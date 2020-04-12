This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Watching sports: I like watching sports on TV with my dad after school. We like to watch baseball, football and basketball. Our favorite teams are the Cubs and Bears. I don't know what my favorite team is for basketball.
Lilly Orwig
Grade 3, Calvary
Sports are fun: I play tennis, and I'm pretty good. I also played baseball but I'm stopping. I can still feel some of the bruises from when I got hit with the ball batting. You could say that all I ever got when pitched was ball, strike, strike, walk!
Aiden McCree
Grade 4, Calvary
Active, fun: I like sports because it keeps you active, and it is just fun in general. I like basketball, softball, soccer, volleyball and track.
Sidney Jackson
Grade 5, Calvary
All kinds: I like soccer because they have all kinds of soccer teams and famous players. People like seeing soccer players.
Nathan Delgado
Grade 3, Cedar Ridge
Healthy: Sports are healthy for you because they keep you active. You can play any sport you want. I like playing soccer with my younger brother. I am so grateful to have him.
Amanda Hernandez
Grade 5, Cedar Ridge
My dog: My mom and dad got my dog Clubber before I was born. He is a cute tan French bulldog. We have tight connection now, but when I was first born, he was a little jealous. Now we love each other to pieces!
Charlie Brockway
Grade 4, Corpus Christi
Travel with books: Books are fun. They can take you to so many places. I am reading about an under-the-sea mystery, where a mermaid and her friends solved a broken playground mystery. I am also reading about a cat ninja who saved his two owners from a bad girl.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 1, Epiphany
Time with family: I think spending time with family is great because you can learn more about them. You can also spend time with family just going somewhere or doing something. Family time is great.
Mallory Dicken
Grade 3, Epiphany
Family and friends: Family and friends are nice. I let my family and friends come over. Two of my friends' names are Drake and Persephone. They are really nice friends. Here are two of my family: Clair and Kensey. I love my family.
Willow Angelos
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Read about it: Gymnastics is a sport. I read a lot about gymnastics. Gymnastics is my favorite sport.
Keyaira Fonville Simins
Grade 1, Glenn
Used to play: I love softball. I played softball at Ridgeview, my old school. Our team was the Mustangs. I was number 11. We had three-quarter bats. We had practice on Saturdays.
Bryleigh Lester
Grade 3, Glenn
Uno Attack: I like to play Uno Attack because it shoots cards out at you. My brother and I get to giggling. It's a lot of fun.
Kali Murphy
Grade 2, Heyworth
Life banker: My favorite game to play is Life. I love to be the banker. I love Life because I love that you can buy jobs and have businesses.
Kinley Minter
Grade 3, Hudson
Wants to be there: I like to play Candy Land. I like to play it because I like different spots on the board to go. Sometimes I want to wake up in Candy Land. I want to drink the chocolate river if I appear in Candy Land one day. If I do, I also want to see a unicorn made of jelly beans.
Alabama Lane
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Friend's house: I am going to my friend's house to see her. My friend and I will play dolls at her house. My friend and I play at Barbie's house. Going to her house is the best.
Pailynn Jackson
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Video games: I like to play video games. My favorite is Minecraft.
Graham Angell-Hetcher
Grade 1, Northpoint
Play with others: My favorite game is Chutes and Ladders. I play with Alexis. I like Alexis.
Anna Coffman
Grade 3, Northpoint
Tablet game: My favorite game is Homestay. It is a game where you build a house. I play it on my tablet.
Carley Johnson
Grade 4, Northpoint
Play pretend: My favorite game is to pretend. I like to use my toys and stuffed animals in my own stories.
Landan Eads
Grade 5, Northpoint
Cousin game: I like to play Minecraft. My cousin lets me play on his PS4. We play together.
Za'Niyah Robinson
Grade 2, Oakdale
Loves P.E.: I like dodgeball. It is a fun game. P.E. is the best part of the day. I like capture the flag. You try to steal the flag from the other team. It is hard to steal because there are people guarding the flag. P.E. is the best.
Chance Shull
Grade 3, Oakdale
Hockey fan: I love to watch and play hockey. My team is called Bloomington Thunder. I am a defender. I enjoy cheering on the St. Louis Blues when games are on TV. I have been to five of their games, and they won every time.
Jackson LaFrance
Grade 3, Oakland
My best friend: My best friend is Harper, and she is nice. She likes dogs. I like to play dogs with her at recess.
Rylee Hawkins
Grade 1, Olympia South
New sister: I have four brothers, and I had a sister on Valentine's Day 2020! Every year on Thanksgiving or Christmas, my family and I go to Nebraska to see my grandparents. My family over in Nebraska can't wait to see my new baby sister.
Nick Hicks
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Get excited: Soccer is my favorite sport to play. I can kick the ball high in the air. My team gets excited when we score a goal. It is fun to play sports.
Isaac Baird
Grade 1, Prairieland
Learning lessons: Playing sports teaches you to be competitive. In some sports you work as a team, but in all sports you challenge yourself. Having confidence in yourself is very important. It is OK to lose as long as you tried your hardest.
Adeline Pope
Grade 2, Prairieland
Football is fun: Football is a very fun and active game. In football, two teams go against each other. The ball called a football looks like an oval. It's brown and has white stripes. The sport of football evolved from sports called soccer and rugby.
Nicholas Vance
Grade 4, Prairieland
Giant panda: Do you have a favorite animal? I do! It's the giant panda. They are black and white, but when they’re born they are pink. When pandas are newly born, they’re only about the size of a jellybean. Pandas don’t have much of a diet; it’s mainly bamboo. The panda lives in eastern Asia, and they’re going extinct!
Madeline DeGraeve
Grade 5, Prairieland
Loves sports: I love sports. My favorite is volleyball. I play volleyball. My mom and I play basketball. I have been in sports for four years.
Athena Sanford
Grade 3, Sheridan
Active: I like to swim and do taekwondo. I am on the Marlins swim team. I spar in taekwondo. I am a green belt, almost purple. I do dance, too.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 2, Stevenson
Never give up: I love P.E. because we play fun sports games. Sports is a big part of my life that got me through a lot. My old P.E. teacher always told me to never give up, keep pushing forward no matter what. And that's what I did.
Zoei Chasteen
Grade 4, Stevenson
Little-known facts: Many people would be surprised to know that the baskets in basketball used to be peach baskets, or that the rules of soccer originally let you carry the ball and let you make physical contact.
Adhrut Kulkarni
Grade 5, Stevenson
Chocolate ice cream: I like ice cream because it is good. My favorite ice cream is chocolate.
Deklan Dipietrantonio
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Extinct dinosaurs: Dinosaurs are extinct because of an asteroid that crashed over 20,000,000 years ago. There are many different types of dinosaurs. The one we mostly know about today is tyrannosaurus Rex — T-Rex for short. It was so big that it ate other dinosaurs. Maybe if it wasn't for the comet, dinosaurs could still be alive today.
Joseph Perinchery
Grade 3, Epiphany
Making crafts: I make crafts for my family. I make flowers for decorating our house. I make different-colored dots. I make hearts for people. I make lots of stuff.
Harper Milashoski
Grade 1, Fieldcrest
Favorite game: Soccer is the best game ever. You get to kick the ball in the net. You get to run down the field. Soccer is my favorite game.
Beau Peterson
Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn
Myrtle Beach: My favorite family trip is when I went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. My whole family came. I also went boogie boarding. That was a lot of fun.
Alexis Nichols
Grade 4, Pepper Ridge
Hot Wheels fan: My favorite toy is cars. I like Hot Wheels.
Sawyer Flicek
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!