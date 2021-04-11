This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Harper Keller

Grade 2, Oakdale

Soccer: I like soccer. I like to play with my friends. I like kicking the ball.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 2, Northpoint

Scary stuff: Last year I went to Wisconsin, and I went in a pitch black slide for the first time. It was scary. When I did it more times, it was fun. I also went down a slide where the floor drops. It is terrifying. I cried when the ride was over. I also got a really big bucket of water dumped on me.

Adam Sigler

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Dolphins: I love animals. There are lots of types of animals. I have many favorite animals, but if I had to pick one, I would maybe be a dolphin. I really like dolphins. Dolphins are cool animals. They can do cool tricks like jump through hoops. Dolphins are cool animals, and I love them.

Nora Harbert

Grade 3, Grove