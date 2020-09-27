This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends

Grade 5, Washington

Live nearby: I play with most of my friends all of the time. Most of my friends live on the same street as me. I've made a lot of friends over the year.

Brooklyn Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Play online: My friends are thoughtful and kind people. With this pandemic it has been hard to see them, but we make time to play online games together. They always think about me and ask if I am OK when times are tough. We usually chat in Zoom every day because we miss each other a lot.

Vivienne Bond

Grade 5, Epiphany

Ups and downs: Friends are great. There will be ups and downs but good friends will be able to figure it out. My best friend is Roco. We do lots of fun things. We even feel like brothers.

Jaxson Brush

Grade 3, Hudson