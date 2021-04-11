This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Awesome friends: Having friends is awesome! You can have fun, go to school, and grow up together.
Kayden Long
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Best dad: My dad is the best because he helps me with math. He helps my sister with homework. My dad is a great cook. He helps my mom do laundry. I love my dad.
Hannah Mohammed
Grade 5, Northpoint
Swim time: I like swimming. I swim at the Gridley pool in the summer because you can’t swim in the winter. I go with my dad, and we swim in the 3-foot and 4-foot areas. Sometimes we go to the 5-foot section together. Sometimes I see my friends there. I play games with my friends. When I get hungry or thirsty, I go to the snack bar.
Zach Yates
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Family time: On my birthday, I like to spend time with my family. My grandparents live in Decatur so we don’t see them a lot, but we do on birthdays. We normally get doughnuts for breakfast because it is my favorite. I get strawberry with sprinkles. We do presents when everyone gets here. I like opening my presents.
Grace Harmon
Grade 3, Grove
My pets: I have three pets. I have a Labradoodle, golden retriever and a cat. My dogs are crazy. When they play, they run around the whole house. My cat is totally different. My cat only likes my dad. Sometimes they get along, but not always.
Paige Bauer
Grade 5, Epiphany
Animal lover: I love animals so much. They are my best friends. I love dogs, cats, frogs and deer. If I could have every animal in the world, I would also give my teacher and other people koalas and other animals they wanted.
Emi Kerr
Grade 3, Epiphany
Cool animals: My favorite animal is a flamingo because they are so cool. My favorite awesome animal is a dinosaur because they are cool.
Olive Nieber
Grade 1, Epiphany
Football: Football is my second favorite sport. If I played football, I would be a running back even though I’m short, standing only 4 feet 6 inches, and only kind of strong. I am only able to lift 50 pounds. I get the ball and truck everyone to the ground, even our best football players. But I don’t play league football because basketball will always be No. 1.
Preston Shanle
Grade 5, Calvary
Peace of mind: Yoga is exercise that makes our mind and body positive and relaxed. In second grade, I have done many yoga exercises, and I loved it. Also, at home I do yoga exercises with my family, and it makes our minds happy. I love doing yoga.
Samarth Singh
Grade 3, Benjamin
Polar bears: Polar bears feed mainly on seals. Polar bears live in the Arctic. Polar bears are white.
Rylee Hoult
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Interesting animals: Ferrets are my favorite animal. I know some facts about them. Did you know that hunters used ferrets to chase rabbits out of their dens? Did you know that ferrets are related to weasels?
Laura Teagarden
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Dragons: RRRR! What was that sound? RRRR! There it is again. I think it is coming from that cave. I am going into that cave! There is something with red eyes. It was a dragon! I ran for my life! But when I got out of the cave, the dragon came out. It was friendly, and it let me ride it.
Ella Klix
Grade 3, Prairieland
Pokemon: Vaporeon lives near water, and some who see it wandering the shore think it’s a mermaid. When it’s submerged, its camouflage is perfect — it can disappear entirely in order to launch a sneak attack.
Devin Robbins
Grade 3, Oakdale
Trip: I went to Chicago. We saw the big river. We picked up my sister by the river.
Izaiah Burton
Grade 2, Oakdale
Spring: I like springtime. The weather is cool outside. I like to go to Miller Park. I like to eat ice cream on warm days.
Aadi Avala
Grade 2, Northpoint
Best tractor: Every year I drive my tractor in the parade. This year if we have a parade, I can drive by myself. My tractor is a Farmall. They are my favorite kind of tractor. I drive my tractor in the Minonk parade and El Paso parade. There are stronger tractors than mine, but I like mine the way it is.
Owen Ragusa
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Camping: Camping is in the wild. You can fish and hike. You can eat hot dogs. You can sleep in a tent. Camping is fun.
Luke Koetters
Grade 1, Home school
Winning team: My favorite sport is basketball. Last year my team placed second in the season, but then we made it to the championship. We won against the team we had lost to. This year my team had a short season, sadly.
Aidan Craig
Grade 5, Epiphany
Favorite movies: My favorite type of movie is superhero Marvel movies because I love all the action that happens in them, and I love all the super-cool effects for the super powers. I also like the "X-Men" movies. I think my favorite character is Wolverine.
Cassidy Sullivan
Grade 3, Epiphany
Treehouse: My treehouse is super fun. We love it.
Isaac Henehan
Grade 1, Epiphany
Football: My favorite sport is football. My favorite player is James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars. My favorite football team is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sam Deti
Grade 5, Calvary
Book lover: I love books. There are nonfiction books. There are fiction books. Books are amazing.
Dean Armstrong
Grade 3, Stevenson
Saved: I think that the whole Fortnite world was going to explode, but one not-so-much-human risked his life for his sisters and brothers just to see them one more time.
Amarion Smith
Grade 2, Stevenson
See future: Sometimes I wonder what it would be like to see the future. It could be great, because you could see the day’s lottery numbers. But it could be bad, because if you asked, “Will I win?” and it said “No!” then we wouldn’t try.
Jude Bordewick
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Creator: My imagination is crazy. I have made 29 books from the ages 5 to 8. They are called “Fight till Death” and others. It’s very fun to me. I made my first book in 2015 (six years ago). I was spending hours making it. Sometimes I use real people for it. I use help from friends.
Adam Porto
Grade 3, Oakdale
Baby dolls: I like my family because they love me. They get me a lot of clothes. I like baby dolls. I get them dressed. I feed them food and water in a bottle. They have a crib and diapers.
Harper Keller
Grade 2, Oakdale
Soccer: I like soccer. I like to play with my friends. I like kicking the ball.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 2, Northpoint
Scary stuff: Last year I went to Wisconsin, and I went in a pitch black slide for the first time. It was scary. When I did it more times, it was fun. I also went down a slide where the floor drops. It is terrifying. I cried when the ride was over. I also got a really big bucket of water dumped on me.
Adam Sigler
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Dolphins: I love animals. There are lots of types of animals. I have many favorite animals, but if I had to pick one, I would maybe be a dolphin. I really like dolphins. Dolphins are cool animals. They can do cool tricks like jump through hoops. Dolphins are cool animals, and I love them.
Nora Harbert
Grade 3, Grove
Good dogs: I like dogs, more specifically, pit bulls. They have a false narrative such as being “mean, aggressive dogs.” I had a pittie, and she was so sweet. She would sleep under my bed until I fell asleep. Now I have another dog who is 12% pit bull, and he wouldn’t hurt a fly. He is also friendly, just like my old dog. Any dog can be mean.
Seth Bojan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Animals: My favorite animals are dogs, frogs, turtles and lizards. I like dogs because I have a dog. I also like frogs because they jump all over. And I like turtles because they have really cool shells.
Nathan Marshall
Grade 3, Epiphany
Family seasons: My family loves me so much. In the summer my mom sets up our pool so we can play in it. In the fall my dad takes us on walks, and we can jump in the leaf piles. In the winter my family plays outside, we sometimes build snow forts and igloos. In the spring I can help my mom and dad plant their garden.
Trinity Bussan
Grade 2, Epiphany
Best game: I love football. I play it every day. It’s my favorite.
Dominic Foster
Grade 1, Epiphany