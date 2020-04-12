This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Cousin game: I like to play Minecraft. My cousin lets me play on his PS4. We play together.

Za'Niyah Robinson

Grade 2, Oakdale

Loves P.E.: I like dodgeball. It is a fun game. P.E. is the best part of the day. I like capture the flag. You try to steal the flag from the other team. It is hard to steal because there are people guarding the flag. P.E. is the best.

Chance Shull

Grade 3, Oakdale

Hockey fan: I love to watch and play hockey. My team is called Bloomington Thunder. I am a defender. I enjoy cheering on the St. Louis Blues when games are on TV. I have been to five of their games, and they won every time.

Jackson LaFrance

Grade 3, Oakland

My best friend: My best friend is Harper, and she is nice. She likes dogs. I like to play dogs with her at recess.

Rylee Hawkins

Grade 1, Olympia South