This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Sisters: My favorite book is “Sisters” by Raina Telgemeier, and I have a little sister at home. We fight, play and draw together. I love having her. I couldn’t have survived coronavirus or staying at home without meeting my friends if I did not have my little sister. She keeps me busy and is my best friend. I love her a lot.
Aanya Mahajan
Grade 3, Benjamin
Resolution: Usually on New Year’s I make a New Year’s resolution. My resolution is usually to eat healthier because I am not a very good eater. But I do that after the clock strikes midnight because before that I eat a bunch of junk food. That is how my New Year goes.
Russell Erwin
Grade 4, Centennial
Book with meaning: My favorite book is “Ghosts” by Raina Telgemeier. I like “Ghosts” the most because it has meaning to it. I love Raina Telgemeier’s books, but this one is my favorite. I started reading graphic books in third grade. I like to read the book first, and then go back and look at all the pictures.
Everly French
Grade 5, Epiphany
Future plans: Dinosaurs are my favorite reptiles ever. One day I’m going to be an archeologist. I want to be an archeologist because I want to find a new species first, and then use the information to make a movie. Then I will try to make them all alive again.
Levi Mayotte
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Fishing: Fishing is one of my favorite things to do. My favorite fish is a bluegill. Sometimes we go on a boat to catch fish. I like to catch bluegills because they are pretty fish.
Kash Braman
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Math: I like math. I can add, divide, subtract. I can skip count. I can tell time. I can do patterns.
Maharvin Vempati
Grade 2, Northpoint
My talent: A talent or skill that you were born with and you are good at is called an innate skill. My skill is making my friends and family laugh. It fills me with happiness, and it is nice to think about how one joke or one silly expression can make another person’s day and even my own day. I like making faces, telling funny stories, jokes and just having fun.
Brady Wettstein
Grade 5, Prairieland
Snow fun: I like to play in the snow with my friend, Tanaya. We have a snowball fight.
Juliette McClurg
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Making gifts: Every year in art class, I make something out of clay for my youngest sister. When she was 2 years old, I made a Minnie Mouse. The next year I made her a crucifix with a stand. This year, since she is really into volcanoes, I made her a volcano. I love making gifts for people, especially my siblings.
Agnes Head
Grade 5, Epiphany
Full of surprises: My favorite book is “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway” by Jeff Kinney. This is my favorite book because it has a lot of surprises, and it has a lot of details. I love the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series.
Aiden Craig
Grade 5, Epiphany
My siblings: I have one older sister named Stella. I have one younger brother named Eli. I have one younger sister named Sadie. So in total, I have three siblings. Sadie and I like to play family, and Eli is always an animal. I like when Eli is a gorilla. Sadie is very kind. Eli is very funny. Sadie is very sweet.
Hattie Meiss
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Snow days: Snow days are amazing! Friends can come over on snow days. Also it is like a winter wonderland. I can’t wait for the next one.
Ezra Carroll
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Why a cat?: Have you ever wanted a cat? Here are some reasons you should get one. They are cute and love to cuddle. They also like to play with cat toys. If you got a cat, they would be your forever friend.
Layla Eckardt
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Snowmen are great: Some people like to make their snowman tall or short. You can make your snowman silly, happy, sad, mad, glad, and it could look like you! Lots of snowmen are on TV, like Frosty and Olaf. That is all I know about snowmen. Snowmen are fun.
Sophie McClanahan
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Pets for grown-ups: When I grow up I want a pet shark and snake. It will be cool!
Henry Sikora
Grade 1, Epiphany
Superpowers: My favorite superpower is teleporting. Teleporting is fun because you get to explore new places. Teleporting is fast because you can travel in less than one minute. Teleporting is good to trap bullies in your portal. What is your favorite superpower?
Saheli Sura
Grade 2, Grove
Snow favorites: Snow is fun. My favorite things to do when it is snowing are sledding, making a snowman, making snow angels and ice skating. Over the holiday break I am visiting my grandparents. I am going to play dress up with my mom. I want to ice skate, too.
Anna Coffman
Grade 4, Northpoint
Unicorns: I love unicorns. They are colorful. They are beautiful. They are magical.
Mallory Miller
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Baking plans: When I grow up I want to be a baker and have my own bakery in Altamonte Springs, Florida. My favorite thing to make is my double chocolate layer cake. You bake two chocolate cakes, put cream cheese icing between the layers, and finish with chocolate icing around it. This is why I want to be a baker.
Elizabeth Zehr
Grade 5, Epiphany
Hopes for the New Year: In 2021, I hope we get a coronavirus vaccine and stop coronavirus. I hope we won’t have to wear masks and don’t have to social distance. Most of all, I hope we can see our friends and have parties. I just want to start a new year and be done with 2020.
Paige Bauer
Grade 5, Epiphany
Best mom: I love my mom Amy because she is the best. She makes me cheese quesadillas. Every morning my mom and I snuggle. When I went camping, I slept by my mom.
Jeremiah Bosler
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Dogs are favorite: My favorite animals are dogs. I have two dogs. One is brown; her name is Bindy. My other dog is named Bandit. He is tan. I like dogs because I think they are cute and funny.
Tyler Whisker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Favorite season: Summer is my favorite season of them all. I love not having to go to school every day and being able to spend time with family. I get to hang out with my best friend Kash and play his fishing game or ride bikes. I get to go fishing with my dad at the creek.
Ethan Campbell
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Snow lover: Do you like snow? I love snow. My dad uses the skid-steer to make a pile of snow so we can slide down. I get to help my dad shovel driveways. My family and I have a huge snowball fight. My dad pulls us on the sled behind the tractor. Playing in the snow is fun and my favorite thing to do.
Brayden Rich
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Plans: I will be spending my winter break baking cookies with my mom, going to Barnes and Noble to get new books, and playing board games with my family.
Carley Johnson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Winter fun: We build snowmen. Snowball fights are fun. Hot cocoa is good.
Rylee Hoult
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Dolls: I like Barbies. Barbie rides in a pink car.
L.T. Howard
Grade 3, Northpoint
Tournament winner: On Nov. 6, my hockey team went to Indianapolis for a tournament. In the first game we won 6-1, and I had a hat trick. The second game we won 6-0, and I had a hat trick and an assist. In the fourth game, the championship match, our team won 5-1 and I had three assists. Winning with my team was the best feeling ever.
John O'Connell
Grade 5, Epiphany
My dog: My dog's name is Junie. She is so cute. She is very, very soft. She barks at the mailman all the time for no reason. Junie's ears are soft. Her birthday is in July.
Lillian Watson
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My elf: I'm going to tell you about my elf. My elf is red. I gave my elf a shirt, and he is still wearing it. Some of the mess in this house is because of my elf. Silly elf! My elf is a boy, not a girl. He has brown hair, blue eyes and he is funny and nice. He goes in some funny spots sometimes. He is the perfect elf for sure.
Ayva Bartlett
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn