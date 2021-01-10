This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Sisters: My favorite book is “Sisters” by Raina Telgemeier, and I have a little sister at home. We fight, play and draw together. I love having her. I couldn’t have survived coronavirus or staying at home without meeting my friends if I did not have my little sister. She keeps me busy and is my best friend. I love her a lot.

Aanya Mahajan

Grade 3, Benjamin

Resolution: Usually on New Year’s I make a New Year’s resolution. My resolution is usually to eat healthier because I am not a very good eater. But I do that after the clock strikes midnight because before that I eat a bunch of junk food. That is how my New Year goes.

Russell Erwin

Grade 4, Centennial

Book with meaning: My favorite book is “Ghosts” by Raina Telgemeier. I like “Ghosts” the most because it has meaning to it. I love Raina Telgemeier’s books, but this one is my favorite. I started reading graphic books in third grade. I like to read the book first, and then go back and look at all the pictures.

Everly French

Grade 5, Epiphany