riddles and jokes: My friend Patrick is a good friend and is very funny. He is fun to play with and fun to play with at recess. He also is fun to make riddles and jokes with. He is also fun to play Would You Rather? and other fun games with. 

Jacob Kossler

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Family and friends: My friends are from school. I make friends all the time, but my most important friends are my family.

Jude Richerd

Grade 3, Sheridan

Spread kindness: My friends are nice to everyone. My friends spread kindness like a wildfire. They are the best friends a person can ever have.

Dean Armstrong

Grade 2, Stevenson

Old and new friends: Over the years I have had many friends. My best friends are Kaden, Muaaz and Adithya. Though they moved, I will always remember them. My new friend's name is Ethan. He is very funny. I hope to get more friends soon.

Adhrut Kulkarni

Grade 5, Stevenson

Play with dolls: I like Avery. We play American Girl dolls.

Reese Tevis

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Special Friends: I have many special friends. My friends are so kind. They cheer me up when I'm sad. We all have fun together. Every day at recess I walk out the door and stand against a wall and wait for my friends. When my friends walk out we have as much fun as we can together. 

Addy Brewer 

Grade 2, Grove

Play games: I love to play with my friend and we like to play tag. We love to play with each other, and my friend likes to play soccer.

Eric Hiles

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Best friend: My friend's name is Bailey. We have been friends since kindergarten. She plays with me all the time. We do crafts together. We swing together. That's my best friend!

Alexis Nichols

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge 

Sleepovers: I love having sleepovers with my friends. Because I get to stay up as late as I can. I get to eat butter popcorn. I get to watch funny movies. I get to do activities like paint rocks.

Vivian Brown

Grade 3, Prairieland

Be a great friend: What makes a good friend? Maybe a friend is kind no matter what. If you can treat others the way you want to be treated, you should because that's what a great friend does. Another way to be a great friend is to be thoughtful. Also, if you are honest, your friends will trust you. Whatever you can do to be a great friend, you should do it.

Isabelle Myers

Grade 5, Prairieland

Nice and silly: I like Deklan because he is nice and silly.

Sawyer Flikek

Grade 1, Sugar Creek 

  

     

    

