This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Watching sports: I like watching sports on TV with my dad after school. We like to watch baseball, football and basketball. Our favorite teams are the Cubs and Bears. I don't know what my favorite team is for basketball.

Lilly Orwig

Grade 3, Calvary

Sports are fun: I play tennis, and I'm pretty good. I also played baseball but I'm stopping. I can still feel some of the bruises from when I got hit with the ball batting. You could say that all I ever got when pitched was ball, strike, strike, walk!

Aiden McCree

Grade 4, Calvary

Active, fun: I like sports because it keeps you active, and it is just fun in general. I like basketball, softball, soccer, volleyball and track.

Sidney Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

All kinds: I like soccer because they have all kinds of soccer teams and famous players. People like seeing soccer players.

Nathan Delgado

Grade 3, Cedar Ridge

Healthy: Sports are healthy for you because they keep you active. You can play any sport you want. I like playing soccer with my younger brother. I am so grateful to have him.

Amanda Hernandez

Grade 5, Cedar Ridge

My dog: My mom and dad got my dog Clubber before I was born. He is a cute tan French bulldog. We have tight connection now, but when I was first born, he was a little jealous. Now we love each other to pieces!

Charlie Brockway

Grade 4, Corpus Christi

Travel with books: Books are fun. They can take you to so many places. I am reading about an under-the-sea mystery, where a mermaid and her friends solved a broken playground mystery. I am also reading about a cat ninja who saved his two owners from a bad girl.

Trinity Bussan

Grade 1, Epiphany

Time with family: I think spending time with family is great because you can learn more about them. You can also spend time with family just going somewhere or doing something. Family time is great.

Mallory Dicken

Grade 3, Epiphany

Family and friends: Family and friends are nice. I let my family and friends come over. Two of my friends' names are Drake and Persephone. They are really nice friends. Here are two of my family: Clair and Kensey. I love my family.

Willow Angelos

Grade 1, Fieldcrest

Read about it: Gymnastics is a sport. I read a lot about gymnastics. Gymnastics is my favorite sport.

Keyaira Fonville Simins

Grade 1, Glenn

Used to play: I love softball. I played softball at Ridgeview, my old school. Our team was the Mustangs. I was number 11. We had three-quarter bats. We had practice on Saturdays.

Bryleigh Lester

Grade 3, Glenn

Uno Attack: I like to play Uno Attack because it shoots cards out at you. My brother and I get to giggling. It's a lot of fun.

Kali Murphy

Grade 2, Heyworth

Life banker: My favorite game to play is Life. I love to be the banker. I love Life because I love that you can buy jobs and have businesses.

Kinley Minter

Grade 3, Hudson

Wants to be there: I like to play Candy Land. I like to play it because I like different spots on the board to go. Sometimes I want to wake up in Candy Land. I want to drink the chocolate river if I appear in Candy Land one day. If I do, I also want to see a unicorn made of jelly beans.

Alabama Lane

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Friend's house: I am going to my friend's house to see her. My friend and I will play dolls at her house. My friend and I play at Barbie's house. Going to her house is the best.

 Pailynn Jackson

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn

Video games: I like to play video games. My favorite is Minecraft.

Graham Angell-Hetcher

Grade 1, Northpoint

Play with others: My favorite game is Chutes and Ladders. I play with Alexis. I like Alexis.

Anna Coffman

Grade 3, Northpoint

Tablet game: My favorite game is Homestay. It is a game where you build a house. I play it on my tablet.

Carley Johnson

Grade 4, Northpoint

Play pretend: My favorite game is to pretend. I like to use my toys and stuffed animals in my own stories.

Landan Eads

Grade 5, Northpoint

Cousin game: I like to play Minecraft. My cousin lets me play on his PS4. We play together.

Za'Niyah Robinson

Grade 2, Oakdale

Loves P.E.: I like dodgeball. It is a fun game. P.E. is the best part of the day. I like capture the flag. You try to steal the flag from the other team. It is hard to steal because there are people guarding the flag. P.E. is the best.

Chance Shull

Grade 3, Oakdale

Hockey fan: I love to watch and play hockey. My team is called Bloomington Thunder. I am a defender. I enjoy cheering on the St. Louis Blues when games are on TV. I have been to five of their games, and they won every time.

Jackson LaFrance

Grade 3, Oakland

My best friend: My best friend is Harper, and she is nice. She likes dogs. I like to play dogs with her at recess.

Rylee Hawkins

Grade 1, Olympia South

New sister: I have four brothers, and I had a sister on Valentine's Day 2020! Every year on Thanksgiving or Christmas, my family and I go to Nebraska to see my grandparents. My family over in Nebraska can't wait to see my new baby sister.

Nick Hicks

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge  

Get excited: Soccer is my favorite sport to play. I can kick the ball high in the air. My team gets excited when we score a goal. It is fun to play sports.

Isaac Baird

Grade 1, Prairieland

Learning lessons: Playing sports teaches you to be competitive. In some sports you work as a team, but in all sports you challenge yourself. Having confidence in yourself is very important. It is OK to lose as long as you tried your hardest.

Adeline Pope

Grade 2, Prairieland

Football is fun: Football is a very fun and active game. In football, two teams go against each other. The ball called a football looks like an oval. It's brown and has white stripes. The sport of football evolved from sports called soccer and rugby.

Nicholas Vance

Grade 4, Prairieland

Giant panda: Do you have a favorite animal? I do! It's the giant panda. They are black and white, but when they’re born they are pink. When pandas are newly born, they’re only about the size of a jellybean. Pandas don’t have much of a diet; it’s mainly bamboo. The panda lives in eastern Asia, and they’re going extinct!

Madeline DeGraeve

Grade 5, Prairieland

Loves sports: I love sports. My favorite is volleyball. I play volleyball. My mom and I play basketball. I have been in sports for four years.

Athena Sanford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Active: I like to swim and do taekwondo. I am on the Marlins swim team. I spar in taekwondo. I am a green belt, almost purple. I do dance, too.

Dean Armstrong

Grade 2, Stevenson

Never give up: I love P.E. because we play fun sports games. Sports is a big part of my life that got me through a lot. My old P.E. teacher always told me to never give up, keep pushing forward no matter what. And that's what I did.

Zoei Chasteen

Grade 4, Stevenson

Little-known facts: Many people would be surprised to know that the baskets in basketball used to be peach baskets, or that the rules of soccer originally let you carry the ball and let you make physical contact. 

Adhrut Kulkarni

Grade 5, Stevenson

Chocolate ice cream: I like ice cream because it is good. My favorite ice cream is chocolate.

Deklan Dipietrantonio

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Extinct dinosaurs: Dinosaurs are extinct because of an asteroid that crashed over 20,000,000 years ago. There are many different types of dinosaurs. The one we mostly know about today is tyrannosaurus Rex — T-Rex for short. It was so big that it ate other dinosaurs. Maybe if it wasn't for the comet, dinosaurs could still be alive today.

Joseph Perinchery

Grade 3, Epiphany

Making crafts: I make crafts for my family. I make flowers for decorating our house. I make different-colored dots. I make hearts for people. I make lots of stuff.

Harper Milashoski

Grade 1, Fieldcrest

Favorite game: Soccer is the best game ever. You get to kick the ball in the net. You get to run down the field. Soccer is my favorite game.

Beau Peterson

Grade 1, Lowpoint-Washburn   

Myrtle Beach: My favorite family trip is when I went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. My whole family came. I also went boogie boarding. That was a lot of fun.

Alexis Nichols

Grade 4, Pepper Ridge

Hot Wheels fan: My favorite toy is cars. I like Hot Wheels. 

Sawyer Flicek

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

