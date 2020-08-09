This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Invite a friend: If I see someone who is lonely, I will invite them to play with me. If I am tired and I don't want to go to the park, I will ask someone if they want to talk with me. My friend is hilarious. She always makes me laugh. We always make up silly stories.

Isabella Rosales

Grade 4, Bent

Friendly poem: Friends are great. Friends are fun. When the day ends, we have fun. It's all play. Let us pray that we can have fun every day.

Joel Drake

Grade 3, Calvary

Friends at play: My friends are nice. I play with them, and they play with me at recess. We play kickball and I am a team captain and I pick my cousin.

Parker Dobbs

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Climb, swing and do math: My friends and I like to climb, swing and do math. We like math because we learn new strategies. We like to climb at recess. We like to chase our friends.

Ainsley Eversmeyer

Grade 2, Epiphany