 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends
editor's pick
This week’s Winners: Music

This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends

{{featured_button_text}}

Fun friends: My friends are very fun to be around, but that is obvious. I think friends are meant to be fun. Myles is my best friend. We both like video games and football and baseball. Then there is Aidan. He is fun and we both like Minecraft and Legos.

Myles Whisler

Grade 5, Calvary

Kind and helpful: I have a friend named Addyson. She is my friend because she is kind. She is fun to play with. She is also helpful.

Harper Jenkins

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Classmates: My friends are everyone at school!

Henry Sikora

Grade 1, Epiphany

Make friends with everyone: I like to try and make friends with everyone I meet. I like to learn about them and their favorite sports, colors and things they like to do. Sometimes we like the same things and sometimes we don’t. Some friends are tall and some friends are short. The world is full of people; go out and make some friends today! 

Trinity Bussan 

Grade 2 Epiphany

Best part of school: My friends are my favorite part of school. My friends are funny, kind, helpful and so many other words. That is why I always look forward to recess. We play the best games, and during COVID-19 we have been playing Roblox, which is really fun. 

Elizabeth Zehr

Grade 5, Epiphany 

Listen to me: I like my friends because they are nice to me and they listen to me.

Norah Kauten

Grade 2, Grove 

My best friends: My best friends are kind, they are smart, and they help me out. My best friends are good people, and they help other people out, too, and I hope that you have good friends to thank you who are kind.

Cecilia Funk

Grade 3, Hudson

Changing the world: My friend's name is William. He has autism but he is still a great friend! He is always there for me no matter what! It's not easy being friends with other people. But if you put some effort into making friends, being happy and cheering people up when they're down, little by little you’re changing the world!

Adia Wheelwright

Grade 4, Hudson 

Goofing around: My friends are very fun to play with. They like to goof around a lot. I met them at the park when I was 6 and now I am 7! My friends live close to me. I wonder if they're going to move or not. If I was not friends with them I don't know what I would do!

Sophie Willert

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

See friends at school: My best friend is Liz, and we like to play at recess. I see my friends at school. We like to go to the playground.

Nate Medley

Grade 2, Northpoint

Cool and funny: My friends are cool, funny, good and helpful. They make me happy. I like to play games with my friends. My favorite games to play with my friends are hide-and-seek and basketball and to play catch.

Rishi Putti

4th grade, Northpoint

Things to do: I like to go swimming and play at the playground.

Carley Johnson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Friends mean a lot: My friends mean a lot to me. I like to play and hang out with them when I can. We love to play outside when it is nice. My friends and I enjoy playing baseball, football and video games together. I am very thankful for all of my friends. They make me laugh a lot and they make me happy.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 3, Oakdale   

Great to have a friend: My friend’s name is Hayden. Hayden is 6 years old. I play tag with Hayden. Hayden is my best friend. It’s great to have a friend.

Corben Deacon

Grade 1, Prairieland

Hard to find, harder to leave: Good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget. I know that if I am feeling upset or frustrated my friends will be there for me and cheer me up. My friends make me laugh a lot because of some jokes they say or just when they are talking.

Jocelin Olivo-Magallanes

Grade 5, Prairieland

Two good friends: My friends are really fun, and they make me happy. I have two really good friends, Emir and Franky, who can cheer me up better than my mom can. My friends also know me really well. My dogs love my friends, too. My friends mean the world to me.

Bobby Casali

Grade 5, St. Mary's 

Friends at school: What I like about school is that I get to see all my friends. I also like to see my classmates, even if I had them last year, or classmates that I have never met before.

Mackenzie Bols

Grade 5, Washington 

Live nearby: I play with most of my friends all of the time. Most of my friends live on the same street as me. I've made a lot of friends over the year.

Brooklyn Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Play online: My friends are thoughtful and kind people. With this pandemic it has been hard to see them, but we make time to play online games together. They always think about me and ask if I am OK when times are tough. We usually chat in Zoom every day because we miss each other a  lot.

Vivienne Bond

Grade 5, Epiphany

Ups and downs: Friends are great. There will be ups and downs but good friends will be able to figure it out. My best friend is Roco. We do lots of fun things. We even feel like brothers.

Jaxson Brush

Grade 3, Hudson

Talk each day: Stella Dodge is my friend because she is nice to me and she is a great friend. Another reason Stella is my friend is we enjoy some of the same music and games. We talk to each other each day to see how each other's days are going after school and lunch. We tell each other everything but when we don't want to say anything the other person respects that.

Rykan Frost

Grade 4, Hudson  

Play dates: My friend's name is Ryen. We have had some play dates. We play in my pool sometimes. She likes to play Barbies. I have a karaoke. We turn it all the way up.

Lillian Watson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Friends because: I like my friends because. We ride bikes. We ride skates. Andy has a skateboard.

Aadi Avala

Grade 2, Northpoint 

Play in the park: My friend is Carley. We would like to play in the park. She is my best friend. She is very funny and cool.

Hannah Mohammed

Grade 5, Northpoint

Spend time together: I am going to write about my friend Kyndall. We play hide-and-seek. We go swimming and play video games. I like to spend time with her. She is my best friend!

Jase Ginden

Grade 3, Oakdale

Loyal friends: Friends are so nice to have! It's nice to have a friend who is loyal. My loyal friend is Willow. I like having loyal friends because you can trust them. Trust is good because you can share personal things. You also know that they won't judge you for what you like or wear and other things like that. I love loyal friends!

Sophia Miller

Grade 5, Prairieland

Awesome friends: I have a lot of really awesome friends. Each one is a creative, kind and fun person. They are also loads of fun to talk to and hang out with! I really love having girls' days with them. I couldn't ask for better friends than the ones I have now!

Natalie Krylowicz

Grade 5, St. Mary's  

Make new friends: Being a good friend means being kind and helping others. It is fun to make new friends. Don`t be mean to people.

Calvin Lieb

Grade 3, Hudson

Friends make world better: I have a lot of great friends. They are all amazing, thoughtful and kind! My friends are the greatest friends someone could ever have! I think the world would be a better place if everyone would be a friend to somebody else! If anybody out there is looking for a friend, give me a call!

Maddie Bierbaum

Grade 4, Hudson

Longtime friends: My best friends are Tyler and Noah. They are really nice to me. I have known Noah since preschool. I have known Tyler since my whole life. Tyler and I like to wrestle. Noah and I like to do do everything.

Adam Sigler

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Similar interests: If you have the same likes as someone you guys will probably make good friends. For example, my friend Beckett and I both like video games and baseball. We know each other well from hanging out so much. When we play football together he knows my favorite route to run and that makes it fun. 

Brady Wettstein

Grade 5, Prairieland

Next topic: What makes me happy

Many things make us happy, such as reading a good book, helping others, playing outside or just thinking about friends and family. Write or draw about what makes you happy.

Date due: Oct. 5

Date published: Oct. 18

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News